TULSA, Okla. — Rapper and actor Ice Cube is scheduled to perform at Tulsa’s River Spirit Casino in March.

Ice Cube rose to prominence after performing with group N.W.A. before eventually leaving to start his own career.

Over the past three decades, Ice Cube has sold 10 million albums and starred in movies like “Barbershop” and “Friday.”

Tickets go on sale on Jan. 13. You can buy them online here.

