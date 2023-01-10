Read full article on original website
Park improvements finished in Okolona
OKOLONA, Miss. ( WTVA ) - The improvements at Okolona Mini Park just keep coming. A new stage on which to host outdoor concerts is completed on Main Street, along with a newly repaired lighted seating area. Richie Cousin, public works director, says these are "huge improvements" that were made...
Rollover causes traffic delays on Tupelo highway
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - First responders are on the scene of a rollover on Highway 22 over Highway 45 in Tupelo. As of 9:30 a.m. on Friday, traffic in the right lane going southbound is blocked. Mississippi Department of Transportation traffic cameras show the Tupelo Police Department and Tupelo Fire...
Tupelo man charged with fiber theft.
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest related to the theft of some fiber optic cable. 53-year-old Jeffrey D. Anderson of Tupelo is charged with Felony Malicious Mischief and Burglary of a Commercial Building. On January 10, 2023, Tombigbee Fiber reported damage to a...
Police, firefighters responded to wreck in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Emergency personnel responded to a bad wreck Thursday afternoon in Tupelo. The wreck happened on Cliff Gookin Boulevard. WTVA reached out to the Tupelo Police Department for details.
One person dead in an officer-involved shooting in Lamar County, Alabama
LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVA) — The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting in Lamar County that left one person dead. Lamar County Coroner Allen Chandler identified that person as Devin Cribbs. He said the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. Friday on County Road 10.
Storm damaged part of Aberdeen hospital
Thursday's storms left behind some damage at the hospital in Aberdeen. National Weather Service gives EF-1 rating to Monroe County twister. A tornado touched down Thursday morning in the Muldon area of Monroe County.
Pet of the Week - Emily
Emily is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for Jan. 13, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt her? The adoption fee is $100. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook.
National Weather Service gives EF-1 rating to Monroe County twister
MULDON, Miss. (WTVA) - An EF-1 tornado touched down Thursday morning in the Muldon area of Monroe County. Muldon is south of Prairie. The National Weather Service published the rating Thursday afternoon. The storm destroyed a house off U.S. Highway 45 Alternate. No one was there at the time of...
Columbus VFW Post robbed Thursday night
Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said a Thursday evening armed robbery of the Columbus VFW Post was "...an unconscionable act against those that have served and protected us," he said. Two armed persons entered the bar inside the Columbus VFW Post 4272 demanding money from customers. One person was hurt...
One city is looking to bring some new things to their downtown
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - Saltillo's vision is the continuation of growth. Well, that one vision is coming true. Saltillo is one of the fastest growing cities and it is still growing. They are expecting to have new businesses coming soon. "We're really excited you know our city is growing but...
A local networking organization looking to add new faces
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - A local networking group is looking for more up and coming young professionals. A member of the tupelo young professional's organization says they want to make the group a place for professionals under 40 from all backgrounds. "Tupelo Young Professionals is a networking group in Tupelo...
Medical marijuana dispensaries gearing up for product arrival
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Medical marijuana dispensaries are starting to open their doors. While they don't have a product yet, they are gearing up for that day. Many expect to start receiving product within the next month. To prepare, Cultivated Wellness hosted an event Thursday morning to help show people...
Local pharmacy affected by drug shortage
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - There is a nationwide shortage of some prescription medications, and it has affected local pharmacies. "There's always been some drugs that have been in short supply for years and years but uh we've been able to manage. I think since the demand after the pandemic and during the pandemic and uh just the lower supply caused some issues with certain medicines," says owner of Westside Pharmacy & Gifts John Rucker.
VIDEO - Tornado sirens failed to sound as severe weather moved through Monroe County Thursday morning
The Monroe County EMA said a faulty repeater site kept the sirens from sounding. That same morning, a tornado warning from the National Weather Service was issued about eight minutes after an EF1 tornado had already touched down in the Muldon area.
Mississippi State announces new athletic director
STARKVILLE , Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State held a press conference Friday morning announcing their choice for the new athletic director. Former Oklahoma Deputy A.D. Zac Selmon will fill the position. There are a lot of characteristics that lead M.S.U. President Mark Keenum and company to this decision. Keenum says...
Networking group holds benefit for local nonprofit
A local networking organization is having an event to benefit a nonprofit in Tupelo. Networking group holds benefit for local nonprofit. A local networking organization holds event to benefit a nonprofit in Tupelo.
Kevin Barbay named MSU offensive coordinator
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State head football coach Zach Arnett has named Kevin Barbay as the Bulldogs’ new offensive coordinator. Barbay comes to Starkville from Boone, North Carolina, where he coached at Appalachian State University. Open this link to read MSU’s announcement.
Local pediatrician provides perspective on new childhood obesity guidelines
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- The American Academy of Pediatrics updated its guidelines for treating childhood obesity. Pediatric endocrinologist Dr. Jessica Lilley says these guidelines do more than share general treatments to fight obesity in children. “A lot of times when children come into my office, they’ve been really beat down...
Historic Tupelo landmark pays tribute to Lisa Marie Presley.
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Black ribbons are on display at the Elvis Presley Birthplace as a sign of mourning for the passing Lisa Marie Presley. The 54-year-old singer died Thursday night at a California hospital following an apparent heart attack. Earlier this week, visitors at the historic Tupelo landmark were...
