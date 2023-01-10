ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg to serve time in century-old Rikers Island special unit: sources

By Graham Rayman, New York Daily News
 4 days ago

Former Trump organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg will likely be jailed in a nearly century-old special unit on Rikers Island now that he was sentenced Tuesday, correction sources told the Daily News.

Weisselberg, 75, is slated to begin serving an expected five-month sentence in the North Infirmary Command, a jail that has been used to house bold-faced names like Tupac Shakur, Lil Wayne and Harvey Weinstein over the years.

Weisselberg pleaded guilty in August to tax fraud for taking $1.7 million in undeclared perks while chief financial officer of the Trump real estate company. The perks, which he claimed as work expenses, included a rent-free apartment, fancy cars and private school tuition for his grandchildren.

NIC, as it is commonly known, started life in 1932 as the Rikers Island Hospital and a second building was added to it and expanded over the decades. It holds about 470 detainees.

High-profile and particularly notorious detainees are held there, along with people in wheelchairs or who otherwise have medical issues.

In June, Board of Correction member Felipe Franco criticized the Correction Department for shipping younger detainees from the Robert N. Davoren Center on Rikers Island to isolated cells in NIC because they were causing too much trouble during surge in slashings.

Shakur was held at Rikers Island in 1995 after his arrest for sex abuse. Lil Wayne found himself in NIC after he was sentenced to 10 months on Rikers Island for pleading to a felony gun charge.

Weinstein was held in NIC after he was moved there from Bellevue Hospital, where he was treated for health issues in 2020. Weinstein subsequently was sent to an upstate prison.

Daily News

Daily News

