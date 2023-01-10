Read full article on original website
College students plant trees at future Virginia shelter for trafficked youth
Fifty volunteers from Samaritan House, Lynnhaven River Now and Virginia Wesleyan University gathered Saturday morning near what's going to be called "The Hallow."
Calls mount to stop offshore wind project as more whales wash up dead: 'Need to take a very hard look at this'
Seafreeze fisheries liaison Meghan Lapp echoed calls for an investigation into whether offshore wind projects are harming marine life after seven dead whales washed ashore.
Budget cap battle brewing between GOP, Dems as debt limit looms
Democrats and Republicans in Congress are set to debate spending and the national debt as the federal government faces a looming deadline to raise the debt limit.
Letters to the Editor — Jan. 14, 2023
The Issue: President Biden and Gov. Hochul’s plans to ban gas hookups for stoves and heating. President Biden and Gov. Hochul are trying to discontinue the use of natural gas in our homes for cooking and heating (“Burning mad,” Jan. 12). There is no end to what they can conjure up to make our lives less comfortable in the name of climate change. Perhaps the use of indoor plumbing is next on the agenda. We might have to go back to pumping our own water out of the ground and making regular visits to a backyard latrine or outhouse in order to conserve...
Federal government to evaluate national significance of Dearfield, Colorado
Buried deep within the massive 4,000-page omnibus spending bill President Biden recently signed is a provision that could change the future of one historic Colorado ghost town.
