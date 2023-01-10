Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Out Saturday
Gay will not play in Saturday's matchup with the 76ers due to lower back spasms, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Gay and the Jazz are playing the second night of a back-to-back set, so it looks like the Jazz are going to err on the side of caution with the veteran's back. His next chance to suit up will come Monday against the Timberwolves.
CBS Sports
LeBron James was fouled by Christian Wood on game-winning attempt Thursday, says Last Two Minute Report
The Los Angeles Lakers made it clear after their 119-115 double-overtime defeat at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks Thursday that they did not agree with the way the game was officiated. At the end of regulation, Lakers wing Troy Brown Jr. was seemingly fouled on a game-winning 3-point attempt, but no whistle came.
CBS Sports
76ers' Joel Embiid: Leads with another double-double
Embiid provided 30 points (10-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block in 28 minutes during Thursday's 133-114 loss to the Thunder. Embiid led the 76ers in scoring, shots made and rebounds while posting his fourth straight double-double. Embiid has posted at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in 13 games this year.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Explodes for season-high 40 points
Kuzma ended with 40 points (14-27 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one block across 40 minutes during Friday's 112-108 loss to the Knicks. Kuzma was terrific in the loss, pouring in a season-high 40 points while adding decent peripheral numbers. Despite averaging a career-high 21.7 points per game this season, Kuzma sits outside the top 100 in standard formats, thanks largely to the fact he plays no defense and typically delivers mediocre percentages. He is a clear must-roster player, but for anyone punting points, he should not be a prime target.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Poor shooting sours return
Ayton totaled 11 points (5-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes during Friday's 121-116 loss to the Timberwolves. Ayton racked up a double-double in the loss but struggled mightily from the field, shooting just 5-of-18. The 11 rebounds were nice, but that's really where the positives end. He currently profiles as the 72nd-best player in standard fantasy formats but is outside the top 190 over the past two weeks. His inability to protect the rim, along with mediocre free-throw shooting, makes him a tough player to see blowing up at any point in the near future.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Not returning Saturday
Gobert won't return to Saturday's game against the Cavaliers due to right groin soreness, Danny Cunningham of 850 ESPN Cleveland reports. Gobert played 13 minutes in the first half before sustaining the injury and giving way to Naz Reid open the third quarter. The 7-foot-1 center finished Saturday's contest with six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and a steal, and his status now bears watching ahead of Monday's game against the Jazz in Minnesota. The Timberwolves should provide an update on Gobert's status Sunday.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Now listed as questionable
Antetokounmpo is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Heat due to left knee soreness. Antetokounmpo was sidelined for Thursday's loss to the Heat due to left knee soreness, but he was initially left off the injury report for Saturday, suggesting the issue was minor. However, the MVP candidate is now back on the report and in danger of missing a second straight game. He hasn't missed back-to-back contests since Nov. 9 and 11, so another absence would certainly be discouraging. Fantasy managers should monitor his status closely ahead of Saturday's early tipoff.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Danny Green: Returns to basketball activies
Green (knee) started doing 5-on-5 work last week, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports. Green has yet to make his season debut due to a torn ACL in his left knee he suffered last postseason. While there is no indication that the veteran guard will join Memphis' lineup soon, his return to basketball activities is a good sign that he'll be able to play before the end of the 2022-23 regular season.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Ruled out Saturday
Markkanen (hip) will not play in Saturday's game against the 76ers, David Locke reports. Markkanen was tabbed as questionable for the contest after picking up a left hip contusion Friday and will ultimately be sidelined for Saturday's tilt. In his stead, Talen Horton-Tucker, Jarred Vanderbilt and Ochai Agbaji are all candidates to see expanded roles. Markkanen's next chance to play will come Monday in Minnesota.
CBS Sports
Draymond Green accepts he probably won't be with Warriors forever: 'Quite frankly, the writing's on the wall'
The possibility that this could be Draymond Green's last season with the Golden State Warriors has been well chronicled. Team owner Joe Lacob has consistently maintained that there is a limit to the bill he's willing to foot, and if the Warriors did decide to re-sign Green on a multi-year deal this summer, that bill, depending on a few other decisions, could fly well north of $400 million including taxes, which is a figure that Lacob told The Athletic last summer was "not even remotely possible."
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Officially ruled out
Jokic (wrist) won't play in Friday's game versus the Clippers. Jokic has been downgraded from questionable to out Friday due to a right wrist injury, as expected. DeAndre Jordan and Zeke Nnaji are in line to receive increased roles in the superstar big man's absence, with Jamal Murray (ankle) likely to take over the offensive workload. Jokic's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Orlando.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Makes history once again
Ovechkin scored his 30th goal of the season in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Flyers. The future Hall of Famer banged home the rebound of his own blocked shot late in the first period to tie the game at 1-1, but it was all the offense the Capitals could muster against Carter Hart. Ovechkin has now reached the 30-goal plateau in an incredible 17 seasons, tying the NHL record held by Mike Gartner, and he has 810 tallies for his career as he continues to march toward Wayne Gretzky and 894. Up next on the milestone checklist for Ovie -- he needs eight more points to tie Chicago legend Stan Mikita at 1,467, and 15th place on the all-time list.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Doubtful Sunday
Kreider (upper body) is doubtful for Sunday's tilt versus Montreal, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports. Kreider skated on his own Saturday but wasn't available for practice. The winger sat out his first game of the season Thursday with the injury. Kreider has 19 goals and 30 points in 42 games this season.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Gets $2.95 million from Phillies
Suarez signed a one-year, $2.95 million contract with the Phillies on Friday to avoid arbitration, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Suarez had a disappointing first half for Philly in 2022, but he was very good after the All-Star break and fantastic during the club's postseason run. For fantasy purposes, the left-hander would do well to regain some of the swing-and-miss he produced in 2021.
