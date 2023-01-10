ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jethro Da Oil Man
4d ago

I hope Jordan, McCarthy Investagate the hell out of Biden and his crime family administration which should be very easy since they have been allowed to commit crimes in the public without any punishment

Don Towery
5d ago

retrumplicans will spend the next 2yrs attempting to block any, and all investigations into their criminal activities against America. retrumplicans know, that once Agent trumplinske is indicted, that he's going to take them all down with him.

Stoney Cox
5d ago

I think if the Republicans are going to start doing more useless investigations they ought to have to pay for out of their own pocket the last one come up with nothing and cost a taxpayers $2 million and lasted 4 hours in court before the judge throwed the whole damn thing out over no evidence the Republicans don't want to do any serious investigations because they know it will lead back to them the whole idea is to throw the scent off of them and making the taxpayers pay for it I say if it comes up empty-handed the Republican Party should have to pay for it out of their own Pockets why not they didn't mind paying Trump's legal bills

