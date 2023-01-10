ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita State rallies from 16 down to beat Tulsa

WICHITA, Kan. (School Release) - Jaykwon Walton led a group of five double-figure scorers with 19 points and Wichita State rallied from 16 down to defeat Tulsa, 73-69, in the largest second-half comeback in Charles Koch Arena history. It was the second odds-defying victory in as many games for WSU...
Warmer Weekend- windy too

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Gusty south winds will bring warmer temperatures to Kansas this weekend. Highs in the 50s and 60s statewide. No moisture this weekend, however a mix of clouds and peeks of sun today and Sunday. The big weather story this weekend- gusty south winds and temperatures well above normal for January. South winds will be strongest across southern and central parts of Kansas both today and Sunday. Gusts of 25-35 mph will be common this afternoon and 30-40 mph Sunday.
Windy and “warm”- for January

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Areas of southern and eastern Kansas will see another very windy day with the south wind gusting as high as 45 mph through the afternoon. Blowing dust is possible across southwest Kansas along with a high fire danger. A wind advisory has been posted until Midnight across the Flint Hills and southeast Kansas.
Windy and mild Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that gusty winds and mild weather will continue on Sunday. It will be a chilly start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the 30s to near 40. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 50s to lower 60s under a mostly cloudy sky.
Veteran Wichita firefighter captain laid to rest

Family and friends say Bree Wallace will be in the hospital for at least four weeks after suffering a brain aneurysm and stroke on Wednesday. Extreme drought: Kansas farmers seeing long-term effects of lack of rain. Updated: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST. Large portions of Kansas are seeing...
Kansas farmers raising concerns over possible feral hogs sightings

Scheels holds career expo, opportunities available ahead of summer opening in Wichita. Scheels is in need of hundreds of workers ahead of its opening in Wichita this summer. Capt. Larry Feuerborn diedunexpectedly on Wednesday after responding to a call while in the line of duty. Community rallies behind Southwestern College...
Wichita YMCA accepting applications for program benefiting area teens

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An opportunity for Wichita area teens who want to gain new skills and get a job is coming up this summer through the Greater Wichita YMCA, accepting applications for the program involving a partnership with Wichita Public Schools. The program is free for teens who are...
14-year-old struck by vehicle in Arkansas City

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Arkansas City police said a 14-year-old suffered minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle. The accident happened Friday morning, around 7:30, at the intersections of Summit Street and Kansas Avenue. Police said the driver was turning southbound onto Summit Street from the 100 block...
2 killed, 1 hurt in crash near Benton

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Kansas Highway Patrol says two people were killed in a crash near Benton Thursday evening. That crash happened around 7:30 p.m. According to the KHP, 35-year-old Bradley Condit of Andover was headed south on Southwest Butler Road in a Prius but failed to yield the right of way to a pickup headed west on K-254. The pickup crashed into the Prius, and both vehicles ended up in the center median.
Wichita police searching for missing 14-year-old with special needs

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 14-year-old Jada Brooks. Police say Jada was last seen walking in the 12500 blocks of west Kenny Circle around 7:40 p.m. on Thursday. She was wearing a shiny blue/purple hoodie and black pants.
Woman arrested, accused in October crash that injured 5-year-old, others

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested a woman on Thursday for attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery in relation to an incident that occurred last year. Police said shortly before 4 p.m. on October 23, 2022, deputies were dispatched to an injury accident at 143rd Street East and US-54...
