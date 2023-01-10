Beverly Lynn Hughes Holden, a resident of Amite, LA, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, at her home. She was born July 11, 1962, in Glenwood California and was 60 years of age. She is survived by her husband, Ted Holden; two sons, Nick Smith and Wyatt Holden; mother, Anne Hughes; 2 sisters, Becky Raiford and Cindy Holton; 2 brothers, Steve Hughes and Dale Hughes; 3 step-children, Francis Varnado, Richard Holden and Russell Holden; 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by father, Roland Bruce Hughes, Sr.; 2 brothers, Roland Bruce Hughes, Jr. and Howard Hughes; mother-in-law, Irene Holden; father-in-law, Alvie Holden. Visitation will be at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 from 10:00AM until religious services at 1:00PM. Interment will follow at Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery, Amite LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.

AMITE CITY, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO