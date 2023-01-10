Read full article on original website
Related
z93country.com
No New Covid Cases Reported in Wayne County
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reports zero new Covid cases this past week in Wayne County. Wayne, McCreary and Casey report no new cases. In the 10-county district, Taylor County had the most with 40 cases, Pulaski County had 32, Russel reported 27, Adair County and Clinton County each recorded 25 cases, Green County reported 18 cases, and Cumberland County had 13 cases.
wcluradio.com
Three licensing events to be held in Barren County this year
GLASGOW — The pop-up driver’s licensing events are scheduled in Barren County this year. Here’s what you need to know. Driver’s licenses are no longer issued from circuit court clerk offices in Kentucky. The state’s transportation cabinet maintains the issuance of licensing at various regional offices now. Other than at pop-up locations, residents must travel to regional offices or mail in documents – in certain circumstances – to renew and obtain their credentials.
z93country.com
Bus Evacuation Today
The Wayne County Schools will be conducting a bus evacuation drill today at 3:05. The drills are a state-mandated safety measure to prepare students in case of emergencies while on a bus. Classes at Wayne County Schools will not be in session this Friday, January 13 or on Monday, January...
Stanford Elementary School staff member accidentally shoots themself
A staff member was injured in 'incident' Tuesday night at Stanford Elementary School, the Stanford Police Department Confirmed.
westkentuckystar.com
Pulaski County tornado, widespread large hail reported overnight
Severe storms pounded western Kentucky overnight with large hail, along with at least one report of a brief tornado touchdown in southern Illinois. The National Weather Service in Paducah received a report at 2 a.m. that a tornado touched down near Interstate 57 at Mounds in Pulaski County. No reports of damage have been received so far.
wymt.com
Six fire departments battled blaze in Laurel Co. Amish community
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Crews responded to a fire along Callahan Road in Laurel County on Tuesday. Firefighters said heavy fire and smoke was showing when they arrived. Six fire departments helped put out the flames. Crews did not specify what type of building it was, but they said...
wcluradio.com
Funeral arrangements organized for teacher killed in crash
GLASGOW — The funeral arrangements for a teacher killed in a crash along North Jackson Highway last week have been finalized. Robin L. Rutledge, 22, of Magnolia, died Friday after colliding in a head-on manner with a Hart County school bus. She was a music teacher in Barren County at North Jackson Elementary.
z93country.com
Higher Rates for Water, Sewer, and Garbage Could be in Monticello’s Future
Could higher water, sewer, and garbage rates be in Monticello’s future? The local utility commission is discussing it as they face multiple issues. At the January meeting of the Commission, it was estimated they lost nearly $100,000 in the month of December. Total revenue was $453,000 while expenditures were $684,000 with about $100,000 figured in for depreciation. There was also a discussion on water tap fees which are $350 for the city and $450 for county residents the total cost for the commission is around $1,000 per tap as parts have increased dramatically over the past few years with the utility averaging the installation of 10 new taps per month.
z93country.com
Year End Fire Department Totals
Monticello Fire Chief, Gabe Heatherly has reported 2022 statistics for the Monticello Volunteer Fire Department. There were a total of 581 incidents responded to by the department which was an increase of 58% from 2021. There were 144 Fires, 46 of which were structure fires. The department received 132 rescue...
z93country.com
Six Arrested by Sheriff’s Department
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. Jessica Wise of Monticello, Ky. was arrested for possession of a controlled substance 1st degree (methamphetamine). Wise was also arrested on a Wayne County District Court Warrant of Arrest for failure to pay or show cause on the underlying charge of a traffic violation.
wymt.com
Police in Laurel County warning folks about new phone scam
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one county are warning folks about a new phone scam starting in their area. Deputies in Laurel County say someone is calling people, telling them he is with the sheriff’s office and says he needs them to pay to take care of a pending legal issue.
wymt.com
Man leads Ky. police on multi-county chase, faces several charges
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - A man is facing charges after leading deputies on a multi-county chase. State police said Bryon Watson led Rockcastle County deputies on a chase Tuesday night. According to officers, the chase went onto Interstate 75. They were able to stop Watson in Madison County at...
Safety Alert: Individual installs blue lights on vehicle, is stopping vehicles in Laurel County
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office issued a safety alert on Sunday as an individual has installed blue lights in their vehicle and is stopping drivers.
935wain.com
Three Arrested On Theft, Multiple Felony Charges In Sano Community
On Tuesday, January 10th, 2023 at 5:47 a.m, Adair County 911 received a call from Kentucky State Police requesting the Adair County Sheriff’s Office respond to the Sano community, to a reported breaking and entering complaint. Sheriff Josh Brockman responded to the call. Upon investigation of the residential break-in,...
Laurel County deputies locate fake cop
The sheriff's office issued a warning Sunday that a vehicle has installed blue flashing lights into a car and is allegedly stopping vehicles in southern Laurel County.
z93country.com
Three Arrests Reported
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. Katara N. Dishman of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on 3 Wayne County Circuit Court Warrants of Arrest for failure to comply with Drug Court on the underlying charges of 4 counts of wanton endangerment-1st degree, 2 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine) and possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (methamphetamine).
wymt.com
Sheriff: Children involved in crash, Hazard man charged with DUI
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car crash on I-75 Sunday evening. Officials said one car was involved in the crash at mile marker 6 in the northbound lanes. They said the driver was under the influence and found drugs inside of the car.
wymt.com
Two in custody following police chase, one still on the run
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are facing charges following a police chase in Laurel County and deputies are still searching for another suspect in the case. On Sunday morning, deputies attempted to stop a car on Sinking Creek Road when it took off. Police said the chase went on for several miles before the car got stuck on a forest service road just off White Oak Road.
wftgam.com
Two People Killed In Somerset Crash
The Somerset Police Department confirmed two people were killed in a Friday night crash. The crash happened on Monticello Street on the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge. Officials say a pickup truck and a van collided. Two men in the van were pronounced dead on the scene. Their names were not released. Three other people were flown out after being transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. Officials said the driver of the truck received no injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
wymt.com
Two people killed in Pulaski County crash
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Somerset Police Department confirmed two people were killed in a Friday night crash in Somerset. The crash happened on Monticello Street on the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge. Officials said a 2021 blue Chevrolet pickup truck and a 2012 grey Toyota van...
Comments / 0