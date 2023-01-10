Read full article on original website
UGA football players from West Forsyth talk about life as National College Football ChampsMichelle HallAthens, GA
Nebraska Football: Huskers hosting former Georgia TE for visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
dawgnation.com
WATCH: Nolan Smith’s heartfelt farewell to Georgia football DawgNation
ATHENS — Nolan Smith came out of his Georgia football pads for the final time in the 42-20 win over Florida. But the UGA team captain persevered as a leader, proving valuable guidance as the Bulldogs completed a perfect 15-0 season culminating with a 65-7 CFP Championship Game win over TCU last Monday night in Los Angeles.
dawgnation.com
WATCH: Stetson Bennett celebration speech draws strong reaction from Georgia football fans
ATHENS — Stetson Bennett was historically good in the national championship game, but his speech at the team’s celebration ceremony at Sanford Stadium didn’t leave all of the Georgia football audience cheering. Bennett, less than a week removed from his six-touchdown effort in the Bulldogs’ 65-7 win...
dawgnation.com
Social media reacts to wild Georgia football celebration: ‘Screw it, we won two rings’
ATHENS — Georgia fans and players got another chance to celebrate on Saturday afternoon. This time, with fans, friends and teammates on hand in Sanford Stadium, the Bulldogs held a celebration in Sanford Stadium. It was a who’s who of key figures who were on hand. Georgia athletic director...
dawgnation.com
Georgia releases official statement on passing of offensive lineman Devin Willock, staffer Chandler LeCroy
According to a statement from the University of Georgia, offensive lineman Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy died in a car accident on Sunday morning. Two other members of the program, offensive tackle Warren McClendon and recruiting staffer Tory Bowles, were involved in the accident and are both in stable condition.
dawgnation.com
Coach Kirby Smart celebrates, Georgia Bulldogs National Championship Saturday draws thousands
ATHENS — Kirby Smart and his Georgia Bulldogs gathered on Vince Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium one final time to recognize history on Saturday. It was “Georgia Bulldogs National Championship Saturday,” as designated by Gov. Brian Kemp, and all of the UGA stars and college football dignitaries turned out.
dawgnation.com
Georgia basketball takes ‘next step’ of Mike White era with road win at Ole Miss
Georgia basketball coach Mike White defined the next benchmark for his rapidly growing program after a gritty home win over Mississippi State on Wednesday night. “The next step is at some point, we’ve got to break through on the road,” White said after the win. The Bulldogs (13-4,...
dawgnation.com
Georgia fan-favorite Dominick Blaylock considers future, receivers room in flux
ATHENS —Georgia football is transitioning right before the eyes of its fans with the annual comings and goings of players moving on to the NFL and early signees easing into the program. The transfer portal has added a new dimension, however and fans still aren’t exactly sure what to...
dawgnation.com
Ellis Robinson IV: Why the ‘Dawgs remain solidly on top for nation’s No. 1 CB heading into weekend visit
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star CB prospect Ellis Robinson IV. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 CB and the No. 13 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. On3.com has him as the nation’s No. 1 CB and the No. 7 overall recruit for 2024.
dawgnation.com
WATCH: Kirby Smart showed his hand on Georgia 2023 season, if only for a moment
LOS ANGELES — Kirby Smart operates at a different intensity level on the sideline, matching or raising the emotions of the Georgia football players he coaches. That ability to stay in tune and motivate is part of what has separated Smart from his coaching brethren along with providing the Bulldogs with an unmistakable edge.
dawgnation.com
What comes next at tight end, cornerback after significant Georgia football roster turnover
The Georgia football roster is going through changes. It’s not unexpected, given those are the waters national champions swim in, as Georgia saw Darnell Washington and Kelee Ringo declare for the NFL draft, while Ryland Goede and Jaheim Singletary both hopped in the transfer portal. What’s interesting about the...
dawgnation.com
Colin Simmons: Nation’s No. 1 EDGE will make a key first trip to check out Georgia football this weekend
SAN ANTONIO, Tex. -- There will be a rare recruiting moment this weekend for the ‘Dawgs. Recruting never stops for the national champions. Never. But there are some weekends when it accelerates. This will be one of those weekends with a key first visit for 5-star Texas EDGE prospect...
kagstv.com
CB Smoke Bouie, WR Yulkeith Brown transfer to Georgia, Tulane
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — More Texas A&M football players in the transfer portal have found new programs to play for in 2023. CB Smoke Bouie and WR Yulkeith Brown were announced on Friday to be transferring to Georgia and Tulane respectively by AggiesToday on Twitter. In 2022, Brown had...
247Sports
Georgia football: Jacob Hood enters transfer portal
A fifth player from Georgia has entered the transfer portal, this time coming from the offensive line as freshman Jacob Hood departs after one season in Athens. The 6-foot-8, 350-pound lineman did not see any snaps during Georgia's 2022 National Championship season. He enrolled early at Georgia but had ankle surgery prior to the start of spring.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
SEC East: Transfer Portal Updates
Georgia has been strong in the Transfer Portal thus far, and we encourage you to stick with us to catch all the breaking news surrounding Georgia as players make their decisions.
dawgnation.com
Georgia defensive snaps leader Malaki Starks and sacks leader Mykel Williams make FWAA Freshman All-American
ATHENS, Ga. — Kirby Smart continues to develop and utilize young talent at Georgia as well as any coach in the nation, placing two plays on the FWAA Freshman All-American Team sponsored by Chris Doering Mortgage. Safety Malaki Starks and defensive end Mykel Williams both made the 32-member team...
Popculture
University of Georgia Player Davis Rokose Arrested for Domestic Violence
Content Warning: Domestic violence. Davis Rokose, a baseball player from the University of Georgia, was arrested last week for felony aggravated assault, according to UGASports.com. The incident happened on New Year's Day, and Rokose was released on a $5,700 bond the following day. UGASports.com said Rokose is no longer listed on the roster following his arrest.
Look: PETA Is Not Happy With College Football Mascot
PETA is not happy with a famous college football mascot. The animal rights organization doesn't want the University of Georgia to continue using a live Bulldog mascot. This comes in the wake of the school winning its second straight national title in football. "As the back-to-back national ...
UGA gets $1.5 million gift from Chick Fil A
The University of Georgia has received a $1.5 million pledge from Chick-fil-A Inc. to support the development of a new statewide youth leadership program and an annual youth leadership summit at UGA. “I am immensely grateful to our friends at Chick-fil-A for their generosity and their commitment to helping the...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia lawmaker introduces bill that could help HOPE scholars, expand eligibility
ATLANTA — An Atlanta lawmaker plans to introduce bills to expand the HOPE scholarship to include technical college students. This would give already-enrolled college students a chance for eligibility. "I wouldn’t be at Georgia State without the HOPE scholarship," GSU freshman Rachel Calhoun said. Calhoun is among the...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Stone Mountain, GA
Stone Mountain, Georgia, is well-known for its 3,200 acres of nature trails and green spaces and is only 30 minutes east of Atlanta. Located in eastern DeKalb County, Stone Mountain is an approximately 1.7-square-mile Atlanta suburb. It's the gateway to exploring Stone Mountain Park. One of the Park's highlights is...
