Hank Williams Jr. coming to The Wharf in 2023

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. ( WKRG ) — One of the biggest names in country music will hit the stage at The Wharf Amphitheater in 2023.

The Wharf announced Hank Williams Jr. will be performing on Saturday, May 13. Old Crow Medicine Show will be the special guest at the concert.

Other big names in country music that will take the stage at The Wharf in 2023 include Whiskey Myers on May 5, Kenny Chesney on May 27, Walker Hayes on June 24, and Parker McCollum on July 15.

Tickets for the Hank Williams Jr concert will go on sale on Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m.

