Lester Gary Anthony, Jr.
Lester Gary Anthony, Jr., passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, in Covington, Louisiana, at the age of 50. He was born on Wednesday, June 7, 1972 in Independence, Louisiana to the late Mary Powell Anthony and the late Lester Anthony, Sr. He was a resident of Kentwood, Louisiana. Lester...
Jenell Elizabeth Calmes Manuel
The sun dimmed, the oceans calmed, and the winds silenced as our angel made her way back to heaven. Jenell Elizabeth Calmes Manuel passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023. Family left to cherish her memory are her daughter Kristen Elizabeth Marten Phillips, son Thomas Ryan Marten and daughter-in-law Brittany, son Tyler Coby Manuel, stepdaughter Celeste Manuel Neuville: grandchildren, Charlee, Harper, and Nolan Phillips; Gunner, Liam, and Brooklyn Marten; Jake Michael Neuville. Her sister Debbie Giacone and husband Steve, sister Darlene Gonzales and husband Freddie, brother Todd Calmes and wife Leigh, numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Wendy Lee Falcone Jenkins
Wendy Lee Falcone Jenkins passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the age of 54. She was born on Sunday, July 7, 1968, in Reserve, Louisiana and resided in Crestview, Florida with her family, prior to returning to Ponchatoula, Louisiana. Wendy was a loving wife, mother, daughter, and sister who will be deeply missed. She was a talented cosmetologist and artist who was an Olaplex Certified Stylist.
Linda Bernice Gordon Everett
Mrs. Linda Bernice Gordon Everett passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, at the age of 78. She was born on Wednesday, September 6, 1944 in Ponchatoula, Louisiana to the late Esther Bernice Vining Gordon and the late Paul Croset Gordon. She was a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana and a member of Bedico Baptist Church.
George "Ronnie" Scott
George “Ronnie” Scott of Angie, Louisiana, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at the age of 74. He was a proud Vietnam Veteran who served in the Navy. Ronnie worked at Dow Chemical for over 25 years until his retirement. He is preceded in death by his parents,...
Christopher Morris
Christopher Morris, 53, resident of Hammond, LA passed away Wednesday January 4, 2023. Visit…
Alfred John Allen
And a resident of Thomas passed away Tuesday morning January 10, 2023 at the Forest Manor Nursing Home in Covington after a lengthy illness. He was a 1961 graduate of Franklinton High School, where he was a member of the Demons football team. Alfred was a computer specialist for Shell Oil Company for 33 years before retiring. He then owned and operated Allen Air Care for several years. Alfred was a talented vocalist and was the lead singer for the gospel group The Fishermen Quartet. The group produced many albums and performed in countless churches throughout the Gulf Coast, each time accepting only “Love offerings” that the Lord blessed to fully fund their ministry for over 25 years. During this time, Alfred served as music minister and choir director for several churches in Washington Parish, including Pine First Baptist and most recently Thomas First Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, often spending a long time at the stocked pond on his property. 16 years ago, Alfred suffered a serious brain injury that ultimately required him to relearn all the basic functions of life. However, he totally regained a good quality of life only to suffer additional health problems several times that were deemed too much to overcome, but in each case he bounced back. Alfred was always a tough-as-nails fighter and used those extra years the Lord gave him to spend quality time with his family and beloved grandchildren, sharing meals and countless fun stories.
TRACK: Jackson, Nedow win events; six Lions take podium at LSU Purple Tiger
BATON ROUGE, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University track & field teams started competition in the spring semester at the LSU Purple Tiger as Indya Jackson and Tommy Nedow took gold in their competitions while six Lions found podium spots Friday at the Carl Maddox Field House. Terrell Webb...
Charles Hamilton
Charles Hamilton, 71, resident of Hammond, LA passed away Tuesday January 3, 2023. Funeral service 10:00am Saturday, January 14, 2023, at N.A. James Funeral Home 1601 W. Thomas St. Hammond, LA. Interment Gray and Jackson Cemetery Prairieville, LA.
Peggy Nell Walsh Dunn
Peggy Walsh Dunn left her earthly life January 12 at the age of 90 due to acute leukemia. Peggy, known by her family as Peppy, lead an extraordinary and active life. A week before her sudden illness, she was still driving herself to her hairdresser. With boundless energy she certainly seized each day and will be dearly missed.
Edith Irene McMillan Maurer
Born in Pike County, MS on December 25, 1951. Edith loved and cherished her family and friends. She enjoyed traveling to see her family every chance she got. Edith loved spending time with her mother and siblings , she would always go out of her way for any of them! She always remained positive in every aspect of life and was often referred to as being tough like Kenneth Wayne! She was an amazing cook, and enjoyed the life she shared with those that she loved! Her children meant the world to her and she will be deeply missed by them all.
Helen Ruth Cyprian
Helen Ruth Cyprian departed this life on Friday, January 6, 2023. She is survived by five children, Chastity Cyprian, Tyra Bell, Ashanta Cyprian, Christopher Cyprian, and Jazmein Nolan; mother, Mary Mosley; six sisters, Thelma Cyprian, Rosalie Fowler (Ted), Debra Cyprian, Beatrice Cyprian, Pamela Brazil, Alecia Cyprian-Porter (Gary); three brothers, Oliver Cyprian, Jr. (Monica), Alfred Cyprian (Ethelind), Elzy Cyprian; 17 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren, and a host of nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Charles Pepe
Charles Pepe, age 89, passed away on Tuesday January 10, 2023. He was born in Bogalusa on August 31, 1933. He owned and operated Pepe’s Drugs in Bogalusa for years. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Elizabeth Pepe of 66 years. Also preceded in death were his parents George and Jennie Pepe; 1 brother Dr. John Pepe; 3 sisters Mary Pepe Drouant, Lena Pepe Gonzales, and Dora Pepe Hudson.
Terrie Jean Smith
Mrs. Terrie Jean Smith, a resident of Bogalusa, LA, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at the age of 60. Mrs. Terrie is survived by her husband, Kenneth Wayne Smith; two sons, John Day and Earl Pope; and four grandchildren, Kilian Felix Day, Casper Louis Day, Rocco Henry Day, and Rosalie Azalea Pope. She is also survived by three brothers in law and their wives, Calvin (Dorothy) Johnson, Alvin (Suzanne) Johnson, and Andre (Laura) Smith; two sisters in law, Jewel Chapman and Peaches Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.
WBB: Southeastern falls to UIW
SAN ANTONIO, TX. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team fell to the Lady Cardinals 55-49 Saturday at 2 p.m. in San Antonio, Texas. Southeastern (8-6, 3-2 SLC) fell to UIW (7-8, 2-3 SLC) after a hard-fought defensive battle that ended in a loss on the road, but the Lady Lions were still able to impress.
