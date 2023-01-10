WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Gusty south winds will bring warmer temperatures to Kansas this weekend. Highs in the 50s and 60s statewide. No moisture this weekend, however a mix of clouds and peeks of sun today and Sunday. The big weather story this weekend- gusty south winds and temperatures well above normal for January. South winds will be strongest across southern and central parts of Kansas both today and Sunday. Gusts of 25-35 mph will be common this afternoon and 30-40 mph Sunday.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO