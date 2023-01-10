ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Beach, AL

Hank Williams Jr. coming to The Wharf in 2023

By Summer Poole
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dx4U6_0k9jKFJh00

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. ( WKRG ) — One of the biggest names in country music will hit the stage at The Wharf Amphitheater in 2023.

The Wharf announced Hank Williams Jr. will be performing on Saturday, May 13. Old Crow Medicine Show will be the special guest at the concert.

2023 Mardi Gras happenings around Okaloosa Co.

Other big names in country music that will take the stage at The Wharf in 2023 include Whiskey Myers on May 5, Kenny Chesney on May 27, Walker Hayes on June 24, and Parker McCollum on July 15.

Tickets for the Hank Williams Jr concert will go on sale on Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Thank you, Randy Patrick: 43 years at WKRG

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Thank you, Randy Patrick for 43 years of broadcasting excellence at WKRG! Randy is ‘closing this chapter’ after over four decades covering National Championships, NCAA March Madness, Southern League Baseball, the Senior Bowl and so much more. A 2018 Mobile Sports Hall of Fame nominee, Randy kick started his career in […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fairhope High School ensemble group to perform for Gov. Ivey

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope High School’s ensemble group, taught by Diane Ham, has just been invited to a once and a lifetime performance. “We are going to be singing at the Governor’s prayer service,” Ham said. That prayer service is Monday morning at First Baptist Church in Montgomery. The governor’s swearing-in ceremony and a parade will […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

Applications for 2023-24 USS ALABAMA Crewmate program open Jan. 23

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 2023-24 USS ALABAMA Crewmate program applications are set to open for young women ages 19 to 21 on January 23. Participants represent Battleship Memorial Park at events and public appearances throughout Alabama. The program, founded in 1967, is an ambassador program which has offered “more than 250 young women the […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Faith Time: Fortifying the family

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — E. Maxine Cleveland with the Morning Coffee Inspiration. We wanted to talk about how to fortify our family. How do you do that? Guest: Well, it begins with our faith and we will find that through faith we teach that family should pray together, worship together, and even study the word […]
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

5 more Mobile dishes to add to your Alabama bucket list

You’ve eaten the famous fried, stewed and/or nude oysters at the original Wintzell’s Oyster House on Dauphin Street in downtown Mobile, and you’ve had the legendary bacon-cheeseburger at Callaghan’s Irish Social Club in the Port City’s historic Oakleigh Garden District. Hungry for more?. From our...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Charity Fish Fry planned in honor of Cpl. Hamilton

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa Star Charity foundation along with Dewey Destin’s Seafood Restaurant is hosting a fish fry to help the family of Cpl. Ray Hamilton. Hamilton was shot and killed on Dec. 24 during a domestic violence-related scene in Fort Walton beach. Fish Fry Details: All proceeds will go to the Okaloosa […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
AL.com

First he was an executive. Then he was a cop. Now he’s a novelist.

Mark Johnson once walked the streets of downtown Mobile as a top executive of a prestigious nonprofit. Later, after a most unusual midlife career change, he patrolled the same streets as a 50-something rookie cop. On Friday he’ll be one of the attractions at the city’s monthly art walk, as a fledgling novelist.
MOBILE, AL
apr.org

“Should I stay, or should I go…” Why I stayed.

The Alabama Public Radio news team is examining the issue of keeping skilled and educated workers from leaving the Gulf coast. This on-going series of reports is called “Should I stay, or should I go.” Recently, APR heard from a number of Mobile residents on why they left. Today, we meet a south Alabama celebrity who chose to stay, and why…
DOTHAN, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile County Circuit Judge James Patterson dies

UPDATED Jan. 11, 2023: Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson issued the following statement on Twitter regarding the passing of Mobile County Circuit Judge James Patterson:. The Mobile County Commission released the following statement:. The Mobile County Commission expresses deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Judge James Patterson of...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
waltonoutdoors.com

Learn about hummingbirds in Niceville Feb. 2

Choctawhatchee Audubon hosts Fred Bassett of Hummingbird Research, Inc., who has been studying hummingbirds in the Southeastern U.S. for more than 20 years. Fred will discuss our wonderful ruby-throated hummingbirds in depth and introduce many species of western hummingbirds that winter in Florida. This program will be on Thursday, Feb....
NICEVILLE, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

72K+
Followers
26K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy