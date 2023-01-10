Read full article on original website
Man dead after falling onto CTA train tracks in River North
CHICAGO — Chicago police is investigating the death of man after he fell onto the train tracks at the CTA Brown Line station in River North Friday night. Police said the 32-year-old man fell onto the tracks at the 300 block of North Wells Street Brown Line station around 10:22 p.m. and made contact with the […]
6 business burglaries reported on Chicago’s Northwest Side
CHICAGO — Chicago police issued a business alert after six businesses were burglarized early Thursday morning on the northwest side. Police said all of the burglaries happened on the city’s Northwest Side in CPD’s 16th district. In each case, a group of people smashed through front glass doors and took money from cash registers and […]
Friday Forecast: Temps in low 30s with light snow
Friday: Cloudy & breezy, light snow chance for all ..plus lake effect snow (lake effect is mainly for NW IN but possible at times in Chicago &south), N 10-15 G25. 31. Friday night: Partly cloudy, clearing out, N 5-10 G15. 24. Full forecast details at the WGN Weather Center. Saturday:...
City to move migrants into Wadsworth Elementary School in coming weeks
CHICAGO — The City of Chicago said it plans to move migrants into the old Wadsworth Elementary School starting later this month as it works to serve “both the homeless and migrant populations.” Starting Jan. 23, the city said it will start moving people into the shelter. It will house 250 people to start and […]
4 postal workers robbed in 2 weeks across Chicago sparks concern
A reward of up to $50,000 is offered for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
Elderly man critical after house fire on Near West Side
CHICAGO — A 77-year-old man is in critical condition after a residential fire that took place on the city’s Near West Side early Sunday morning. Police responded to a fire at the 800 block of South Bishop Street at around 1:15 a.m. where a 70-year-old woman was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition and […]
Man shot twice inside convenience store on South Side
CHICAGO — A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot on Chicago’s South Side. Police said the victim was inside a store when someone opened fire and shot him in the chest and head just before 6 p.m. The man was rushed to Advocate Christ Hospital...
Weekend Break: Make empty bottles into candles at the Chicago Candle Company
CHICAGO — At the Chicago Candle Company, you can learn how to make candles out of empty bottles of booze. Sarah and Fernando Velarde teach classes on how to make soy candles out of cool glass vessels. The Chicago Candle Company is all about recycling and reusing. Once the light has burned out, you can […]
CPD reported 3 armed robberies on UChicago campus, minutes apart
CHICAGO — CPD reported of several armed robberies taking place near the University of Chicago campus in the city’s Hyde Park neighborhood early Thursday morning. According to the police, several university students were walking off-campus near the 1005 East 60th Street around 1:00 a.m. when they were approached by three unknown individuals armed with handguns. […]
Up to $50K reward after postal worker robbed at gunpoint in Lincoln Park
No injuries were reported.
Trout Almandine with Chickpea Panisse and Haricot Vert
Daniel Höfler – Executive Sous Chef at Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile. CDA will be participating in Chicago Restaurant Week, which will run from Friday, January 20 to Sunday, February 5, 2023. CDA’s specialty lunch menu will only be available during Restaurant Week – the items on the menu...
Man dies after being shot in the face on Southwest Side
CHICAGO — A 45-year-old man has died after he was found shot on the city’s Southwest Side. Police said officers responded to a shots fired call around 1:40 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of West 45th Street. Upon arrival, they discovered a man laying on the street with a gunshot wound to the front […]
Man critical after shot in the face while driving in Pullman
CHICAGO — A man was critically injured after being shot in the face Wednesday night while driving in Pullman. At around 7:30 p.m., police responded to the 200 block of East 121 Place on the report of a shooting. Police said a 36-year-old man was driving his vehicle when...
Man charged with attempted murder after woman stabbed in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO — A man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in Humboldt Park last year. Luis Aguilar, 28, was arrested Wednesday in the 1700 block of North Kostner. Police allege he stabbed and battered a 29-year-old woman in the 1400 block of North Avers on Nov....
MLK Interfaith Breakfast returns to Chicago after 3 years
CHICAGO — Before celebrating the Martin Luther King holiday, people gathered Friday for the 37th annual interfaith breakfast to celebrate his life. Over the most important meal of the day, some of the most important moments of the Civil Rights movements were remembered, along with those who led the charge. After a three-year Covid hiatus, […]
Chicago’s top federal prosecutor to step down in ‘early 2023’
WASHINGTON — During an announcement Thursday that a special counsel will look into classified documents that were in President Biden’s possession, Chicago’s top federal prosecutor made some news of his own. Attorney General Merrick Garland said that U.S. Attorney of the Northern District of Illinois John Lausch...
Man charged with murder after cousin found dead in wheelbarrow in Lake County
WADSWORTH, Ill. — A 27-year-old man is charged with murder after his cousin was found dead in a wheelbarrow in Lake County. Quentin V. Harvell faces two counts of first-degree murder in the death of 47-year-old Monica T. Green. Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a wellbeing call around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 13100 […]
Chicago Mom Enters Roblox to Tell Daughter to Defrost Lasagna
One Chicago mom has gone viral after entering the world of Roblox just to tell her daughter to defrost the lasagna. Now known as Lasagna Mom, Chariel Watson joins us now along with her daughter Miracle Golden.
In concert: Remembering when WGN teamed with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra to ‘make beautiful music together’
As WGN TV celebrates 75 years, we’re looking back with a series of stories on the history and the memories CHICAGO — The Chicago Symphony Orchestra has been a civic jewel since its founding in 1891. The stage at Orchestra Hall on Michigan Avenue showcases one of the finest ensembles in the world, renowned for […]
How WGN covered the 1985 Bears NFC Championship game victory
In honor of WGN's 75th anniversary, WGN News Now is looking back at iconic sports moments covered by the station in "Channel 9 Was There." This edition features the 1985 Bears' 24-0 win over the Rams in the NFC Championship at Soldier Field 37 years ago.
