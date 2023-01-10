Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stay Alert: How to Protect Yourself From Abduction Attempts Like the One in Bangor Target Parking LotRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
The End of an Era: A Farewell to the Beloved Chase’s DailyRachel PerkinsBelfast, ME
Maine Veterans ProjectThe Maine WriterMaine State
UMaine's cutting-edge project returns ancestral artifacts to Alaska's Tlingit tribeRachel PerkinsOrono, ME
Old Town, Maine Makes Bold Move to Revitalize Downtown EconomyRachel PerkinsOld Town, ME
Related
wabi.tv
Man charged with kidnapping after incident in Bangor parking lot
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Brewer man is in custody after police say he forced a woman into a vehicle in the Target parking lot in Bangor Saturday. Colby Cooper, 21, faces charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault. Police say the incident happened just after 10 p.m. in...
Brewer Man Arrested & Charged With Kidnapping After Police Chase
Local law enforcement agencies were kept busy Saturday night as they pursued a man in a van who had allegedly kidnapped a woman from Target on Longview Drive in Bangor. Sergeant Jason McAmbley, Public Information Officer with the Bangor Police Department, says authorities received multiple phone calls from folks in the area, all of whom claimed to witness a "man forcing a woman into a U-Haul rental van."
wabi.tv
Belfast police investigating 911 hoax call
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Belfast Police say they are investigating after a man made a 911 hoax call Saturday of a reported shooting at Union Street address. A man called dispatch shortly after 5:30 p.m. to say he had just shot and killed his brother. While police were enroute, dispatch...
wabi.tv
Police investigating robbery at Big Apple in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Police are investigating after a robbery at a convenience store in Augusta Saturday morning. It happened at the Big Apple store on Stone Street just before 1:30 a.m. Police say an unidentified man entered the store, displayed a gun, and demanded money and merchandise. We’re told...
police1.com
Maine AG: Officers' use of force justified in 3 separate shootings
LIMERICK, Maine — Three police officers, including one who fatally shot a 16-year-old armed robbery suspect in Limerick, were justified in their use of deadly force, the Maine Attorney General's Office announced Friday. Attorney General Aaron Frey released the results of separate investigations and legal reviews into the Limerick...
wabi.tv
Two arrested at Brewer business Thursday
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Two people were arrested at a Brewer business with a citizen’s aid on Thursday. Brewer Police say an officer attempted to arrest 28-year-old Sierra Lamb of Brewer on two active arrest warrants. They say Lamb resisted arrest, and 25-year-old Isiah Hoffman engaged in a physical...
wabi.tv
Police identify two people found dead in Bangor home
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police have identified the two people found dead in Bangor Thursday morning. Police responded to a mobile home on G Street in Birch Hill Estates for what they called a domestic incident. Upon arrival, officers attempted to contact the residents inside the home without success. Police...
A Maine Man & Woman Found Dead After Apparent Domestic Violence Altercation
Police are investigating after a man and a woman have been found dead following what investigators believe to be a domestic violence altercation. According to WGME 13, the events and discovery all began on Thursday morning in Bangor. Police say that they had responded to reports of 'shots fired' in the area of G Street in Bangor's Birch Hill Estates.
wabi.tv
Authorities asking for help to find missing Howland teen
HOWLAND, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing Howland teen. They are asking for the public’s help in finding 17-year-old Krystal Bursey. She was last seen at approximately 1pm on Saturday in Howland. Officials say she told her family she was...
Identities, Cause-of-Death Released in Bangor Murder-Suicide
Earlier this week we brought you the news that two bodies were found in a residence on G Street in the area of Birch Hill Estates on Thursday morning. Members of the Crisis Negotiation and Special Response Teams spent several hours at the scene of what was initially called an incident of domestic violence. When they could not get the occupants of the building to answer, they send a police robot in, and that's when they discovered someone they believed was injured. Upon further investigation, 2 bodies were recovered.
wabi.tv
Hampden man arrested on drug trafficking, possession charges
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - A Hampden man was arrested after officials seized 200 grams of illegal drugs earlier this week. 25-year-old Tristan Bofinger is charged with aggravated drug trafficking and drug possession. Hampden Police say they searched a residence on Coldbrook Road Tuesday after an investigation into suspected drug trafficking.
mainepublic.org
Maine case asks if mistaken identity or keen police instincts led to a Black man’s arrest
On the evening of June 4, 2021, Augusta police officer Sabastian Guptill stopped a car for a broken plate light because he suspected its passengers were selling drugs. When he asked the five men inside for their licenses, a Black man with a purple backpack opened the rear door and fled, allegedly dropping crack, cocaine and fentanyl in his wake.
WGME
No arrests have been made 3 months after Lamoine murder
LAMOINE (BDN) -- More than three months after a Lamoine man was found dead in his home of an apparent homicide, state police say there have been no arrests and refuse to release any details about the death or the investigation. Neil Salisbury’s body was found by a friend at...
Bangor Police Say 2 People Found Dead in a G Street Home
Bangor Police say a man and woman were found deceased inside a G Street home. Sergeant Jason McAmbley says police responded to a domestic situation on G Street, which is in Birch Hill Estates, off Bomarc Road in Bangor at about 10:30 Thursday morning. Negotiators were on the scene, as well as members of the Bangor Police Department's Special Response Team and operators for their robots. At first, the officers tried to make contact with the people inside the home.
Reward Being Offered For Folks Who Can Identify These Alleged UMaine Sign Stealers
The University of Maine Police Department is asking for some assistance identifying a group of people who allegedly vandalized a sign and statue on the Orono campus. According to the University Of Maine Police Department Facebook Page, both incidents took place in November of last year, just before the Thanksgiving break. And both times, the culprits were seen on video, which authorities used to grab some still shots of the people involved.
wabi.tv
AG’s office rules fatal Newport campground shooting justified
NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - A Penobscot County Sheriff’s Deputy was justified in fatally shooting a man at a Newport campground last year. That ruling from the Maine Attorney General’s office. 35-year-old Stephen Bossom was shot and killed on July 15th at Sebasticook Lake Campground where he worked. A...
wabi.tv
UPDATE: 2 people deceased after incident in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 2 people are deceased after a domestic incident on G St this morning. Authorities tell us a male and a female were found deceased in the home. Bomarc Road is currently closed but it is expected to open up shortly. Avoid the area and be prepared...
truecountry935.com
Bangor Domestic Situation Leads to 2 Dead
Two people were found dead in a home on G Street in Birch Hill Estates in Bangor this morning, Jan. 12. Police were responding to a domestic situation. Shots were fired during the incident. The deceased are one man and one woman.
newscentermaine.com
Bangor man faces felony charge in connection with stabbing on Ohio Street
Kurt Fowler has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with allegedly stabbing a woman on Ohio Street on Wednesday afternoon. She is expected to recover.
penbaypilot.com
Accused Lincolnville killer will remain in custody pending Harnish bail proceeding
BELFAST — The man accused of murdering his former friend in Lincolnville Jan. 5, will learn if he is eligible for bail at a proceeding scheduled for Feb. 6. Matthew W. Pendleton, 47, was arraigned in Waldo County Superior Court Jan. 10, charged with intentional or knowing or depraved indifference murder following the death of Kevin Curit, 47, who reportedly lived with Pendleton at the time of his murder.
Comments / 2