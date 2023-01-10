Read full article on original website
Bordentown Students Win At 2023 New Jersey State Thespian Festival
(ROBBINSVILLE, NJ) -- Members of Bordentown Regional High School International Thespian Society Troupe 6803 spent this past weekend acting, singing, and dancing their way through the 2023 New Jersey State Thespian Festival, held January 7-8th at Robbinsville High School. Seniors Ryan Kaufman and Olivia McGlone were awarded Superior Medals in...
Masks off – Top New Jersey News Stories for Thursday
Mask mandate lifted (again) at Rutgers. Here are the top New Jersey news stories on New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott. No masks will be required when students return to the campuses of Rutgers University next week. ⚫ Mystery at CentraState. Hospital officials refuse to say if patient information...
Nine Lottery Winners Totaling $110K Sold Across New Jersey
Eight Mega Millions tickets worth $10,000 and one good for $30,000 were sold across New Jersey. The tickets from the Tuesday, Jan. 10 drawing won the third-tier prize. The $30,000 winner was purchased with the Megaplier option, tripling the prize. A $1 million ticket was sold in Ocean County. Those...
New Jersey’s most educated counties, ranked
More than half of residents 25 or older in five New Jersey counties reported having at least a bachelor’s degree, well above the national average of 35%, according to U.S. Census data. New Jersey ranked 5th in the U.S. for percentage of residents a bachelors degree or higher at...
Bloomfield Announces Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Open Enrollment
The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA), Division of Housing and Community Resources (DHCR) is accepting Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program preliminary applications online at: https://www.waitlistcheck.com/NJ559 for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program waiting list state-wide. A total of 20,000 households will be selected state-wide through a random lottery system and be placed on the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program waiting list. The Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher pre-applications will be available online at: www.waitlistcheck.com/NJ559 beginning Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 9:00 AM EST., until Friday, February 3, 2023, at 5:00 PM EST., for New Jersey residents, who are...
New Jersey Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program Will Begin Accepting Applications January 17
The New Jersey Division of Housing and Community Resources will start accepting pre-applications for the statewide Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program Waiting List next week. People can go online at www.WaitlistCheck.com/NJ559 on from 9am January 17th to 5pm on February 3rd to submit a preliminary application to be...
7 takeaways from Murphy’s State of the State
It’s the State of the State, which means Gov. Phil Murphy gets to share his vision of all he has done right — and all he intends to do — for the state. With such an open book of possibilities, it’s always interesting to see what is selected for the speech.
NJ lottery player wins $1,000 a week for life
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Cha-ching! A lucky New Jersey lottery player won $1,000 a week for life. The player won the second-tier CASH4LIFE prize in Monday’s drawing, lottery officials said. The ticket was ordered via the third-party Jackpocket app. It was picked up at 355 Warwick Tpke. in Hewitt. The winning numbers for Monday’s drawing […]
Wait List Opens for Affordable Rentals in Morristown & Across NJ
The New Jersey Statewide and Morristown Affordable Housing Waiting List are now accepting applications for affordable rentals. Don’t miss this opportunity! Affordable rental properties are now available in Morristown, New Jersey!
Philly’s famed Geno’s Steaks is now open in New Jersey
Geno’s Steaks, the South Philly institution since 1966 (and rival to Pat’s), is now open in New Jersey. Well, sort of. Foodie Hall, the e-restaurant innovation that only offers delivery or take out from its eight restaurants, has now added Geno’s to their roster. Foodie Hall is...
Ramapo College Foundation to Honor Three Distinguished Citizens
(MAHWAH, NJ) -- The Ramapo College Foundation is pleased to announce that it will honor four individuals for their personal and professional commitment to advance higher education and for their significant service to the Ramapo College community at its Annual Distinguished Citizens Gala scheduled for Friday, April 14, 2023 at the Rockleigh Country Club.
Stock Up This Winter at these New Jersey Winter Farmers Markets 2023
Who says you can’t have Farmer’s Markets in New Jersey? While this time of the year is very cold, there are still events that celebrate New Jersey produce, fresh meat and seafood, artisanal cheese, chocolate, wine, and more! You can support these local vendors this Winter by stopping by and purchasing something directly from the people who made it!
Top 15 Most Read Stories at New Jersey Stage from January 1-7, 2023
Here's a look at the top 15 most read articles published at New Jersey Stage from January 1-7, 2023. Each week we publish about 70 articles, including several original columns and features, along with news releases for events happening throughout the state and nearby areas like Philadelphia and New York City. This week's top 15 includes articles from 11 counties in New Jersey (Atlantic, Bergen, Camden, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Sussex, and Union).
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One Of America’s Best Buffets
When you think of great food, New Jersey is one of the first states that come to mind. It's not just about diners and pizza, however. One major website has named a New Jersey restaurant among the top buffets in the whole nation. When you think of buffets, the first...
West Windsor Arts to celebrate MLK Day with 'Day of Service' and Gallery Exhibit
Gardening Angel by Jamie Greenfield. (PRINCETON JUNCTION, NJ) -- West Windsor Arts is celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with special programming during the month of January. They will celebrate MLK Day of Service on January 16 from 10:00am to 3:00pm and will present Manifesting Beloved Community Art Exhibition, a juried exhibition of work exploring the relationship of community health with race, racism and efforts to create an antiracist society, from January 10 – March 14.
New Jersey Announces Plan To Provide Individuals with Life-Saving Naloxone for Free and Anonymously
After New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced during today’s State of the State address his plans to help fight the opioid crisis, Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman provided some details on how individuals will soon be able to anonymously obtain the opioid overdose antidote naloxone for free at participating pharmacies at any time.
Winning New Jersey Mega Millions Ticket Worth $1 Million
As Mega Millions Lottery jackpot fever rages on with a jackpot of over $1 billion, one ticket sold in New Jersey on Friday is worth $1 million. One of the five Mega Millions winning tickets sold on Friday matching all of the white balls 3,20,46.59, and 63, but failing to match the Mega Ball of 13 was sold at a New Jersey deli.
New hot dog specialty shop opening soon
New Jersey continues it love affair with the simple good ole American hot dog. If you google hot dogs near Hackensack, you'll come up with well over a dozen that boast to have the best hot dogs. This corner in the northeastern part of New Jersey is really big hot...
N.J. weather: For snow fans, long wait continues for winter’s first accumulating flakes
For New Jersey snow fans, snow plow operators and hardware stores, it’s been a long, quiet winter with no major snowstorms — and, in many areas, no snow at all. Even though we’re already a third of the way through January, a quick look outside tells the story of what the weather statistics are showing: No snow on the ground.
$1M Winning Ticket in Friday's Mega Millions Draw Sold in NJ
Here's a fact: you didn't hit Friday's nearly $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, but that doesn't mean you aren't a millionaire. One of five tickets matching the white balls 3, 20, 46, 59 and 63 on the Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, drawing was sold in New Jersey, Mega Millions said. That ticket sold at the In & Out Deli along Route 46 in Ledgewood, Morris County, is worth $1 million, the New Jersey lottery said.
