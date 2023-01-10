ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WGN News

Man dead after falling onto CTA train tracks in River North

CHICAGO — Chicago police is investigating the death of man after he fell onto the train tracks at the CTA Brown Line station in River North Friday night. Police said the 32-year-old man fell onto the tracks at the 300 block of North Wells Street Brown Line station around 10:22 p.m. and made contact with the […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

6 business burglaries reported on Chicago’s Northwest Side

CHICAGO — Chicago police issued a business alert after six businesses were burglarized early Thursday morning on the northwest side. Police said all of the burglaries happened on the city’s Northwest Side in CPD’s 16th district. In each case, a group of people smashed through front glass doors and took money from cash registers and […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Friday Forecast: Temps in low 30s with light snow

Friday: Cloudy & breezy, light snow chance for all ..plus lake effect snow (lake effect is mainly for NW IN but possible at times in Chicago &south), N 10-15 G25. 31. Friday night: Partly cloudy, clearing out, N 5-10 G15. 24. Full forecast details at the WGN Weather Center. Saturday:...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Elderly man critical after house fire on Near West Side

CHICAGO — A 77-year-old man is in critical condition after a residential fire that took place on the city’s Near West Side early Sunday morning. Police responded to a fire at the 800 block of South Bishop Street at around 1:15 a.m. where a 70-year-old woman was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition and […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Man shot twice inside convenience store on South Side

CHICAGO — A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot on Chicago’s South Side. Police said the victim was inside a store when someone opened fire and shot him in the chest and head just before 6 p.m. The man was rushed to Advocate Christ Hospital...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

CPD reported 3 armed robberies on UChicago campus, minutes apart

CHICAGO — CPD reported of several armed robberies taking place near the University of Chicago campus in the city’s Hyde Park neighborhood early Thursday morning. According to the police, several university students were walking off-campus near the 1005 East 60th Street around 1:00 a.m. when they were approached by three unknown individuals armed with handguns. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Trout Almandine with Chickpea Panisse and Haricot Vert

Daniel Höfler – Executive Sous Chef at Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile. CDA will be participating in Chicago Restaurant Week, which will run from Friday, January 20 to Sunday, February 5, 2023. CDA’s specialty lunch menu will only be available during Restaurant Week – the items on the menu...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man dies after being shot in the face on Southwest Side

CHICAGO — A 45-year-old man has died after he was found shot on the city’s Southwest Side. Police said officers responded to a shots fired call around 1:40 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of West 45th Street. Upon arrival, they discovered a man laying on the street with a gunshot wound to the front […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

MLK Interfaith Breakfast returns to Chicago after 3 years

CHICAGO — Before celebrating the Martin Luther King holiday, people gathered Friday for the 37th annual interfaith breakfast to celebrate his life. Over the most important meal of the day, some of the most important moments of the Civil Rights movements were remembered, along with those who led the charge. After a three-year Covid hiatus, […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Chicago’s top federal prosecutor to step down in ‘early 2023’

WASHINGTON — During an announcement Thursday that a special counsel will look into classified documents that were in President Biden’s possession, Chicago’s top federal prosecutor made some news of his own. Attorney General Merrick Garland said that U.S. Attorney of the Northern District of Illinois John Lausch...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

WGN TV

