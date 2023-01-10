ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles fans react to a Ticketmaster frenzy over Divisional Round playoff tickets

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tkGre_0k9jKH5900

The Eagles are the NFC’s No. 1 overall seed after a 22-16 win over the Giants and will have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

On Monday Philadelphia announced that tickets for Philadelphia’s Divisional Round playoff game will go on sale Tuesday, January 10 at 10 AM ET.

The announcement was made by the team’s Director of Corporate Communications, Anthony Bonagura.

Tickets could only be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com. There is a four-ticket limit per household and all tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Due to the high demand, Eagles fans were encouraged to visit Ticketmaster as soon as they went on sale.

An hour into the process, fans are irate about the secondary market, long waits, and high prices.

Social media reacts to everything, and this fiasco was no different.

Coach McNeil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16aZ9l_0k9jKH5900
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

A waiting line of thousands tho?

Erin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NwUAC_0k9jKH5900
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Resell market is a bigger priority over fans and season ticket holders.

Rich Small

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YvVIJ_0k9jKH5900
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Bert Wojcik

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A45FF_0k9jKH5900
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Pat Gattis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10CHkN_0k9jKH5900
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Toomey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bDIzP_0k9jKH5900
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Stewart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qfTpE_0k9jKH5900
(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

YourFavoriteRedhead

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HLyMV_0k9jKH5900
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Beccah Hendrickson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FjoQU_0k9jKH5900
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Divisional Round tickets are now a secret.

Two Street Tads

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ia7pp_0k9jKH5900
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Crossing Broad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m1HRm_0k9jKH5900
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pro Bowler Darius Slay vouches for Dennard Wilson to get a DC job

The Cleveland Browns continue to trek toward finding their new defensive coordinator after the firing of Joe Woods. They have already interviewed seasoned veterans Jim Schwartz and Brian Flores, and then just yesterday interviewed the defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles, Dennard Wilson. Although Wilson has never been a defensive coordinator at just 39 years old, he has the support of a Pro Bowler in Darius Slay.
CLEVELAND, OH
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Brock Purdy short-circuited the Seahawks' defense with deep throws

In the first playoff start of his career, rookie Brock Purdy — the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft — came out firing. And, more often than not, missing. After thriving in the short-target, big gain offense upon which the San Francisco 49ers have long relied to prop up Jimmy Garoppolo, Purdy tried to blow up the Seattle Seahawks on the opening drive of his Wild Card debut. During the regular season, a stretch in which the former third-string QB went 5-0, Purdy’s 6.6 air yards per target ranked 33rd among 37 quarterbacks with at least 200 plays under their belt. San Francisco’s game plan was clear; set up an overwhelmed passer with easy throws, then let his playmakers carve out space after the catch.
SEATTLE, WA
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future

At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Bears trade down from No. 1 pick for a haul

The Chicago Bears have wrapped the 2022 season, where, in a pleasant turn of events, they’ve landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. General manager Ryan Poles has an important decision to make with the selection. But, naturally, the expectation is Chicago will explore trading back with a team willing to pay handsomely to move up to first overall and land the quarterback of their choosing, be it Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud or Kentucky’s Will Levis.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penalty nosedive among 3 keys to Cowboys victory over Bucs

As bad as last Sunday’s loss against the Washington Commanders looked, the team came away healthy and the result had zero impact on the overall standings for the Dallas Cowboys. Both the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers won their respective games in Week 18, so Dallas was destined to play Tampa Bay regardless. The Buccaneers lost their season finale as well, resting their starters for most of the game and insuring quarterback Tom Brady the first losing season of his career.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys' secondary, not pass rush, key to sacking Tom Brady

Pressure the quarterback and good things will happen. It’s a tried and true defensive strategy employed since the dawn of the forward pass. And it’s a strategy Dan Quinn takes to heart as the general of the Dallas Cowboys defense. As Dallas prepares to face Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in their wild-card matchup on Monday, it’s a strategy that’s easier said than done.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Injury takes out promising depth player, Micah ready to turn it up, beware Bucs' Fournette

All eyes are on the injury reports coming out of Dallas and Tampa, with both teams trying to reach full strength by Monday. The Cowboys, overall, are trending in the right direction, but a valuable depth player who was a rare bright spot last week has suffered an injury in practice that could cost him most- or even all of- the postseason. For Tampa, big defensive tackle Vita Vea is just one of the question marks; coach Todd Bowles gave an update.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

204K+
Followers
255K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy