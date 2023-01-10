ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ATHENS — Nolan Smith came out of his Georgia football pads for the final time in the 42-20 win over Florida. But the UGA team captain persevered as a leader, proving valuable guidance as the Bulldogs completed a perfect 15-0 season culminating with a 65-7 CFP Championship Game win over TCU last Monday night in Los Angeles.
ATHENS, GA
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star CB prospect Ellis Robinson IV. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 CB and the No. 13 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. On3.com has him as the nation’s No. 1 CB and the No. 7 overall recruit for 2024.
ATHENS, GA
LOS ANGELES — Kirby Smart operates at a different intensity level on the sideline, matching or raising the emotions of the Georgia football players he coaches. That ability to stay in tune and motivate is part of what has separated Smart from his coaching brethren along with providing the Bulldogs with an unmistakable edge.
ATHENS, GA
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — More Texas A&M football players in the transfer portal have found new programs to play for in 2023. CB Smoke Bouie and WR Yulkeith Brown were announced on Friday to be transferring to Georgia and Tulane respectively by AggiesToday on Twitter. In 2022, Brown had...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
A fifth player from Georgia has entered the transfer portal, this time coming from the offensive line as freshman Jacob Hood departs after one season in Athens. The 6-foot-8, 350-pound lineman did not see any snaps during Georgia's 2022 National Championship season. He enrolled early at Georgia but had ankle surgery prior to the start of spring.
ATLANTA, GA
Georgia has been strong in the Transfer Portal thus far, and we encourage you to stick with us to catch all the breaking news surrounding Georgia as players make their decisions.
ATLANTA, GA
Content Warning: Domestic violence. Davis Rokose, a baseball player from the University of Georgia, was arrested last week for felony aggravated assault, according to UGASports.com. The incident happened on New Year's Day, and Rokose was released on a $5,700 bond the following day. UGASports.com said Rokose is no longer listed on the roster following his arrest.
ATHENS, GA
PETA is not happy with a famous college football mascot. The animal rights organization doesn't want the University of Georgia to continue using a live Bulldog mascot. This comes in the wake of the school winning its second straight national title in football. "As the back-to-back national ...
ATHENS, GA
The University of Georgia has received a $1.5 million pledge from Chick-fil-A Inc. to support the development of a new statewide youth leadership program and an annual youth leadership summit at UGA. “I am immensely grateful to our friends at Chick-fil-A for their generosity and their commitment to helping the...
ATHENS, GA
Stone Mountain, Georgia, is well-known for its 3,200 acres of nature trails and green spaces and is only 30 minutes east of Atlanta. Located in eastern DeKalb County, Stone Mountain is an approximately 1.7-square-mile Atlanta suburb. It's the gateway to exploring Stone Mountain Park. One of the Park's highlights is...
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA

