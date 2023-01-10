Auburn is a slight favorite over Ole Miss

Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images

The No. 22 Auburn Tigers are back in action Tuesday night and they are once again slight favorites over their opponent. This time, Bet MGM has them favored by 2.5-point over the Ole Miss Rebels despite playing in Oxford.

The Tigers are fresh off a dominant 72-59 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday and are looking for their first SEC road win of the season.

On the other side, Ole Miss lost to Mississippi State 64-54 and is still looking for its first SEC win of the season after a 0-3 start in conference play.

The game is set to start at 8 p.m. CT and will be on ESPNU, here is everything you need to know to bet on the game.

Place your bets at BetMGM

Bet on college sports legally online in AZ, IL, KS, LA, MI, MS, NV, NY, OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, D.C., Ontario and elsewhere at BetMGM Sportsbook. 21+, see BetMGM.com for Terms and conditions apply. Bet now!

Betting Lines

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM

Point spread: Auburn -2.5

Auburn Money Line: -130

Ole Miss Money Line: +105

Over-under: 132.5

Click here to place your bets at BetMGM.

Injury Report

AUBURN

No Injuries Reported

OLE MISS

No Injuries Reported

Advice and Prediction

Auburn has been a different team away from Neville Area so far this season and it is always tough to win on the road in college basketball, let alone cover a spread. Thankfully for Auburn, they will be facing an Ole Miss team this is searching for its first SEC win of the season and struggles to score the ball.

The Rebels have a solid defense but it is not as elite as Auburn’s and if the Tigers can keep Ole Miss’ guard Matthew Murrell in check they should be able to pick up the win and cover the 2.5-point spread.