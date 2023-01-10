ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, MI

Missing 4-year-old girl believed to be with non-custodial father found safe

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KUdqQ_0k9jI5e600

A missing 4-year-old girl who police said could be in danger has been found safe, authorities say.

Lilliana Nardini, 4, was last seen at a Burger King on Gratiot in Marysville on Monday around 10:30 p.m. Michigan State Police said she was believed to be with her non-custodial father 46-year-old Erik Nardini.

Tuesday night, the Port Huron Police Department said Lilliana has been found safe.

Erik Nardini was arrested around 9 p.m. Tuesday without incident after encountering Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Port Huron's Major Crimes Unit was meeting Ohio authorities to pick up Lilliana and take her back to her mom in Michigan.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately known.

Erik Nardini is being held in Ohio on charges of probable cause for kidnapping. Prosecutors in St. Clair County are expected to issue an extradition warrant Wednesday morning.

Finding the child was a multi-department effort with Ohio State Highway Patrol, the FBI, Marysville police and Port Huron police.

If you have any information pertaining to this case, please call Marysville police at 810-364-6300 or the Port Huron Police Major Crimes Unit at 810-984-5383.

Comments / 2

Related
southarkansassun.com

Missing 4-Year-Old Girl From Michigan Found in Ohio During Traffic Stop

4-year-old Lilliana Nardini, who disappeared from Michigan, was found in Ohio during a traffic stop. The little girl was allegedly kidnapped by her estranged father on January 10. Authorities from the Ohio State Highway Patrol have released a video produced from a bodycam as officers rescued the missing 4-year-old girl...
MARYSVILLE, MI
WNEM

Police: Missing man found dead, killed in hit and run

DAVISON, Mich. (WNEM) - The Davison Township Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run crash they say killed a missing man. On Friday, Jan. 13, officers were dispatched for a welfare check around 6:42 a.m. The caller said they saw someone walking through a field toward a car with its hazard light flashing on I-69.
DAVISON, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Police believe Lapeer couple’s deaths were murder-suicide

A Lapeer County couple died Wednesday afternoon in what authorities are describing as a murder-suicide in Davison. Authorities learned shortly after being called to the West Third Street home around 3:00 p.m. that a 67-year-old man entered the home to find his wife, who was visiting the owner, a relative, and starting an argument.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

FOUND SAFE: Michigan 4-year-old taken by non-custodial father recovered by police

(FOX 2) - Update: 9:40 p.m.: Port Huron police have posted that 4-year-old Lilliana Nardlini has been recovered and is now safe. "We wanted to let everyone know that Lillianna has been located, she is safe, and members of the Port Huron Police Department Major Crimes Unit are on their way to bring her back," the department wrote on Facebook. "Thank you to everyone that shared the posts and sent in all the tips. We will release more information as it becomes available."
PORT HURON, MI
Detroit News

Detroit man accused of posing as school district officer, soliciting charged

A 62-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with posing as a school district official to fraudulently obtain funds, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday. Late last month, the Detroit Public Schools Community District warned about an alleged district safety officer impersonator seeking to falsely solicit local businesses...
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Two dead after man shoots wife, himself

DAVISON, Mich. (WNEM) - A 67-year-old man and his wife are dead after a verbal confrontation led to the man shooting his wife and potentially himself, police said. The Davison City Police was dispatched for a shooting that occurred at 110 W. Third St. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 3:44 p.m.
DAVISON, MI
wphm.net

Marysville Police provide update on search for missing girl

UPDATE: The missing girl and her father were located Tuesday night. Local authorities continue to search for a four year old girl who went missing Monday night. The Marysville Police Department says Lilliana Louise Nardini was last seen aroudn 10:30pm Monday at the Burger King on Gratiot Avenue in Marysville. She is believed to be with her father, Erik Nardini, who was recently served with a court order, giving custody to Lilliana’s mother. Police are looking for a 2018 Chevy Silverado Charcoal in color with a Michigan license plate CSP838 that is believed to be associated with Nardini. Police add that the license plate may have been removed or placed on another vehicle.
MARYSVILLE, MI
WNEM

Husband, wife dead after apparent murder-suicide in Davison

DAVISON, Mich. (WNEM) - A 67-year-old man and his wife are dead after what appears to be a murder-suicide in Davison. Davison police officers responded to a home in the 100 block of W. Third St. about 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 for reports of a shooting. The preliminary...
DAVISON, MI
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy