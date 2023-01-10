Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
College Football Star Dies at 20OnlyHomersAthens, GA
UGA football players from West Forsyth talk about life as National College Football ChampsMichelle HallAthens, GA
Nebraska Football: Huskers hosting former Georgia TE for visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa Lawrence
Jacksonville Jaguars star quarterback Trevor Lawrence is set to make his NFL playoff debut against the Los Angeles Chargers. After a tough rookie season that featured the Urban Meyer debacle, Lawrence came into his own in Year 2 and looked the part of the No. 1 pick. Off the field, Lawrence is happily married to […] The post Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa Lawrence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former 5-star becomes 8th Bulldogs player to enter transfer portal since title win
Four days ago, the Georgia Bulldogs were on top of the college football world after winning the national championship by a 65-7 margin over TCU. While much of the team and all of the fans can still bask in the victory, head coach Kirby Smart has transfer issues to consider.
What’s going on with Ohio State football’s CJ Stroud?
CJ Stroud, Ohio State football star and two-time Heisman Trophy finalist, has yet to declare for the NFL Draft, leading to this huge question: Is he coming back? Stroud, a surefire first-round pick and likely top-10 selection in the NFL Draft, was seen as one of the more obvious players who would declare, given his […] The post What’s going on with Ohio State football’s CJ Stroud? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Skylar Thompson’s immediate reaction to Dolphins’ heartbreaking playoff loss vs. Bills
While they put up quite the fight, quarterback Skylar Thompson and the Miami Dolphins fell to the Buffalo Bills in the first-round of the playoffs. Thompson wore his heart on his sleeve after the game, taking accountability for the loss and praising his Dolphins teammates. Miami lost 34-31 in a game no one expected them […] The post Skylar Thompson’s immediate reaction to Dolphins’ heartbreaking playoff loss vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ohio State ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ Seen on TV Goes Viral After Infatuated Viewer Posts Her on TikTok
Internet sleuths have done it again. On occasion, a great mystery consumes the internet, and while this one took a few days to solve, we now know that the Ohio State fan who went viral after being spotted in the crowd at the Peach Bowl playoff game is a young woman named Catherine Gurd.
Tom Brady drops truth bomb on Buccaneers-Cowboys playoff matchup
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the NFL playoffs. Heading into the matchup, Brady acknowledged the Cowboys’ strengths while expressing confidence in his Buccaneers’ teammates. Tampa Bay, after winning the AFC South with an 8-9 record,...
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LSU Defeats Auburn 84-54 on Historic Day in Baton Rouge
Tigers get the job done on Seimone Augustus Day, Angel Reese records another double-double.
LSU unveils statue honoring school legend Seimone Augustus
LSU unveiled a statue of two-time national player of the year Seimone Augustus prior to Sunday’s 84-54 victory over Auburn.
2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Bears take next Alabama star
With the Wild Card round starting up, the NFL has plenty to look forward to before the Super Bowl on February 12th. But for the 18 teams that missed the playoffs, their sights are set on the NFL Draft, making this 2023 NFL mock draft very important. With plenty of...
Up-tempo Iowa races past Maryland
Tony Perkins scored a career-high 22 points on 10-of-13 shooting to propel Iowa to its fourth straight win, 81-67 over
‘Never flinches’: Doug Pederson drops truth bomb on Trevor Lawrence after ridiculous 180 in playoff debut
The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off one of the most improbable come from behind wins in recent memory when they overcame a 27-0 deficit against the Los Angeles Chargers to pull out a 31-30 victory on Saturday night. And as has been the case for Jacksonville all season long, head coach Doug Pederson and quarterback Trevor Lawrence were right at the center of the victory.
Brandon Aiyuk’s message to Brock Purdy after dropping potentially historic TD pass
Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers went out and destroyed the Seattle Seahawks Saturday night, with the Niners scoring a no-doubter of a 41-13 win in Santa Clara to advance to the next round of the NFL playoffs. That lead could have even been much larger if only wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk secured a […] The post Brandon Aiyuk’s message to Brock Purdy after dropping potentially historic TD pass appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TreVeyon Henderson’s bold claim should fire up Ohio State fans
Ohio State football sophomore running back TreVeyon Henderson placed extremely high expectations on himself as he returns for another season as an Ohio State Buckeye, Columbus Dispatch Ohio State football beat writer Bill Rabinowitz wrote in a Friday article. “I know next year when I get back, I’m going to show the world I’m the […] The post TreVeyon Henderson’s bold claim should fire up Ohio State fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant reacts to Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars’ insane comeback vs. Chargers
Just like the rest of the NFL world, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was left in awe after witnessing Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars come from behind to take down the Los Angeles Chargers in their Wild Card showdown. The game looked like it was over for the Jaguars after the first half when […] The post Kevin Durant reacts to Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars’ insane comeback vs. Chargers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Why Alabama will win 2023 College Football Playoff
There’s a tide rising on the campus of the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa that just may overpower the college football world in 2023. Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide have seen the Georgia Bulldogs win back-to-back College Football Playoff championships, and that is not something that can be tolerated easily. Alabama is the […] The post Why Alabama will win 2023 College Football Playoff appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence enters NFL Hall of Infamy with historically bad feat vs. Chargers
Trevor Lawrence did well leading the Jacksonville Jaguars to the postseason, but unfortunately, the 2021 top overall pick showed signs of playoff jitters in his first trip to the big stage. That much is clear after Lawrence made his way to the NFL Hall of Infamy with an incredibly horrible feat against the Los Angeles […] The post Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence enters NFL Hall of Infamy with historically bad feat vs. Chargers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stetson Bennett’s stern message to haters at National Championship parade
The Georgia Bulldogs put the finishing touches on their undefeated national championship season with a celebratory parade Saturday. Quarterback Stetson Bennett had a loud message for Georgia supporter and haters. The Bulldogs finished the season with a 15-0 record, and they concluded their title run with an overwhelming 65-7 triumph against upstart TCU. Bennett said […] The post Stetson Bennett’s stern message to haters at National Championship parade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jalen Green, Jae’Sean Tate suspended following Rockets-Kings altercation
Houston Rockets players Jalen Green and Jae’Sean Tate have both been suspended by the NBA following a heated altercation against the Sacramento Kings on Friday. Green and Tate will both be serving a one-game suspension. Rockets teammates Garrison Mathews and Tari Eason plus Kings guard Malik Monk were all fined but spared from suspension, per NBA’s official announcement. The latter three were the ones directly involved in the incident while Green and Tate were penalized for leaving the bench area as the situation escalated.
Dolphins running back Salvon Ahmed evaluated for head injury vs. Bills
The Miami Dolphins could be down another playmaker. Backup running back Salvon Ahmed left his team’s playoff game against the Buffalo in the second quarter with a potential head injury and is currently questionable to return. Ahmed took a hard hit from Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds while attempting to haul in a catch near the […] The post Dolphins running back Salvon Ahmed evaluated for head injury vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
