Benjamin Salgado Jr., 72, was born on June 01, 1950 in El Paso, Texas to Benjamin and Guadalupe Salgado. Benjamin became an angel on December 27, 2022 in Downey, California. Benjamin was a proud family man who devoted his time to his family. He and his wife Irma, moved to Downey in 1978. He was a licensed Realtor for over 26 years and longtime parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Downey. In his free time Benjamin treasured the time spent in supporting his 11 grandkids in the things they love, golf, family BBQ’s and watching The Twilight Zone when possible. Benjamin adored his family more than anything in the world. He was a loving husband to Irma for 52 years, proud father and grandpa.

DOWNEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO