ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa Lawrence

Jacksonville Jaguars star quarterback Trevor Lawrence is set to make his NFL playoff debut against the Los Angeles Chargers. After a tough rookie season that featured the Urban Meyer debacle, Lawrence came into his own in Year 2 and looked the part of the No. 1 pick. Off the field, Lawrence is happily married to […] The post Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa Lawrence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

What’s going on with Ohio State football’s CJ Stroud?

CJ Stroud, Ohio State football star and two-time Heisman Trophy finalist, has yet to declare for the NFL Draft, leading to this huge question: Is he coming back? Stroud, a surefire first-round pick and likely top-10 selection in the NFL Draft, was seen as one of the more obvious players who would declare, given his […] The post What’s going on with Ohio State football’s CJ Stroud? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

Skylar Thompson’s immediate reaction to Dolphins’ heartbreaking playoff loss vs. Bills

While they put up quite the fight, quarterback Skylar Thompson and the Miami Dolphins fell to the Buffalo Bills in the first-round of the playoffs. Thompson wore his heart on his sleeve after the game, taking accountability for the loss and praising his Dolphins teammates. Miami lost 34-31 in a game no one expected them […] The post Skylar Thompson’s immediate reaction to Dolphins’ heartbreaking playoff loss vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

‘Never flinches’: Doug Pederson drops truth bomb on Trevor Lawrence after ridiculous 180 in playoff debut

The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off one of the most improbable come from behind wins in recent memory when they overcame a 27-0 deficit against the Los Angeles Chargers to pull out a 31-30 victory on Saturday night. And as has been the case for Jacksonville all season long, head coach Doug Pederson and quarterback Trevor Lawrence were right at the center of the victory.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

Brandon Aiyuk’s message to Brock Purdy after dropping potentially historic TD pass

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers went out and destroyed the Seattle Seahawks Saturday night, with the Niners scoring a no-doubter of a 41-13 win in Santa Clara to advance to the next round of the NFL playoffs. That lead could have even been much larger if only wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk secured a […] The post Brandon Aiyuk’s message to Brock Purdy after dropping potentially historic TD pass appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SANTA CLARA, CA
ClutchPoints

TreVeyon Henderson’s bold claim should fire up Ohio State fans

Ohio State football sophomore running back TreVeyon Henderson placed extremely high expectations on himself as he returns for another season as an Ohio State Buckeye, Columbus Dispatch Ohio State football beat writer Bill Rabinowitz wrote in a Friday article. “I know next year when I get back, I’m going to show the world I’m the […] The post TreVeyon Henderson’s bold claim should fire up Ohio State fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant reacts to Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars’ insane comeback vs. Chargers

Just like the rest of the NFL world, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was left in awe after witnessing Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars come from behind to take down the Los Angeles Chargers in their Wild Card showdown. The game looked like it was over for the Jaguars after the first half when […] The post Kevin Durant reacts to Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars’ insane comeback vs. Chargers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

Why Alabama will win 2023 College Football Playoff

There’s a tide rising on the campus of the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa that just may overpower the college football world in 2023. Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide have seen the Georgia Bulldogs win back-to-back College Football Playoff championships, and that is not something that can be tolerated easily. Alabama is the […] The post Why Alabama will win 2023 College Football Playoff appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence enters NFL Hall of Infamy with historically bad feat vs. Chargers

Trevor Lawrence did well leading the Jacksonville Jaguars to the postseason, but unfortunately, the 2021 top overall pick showed signs of playoff jitters in his first trip to the big stage. That much is clear after Lawrence made his way to the NFL Hall of Infamy with an incredibly horrible feat against the Los Angeles […] The post Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence enters NFL Hall of Infamy with historically bad feat vs. Chargers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

Stetson Bennett’s stern message to haters at National Championship parade

The Georgia Bulldogs put the finishing touches on their undefeated national championship season with a celebratory parade Saturday. Quarterback Stetson Bennett had a loud message for Georgia supporter and haters. The Bulldogs finished the season with a 15-0 record, and they concluded their title run with an overwhelming 65-7 triumph against upstart TCU. Bennett said […] The post Stetson Bennett’s stern message to haters at National Championship parade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATHENS, GA
ClutchPoints

Jalen Green, Jae’Sean Tate suspended following Rockets-Kings altercation

Houston Rockets players Jalen Green and Jae’Sean Tate have both been suspended by the NBA following a heated altercation against the Sacramento Kings on Friday. Green and Tate will both be serving a one-game suspension. Rockets teammates Garrison Mathews and Tari Eason plus Kings guard Malik Monk were all fined but spared from suspension, per NBA’s official announcement. The latter three were the ones directly involved in the incident while Green and Tate were penalized for leaving the bench area as the situation escalated.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ClutchPoints

Dolphins running back Salvon Ahmed evaluated for head injury vs. Bills

The Miami Dolphins could be down another playmaker. Backup running back Salvon Ahmed left his team’s playoff game against the Buffalo in the second quarter with a potential head injury and is currently questionable to return. Ahmed took a hard hit from Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds while attempting to haul in a catch near the […] The post Dolphins running back Salvon Ahmed evaluated for head injury vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WASHINGTON STATE
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
216K+
Followers
131K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy