Michael Andretti, famous team owner, to pursue an entry into the NASCAR Cup Series

By Austin Konenski
 5 days ago

Michael Andretti, the famous team owner for Andretti Autosport, has been pursuing an entry into Formula 1 for over a year with little success to this point. Despite a strong case backed by Cadillac engines, the teams within the sport have been reluctant.

Andretti Autosport is willing to pay the $200 million entry fee to enter Formula 1; however, teams within the sport believe the amount is not valuable enough. They point to the Seattle Kraken, a new NHL team, as a better entry fee at around $650 million.

The organization has clearly done enough to secure a place in the sport but as of now, there is pushback on the idea. However, Andretti is not only looking at Formula 1 to expand his program moving forward.

Michael Andretti intends to pursue expansion into the NASCAR Cup Series in a “few years”

Michael Andretti, chairman, and CEO of Andretti Autosport, speaks during the groundbreaking event for the new Andretti Global motorsports headquarters facility Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 in Fishers. New Andretti Global Motorsports Headquarters Facility Will Be In Fishers

Andretti Autosport is one of the most famous race teams in the United States of America as they have six Indianapolis 500 victories in the NTT IndyCar Series and 17 championships overall.

There have been many notable drivers that have driven for the organization, including Jacques Villeneuve, Dario Franchitti, Tony Kanaan, Dan Wheldon, and Danica Patrick.

Andretti talked to Forbes’ Bruce Martin about the idea of joining the NASCAR Cup Series in the future and it will certainly turn the head of fans across the world.

“We have to make sure we get into NASCAR in a few years. We are very much looking at it and monitoring it. We are looking at a couple of situations and hopefully in a couple of years, we will be there.”

Michael Andretti on placing Andretti Autosport in the NASCAR Cup Series

Andretti pursued an entry into NASCAR for the 2013 season and wanted to be the flagship team for Dodge. That clearly did not happen but the organization remains serious about a possible entry.

The primary focus for Andretti Autosport is to enter Formula 1 and when that happens it will open the door for the organization to pursue NASCAR. It could happen sooner rather than later as the team has made an excellent case for Formula 1.

It might take a few years for Andretti to enter his team into the Cup Series; however, it would be worth the wait if the sport has the honor to embrace the Andretti name.

