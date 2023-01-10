Read full article on original website
Related
an17.com
Quinton Baker
Quinton Baker, a native of Louisiana and a resident of Georgia, answered the Master's call on January 5, 2023 The Baker family asks that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this time of loss. Visitation. Saturday, January 14, 2023. 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM. Morris Chapel Church...
an17.com
Beverly Lynn Hughes Holden
Beverly Lynn Hughes Holden, a resident of Amite, LA, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, at her home. She was born July 11, 1962, in Glenwood California and was 60 years of age. She is survived by her husband, Ted Holden; two sons, Nick Smith and Wyatt Holden; mother, Anne Hughes; 2 sisters, Becky Raiford and Cindy Holton; 2 brothers, Steve Hughes and Dale Hughes; 3 step-children, Francis Varnado, Richard Holden and Russell Holden; 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by father, Roland Bruce Hughes, Sr.; 2 brothers, Roland Bruce Hughes, Jr. and Howard Hughes; mother-in-law, Irene Holden; father-in-law, Alvie Holden. Visitation will be at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 from 10:00AM until religious services at 1:00PM. Interment will follow at Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery, Amite LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
an17.com
Baby Royalty Brumfield
Baby Royalty Brumfield, an angel sent from above, lived with us for only a second before being called home to be with God.
Comments / 0