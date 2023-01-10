ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cerritos, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thedowneypatriot.com

Shannon Patrick Jaeger

Shannon Patrick Jaeger, a 40 year resident of Downey, California was called home by God, our Father, and transcended this life on Monday, January 2, 2023. He was at home surrounded by beloved family. Shannon was born May 17, 1949 in Rochester, NY. He was preceded in death by his...
DOWNEY, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Mary Anne (Bower) Golay

Mary Anne (Bower) Golay, 87, passed away peacefully, Saturday December 24, 2022, at The Dove House in Whittier. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Robert Lee Golay on November 27, 2017. Born May 20, 1935, in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of the...
WHITTIER, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Benjamin Salgado Jr.

Benjamin Salgado Jr., 72, was born on June 01, 1950 in El Paso, Texas to Benjamin and Guadalupe Salgado. Benjamin became an angel on December 27, 2022 in Downey, California. Benjamin was a proud family man who devoted his time to his family. He and his wife Irma, moved to Downey in 1978. He was a licensed Realtor for over 26 years and longtime parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Downey. In his free time Benjamin treasured the time spent in supporting his 11 grandkids in the things they love, golf, family BBQ’s and watching The Twilight Zone when possible. Benjamin adored his family more than anything in the world. He was a loving husband to Irma for 52 years, proud father and grandpa.
DOWNEY, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Former mayor Mario Guerra appointed to planning commission

DOWNEY - Former two-time mayor Mario Guerra will find himself once again back at the city dais, this time in a new role: planning commissioner. Guerra will represent District 2 as the representative of freshman council member Hector Sosa. Guerra said he was “honored” to be appointed. “Any...
DOWNEY, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

BearCat, SWAT and drones better to have than not for Downey PD

DOWNEY - November 2021. Downey Police Department patrol officers respond to a call of a male threatening his family with a machete. Upon officers’ arrival, the suspect flees the scene. He’s cornered in a back parking lot, but refuses to surrender. A large black vehicle rolls in, rumbling;...
DOWNEY, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Supervisors approve $33M Downey laboratory expansion

DOWNEY – The Board of Supervisors Tuesday agreed to allocate more than $33 million to upgrade the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s Downey Laboratory. The laboratory at 12750 Erickson Ave. performs a variety of public health and diagnostic tests for the county, the city of Pasadena, the Department of Public Health and local private hospitals.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy