Bakersfield, CA

Power outage affects over 4,000 customers across Bakersfield

By Charr Davenport, 23ABC
 5 days ago
A power outage is currently affecting thousands in Downtown, East, South, and Southeast Bakersfield.

According to PG&E, the outage occurred around 7:30 a.m. in the Downtown area and 7:36 a.m. in all other areas. There are at least 4,412 people affected.

PG&E determined the cause of the outage to be the weather. There is currently no estimated time for when power will return.

To keep up to date with power outages, visit PG&E's Emergency Outage Alert page .

