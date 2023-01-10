ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas is Home to 11 of the Most Unique Guinness Book World Records

Our beloved state of Texas. It is known for many things, longhorns, barbecue, Whataburger, wide open spaces and even some unique world records that still stand today. Some of these world records are very fitting for our state, others you wouldn't necessarily associate with Texas but make sense since they're just fun records. Let's take a look at 11 of the most unique world records still held in Texas including one in East Texas.
You Won’t Believe Which Is The Most Popular Color In Texas?

In a recent study commissioned by the most popular web-based photo editor Pixlr.com, the most searched for colors in all 50 states were determined by Google searches in each state. Let's start off with our closest neighbors, Arkansas is probably not that hard for you to guess, but Texas made my head tilt and my eyes cross a little.
This ‘Crown Jewel’ Texas Mansion Makes You Feel Like Royalty

Whether or not you ever plan to live in a huge mansion, it is always fun to take a look inside. This Texas estate is currently for sale and reminds me of the homes royalty might live in. The sprawling gardens, Italian features, and more make this a beautiful property. Keep scrolling to see around the land and inside the stunning home.
Adorable Video of Bears Rock Climbing at Big Bend National Park in Texas

These bears rock climbing in Santa Elena Canyon in Big Bend National Park in Southwest Texas is the content we need to see today. Ya know, I was already contemplating a visit to Big Bend National Park in Southwest Texas. And that is especially so after our recent post regarding the fact that the already biggest national park in Texas is about to become even BIGGER in 2023. But, I think it may be watching these bears rock climbing that has finally inspired me to make a plan forthwith.
