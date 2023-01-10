Read full article on original website
Sinister Seven – These Are Texas’ Most Wanted Murder Suspects
Recently, we talked about the most wanted murderer in Texas named Matthew Edgar. Thankfully, just days after the article was posted, Edgar was captured after his extended run from the law. However, there are people in the state of Texas who are still on the run for the crime of murder.
Texas is Home to 11 of the Most Unique Guinness Book World Records
Our beloved state of Texas. It is known for many things, longhorns, barbecue, Whataburger, wide open spaces and even some unique world records that still stand today. Some of these world records are very fitting for our state, others you wouldn't necessarily associate with Texas but make sense since they're just fun records. Let's take a look at 11 of the most unique world records still held in Texas including one in East Texas.
Need A Scholarship? Apply For The ‘Don’t Mess With Texas’ Scholarship
Everybody knows the easiest way to pay for college is to write a check. The second best way is to have someone else write the check, also known as scholarships. Here's another one to add to your scholarship list, the "Don’t Mess with Texas" Scholarship Contest is now accepting applications for the 2023 school year.
You Won’t Believe Which Is The Most Popular Color In Texas?
In a recent study commissioned by the most popular web-based photo editor Pixlr.com, the most searched for colors in all 50 states were determined by Google searches in each state. Let's start off with our closest neighbors, Arkansas is probably not that hard for you to guess, but Texas made my head tilt and my eyes cross a little.
First Muslim Texas State Representatives Sworn Into Office on Tuesday
History was made on Tuesday as two state representatives who are Muslim and immigrated to Texas from Pakistan were sworn into the 88th legislative session. Salman Bhojani and Dr. Suleman Lalani both took their oaths of office as the Texas Legislature began the 88th session. The two men also made...
This ‘Crown Jewel’ Texas Mansion Makes You Feel Like Royalty
Whether or not you ever plan to live in a huge mansion, it is always fun to take a look inside. This Texas estate is currently for sale and reminds me of the homes royalty might live in. The sprawling gardens, Italian features, and more make this a beautiful property. Keep scrolling to see around the land and inside the stunning home.
Hey Texas, What Makes Friday the 13th Unlucky? The Origins of the Superstition
If you are a superstitious person, then you will be happy to know that this year only has two Friday the 13ths and the next one doesn't happen until October. But why is this superstition the most enduring of all superstitions?. Taylor Swift has made it well known that the...
Adorable Video of Bears Rock Climbing at Big Bend National Park in Texas
These bears rock climbing in Santa Elena Canyon in Big Bend National Park in Southwest Texas is the content we need to see today. Ya know, I was already contemplating a visit to Big Bend National Park in Southwest Texas. And that is especially so after our recent post regarding the fact that the already biggest national park in Texas is about to become even BIGGER in 2023. But, I think it may be watching these bears rock climbing that has finally inspired me to make a plan forthwith.
Donice Morace Depicts Love Slipping Away in New ‘Goin’ Goin” Video [Exclusive Premiere]
Texas based neo-traditional country artist Donice Morace is exploring one of country music's most important themes in his new song and video, and he's letting Taste of Country readers see the clip first in this exclusive premiere. Morace's new video for "Goin' Goin'" depicts a once-happy love relationship that is...
McDonald’s Testing Fascinating New Automated Restaurant Here in Texas
McDonald's is trying out a new version of their restaurants and they picked Texas as the place to test it out. The new restaurant concept they are testing out is a restaurant where customers can order through an app or on a kiosk and get their order without any human interaction.
Mega Millions Soars To $1.3 Billion! Here’s How Texas Residents Can Buy Tickets Online
There was no winner last night for the Mega Millions Jackpot which has grown to over a billion dollars. With no one having winners after last night's drawing the jackpot is now up to $1.35 billion. The estimated cash payout is $707.9 million. The next drawing will be Friday, January 13th.
