Eagles fans react to a Ticketmaster frenzy over Divisional Round playoff tickets
The Eagles are the NFC’s No. 1 overall seed after a 22-16 win over the Giants and will have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
On Monday Philadelphia announced that tickets for Philadelphia’s Divisional Round playoff game will go on sale Tuesday, January 10 at 10 AM ET.
The announcement was made by the team’s Director of Corporate Communications, Anthony Bonagura.
Tickets could only be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com. There is a four-ticket limit per household and all tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Due to the high demand, Eagles fans were encouraged to visit Ticketmaster as soon as they went on sale.
An hour into the process, fans are irate about the secondary market, long waits, and high prices.
Social media reacts to everything, and this fiasco was no different.
Coach McNeil
A waiting line of thousands tho?
Erin
Resell market is a bigger priority over fans and season ticket holders.
Rich Small
Bert Wojcik
Pat Gattis
Marcus Toomey
Kyle Stewart
YourFavoriteRedhead
Beccah Hendrickson
Divisional Round tickets are now a secret.
Comments / 0