Round Rock, TX

CW33

'Last Chance!' Unclaimed $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Texas set to expire soon

DALLAS (KDAF) — It's not every day you purchase a lottery ticket and win $1 million, but if you do, don't forget to claim it before it's too late!. The Texas Lottery reports it's about to be the last chance for a Texan to claim their $1 million Mega Millions ticket as it is set to expire in late January. "A second-tier winning ticket worth $1 million for the Mega Millions drawing held on July 29 is getting closer to expiring," the lottery said.
TEXAS STATE
kqennewsradio.com

$1 MILLION TICKET SOLD IN OREGON, AS MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT CLIMBS

As the Mega Millions jackpot grows to an estimated $1.35 billion, a player in Oregon will be cashing in on a $1 million-dollar winning ticket. A release from the Oregon Lottery said that ticket was sold in Eugene on Monday and matched five of the six winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing.
OREGON STATE
dallasexpress.com

Local Resident Wins Mega Millions

There was one very lucky Plano resident Monday as the Texas Lottery said a resident had stepped forward to claim the $1 million prize, reported WFAA. The drawing for the ticket was first held on July 29 and was set to expire on January 25, 2023. The winning ticket, purchased...
PLANO, TX
ValleyCentral

Texas resident wins $1 million in lottery scratch game

AUSTIN / ROCKDALE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Rockdale resident has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword! The Texas Lottery says the ticket was purchased at Arvin's Liquor, located at 1020 E. Cameron Avenue (Unit B) in Rockdale. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous. This […]
ROCKDALE, TX
98.7 Jack FM

98.7 Jack FM

Victoria, TX
98.7 Jack FM plays the best Jack music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://987jack.com/

