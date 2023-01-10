Ant-Man may repeat Spider-Man’s greatest error in ‘Quantumania,’ and it could have even graver consequences

Read full article on original website
The MCU should probably drop its ‘Rick and Morty’ obsession in the wake of Justin Roiland’s charges
Kevin Feige must be a fan of cult favorite animated series Rick and Morty, based on the recruitment of several notable alumni to have been drafted in to work on a multitude of Marvel Cinematic Universe projects across Phase Four and beyond. Michael Waldron created, served as the lead writer,...
Could the Young Avengers make their debut in Marvel’s ‘Vision Quest?’
Marvel fans are in need of seeing the Young Avengers in the MCU, and Marvel’s upcoming Vision Quest series might be the best way to do it. When last we see Vision, Wanda brings him back to life by transferring his consciousness into a new Vision body, dubbed “White Vision.” Afterward, he flies away from Westview leaving his future unknown. Vision has played a major part in the MCU ever since he entered the scene in Avengers: Age of Ultron. In the comics, he plays a significant role in the formation of the Young Avengers.
Miss Minutes vehemently denies giving away ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ spoilers
Kevin Feige recently made unexpected waves by revealing the major driving force behind the plot of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, something we never expected to hear directly from the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s famously strict architect. The franchise loves few things more than maintaining the veil of mystery until...
The MCU’s Phase 4 and 5 prove that Ultron was right about the Avengers’ extinction
In the wake of the Mad Titan’s victory in Avengers: Infinity War/Endgame, a funny thing happened: the “Thanos was right” movement started up on social media, with the phrase becoming a favorite meme of Marvel lovers everywhere. And yet the MCU movies and TV shows we’ve had since then, as Phase Four has come and gone and Phase Five is about to begin, have actually proven that it’s a different Avengers villain who really knew what they were talking about: Ultron.
Latest Marvel News: A king-size Kang spoiler is dropped by Kevin Feige himself as ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ unveils the power behind the throne
If there’s one person we thought we could rely on to keep Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania plot details under his baseball cap it’s Kevin Feige, and yet the Marvel boss himself has gone and spoiled all about Kang’s role in the film. Meanwhile, in terms of official releases, the latest look at the incoming film unveils the power behind the villain’s throne. Or, more accurately, the power that is his throne. Confused? Don’t worry, Kevin’s got you covered.
John Carpenter explains how the strangest ‘Halloween’ movie to date came to be
John Carpenter has always been a more visionary director. Known for films such as The Thing, Halloween, Assault on Precinct 13 and many more, he’s scored almost all of his movies. Steadfast in his vision and still a huge drawcard into his 70s, there’s always been one oddity in his career. Namely, the Halloween sequels.
The 13 best horror movies releasing in 2023
Surely by now, it’s been well documented that 2022 was a monumental year for the ever-popular horror genre. Genre classics as far as the eye can see were generated this past year, with psychological thrillers like The Black Phone and Nope captivating the entirety of the catalog while slasher sensations like Scream (2022) and X effortlessly kept audiences on their toes. And if thrill-seeking aficionados had high hopes that 2022 would deliver, then fans will be over the moon to learn that 2023 has the potential to be even better.
A ‘long lost’ David Cronenberg horror film has been unearthed, but there’s a catch
Thanks to the marvels (or horrors) of the increasingly digital world, the world has seen a “first peek” at a David Cronenberg project which never came to be: Galaxy of Flesh. Cronenberg who was instrumental in body horror becoming a legitimate — albeit provocative — subgenre of horror...
James Gunn effectively confirms one of the first projects to usher in the DCU’s new era
We’d be selling it very short to say that James Gunn is an exceedingly busy man these days, and even when he finishes up his commitments to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he’s only going to get busier. The filmmaker is currently putting the finishing touches on Guardians of...
Latest Marvel News: Studio talks ‘terrifying’ ‘Black Panther 2’ on-set calamity as Ryan Reynolds promises ‘Deadpool 3’ will be so wrong it’s right
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is enjoying a bit of a high at the moment, following Angela Bassett breaking a major Marvel milestone at the Golden Globes, but things looked much bleaker for the sequel in the wake of a harrowing on-set accident that the studio is now opening up about. Elsewhere, Ryan Reynolds has shared some exciting (we think?) words about Deadpool 3 as Fantastic Four and Young Avengers theorizing reaches a fever pitch. Let’s dive in.
Zachary Levi is lucky he’s friends with the DC co-CEOs after failing twice to find success with Marvel
In a turn of events we couldn’t have seen coming as recently as this time last month, Zachary Levi has emerged as one of the biggest enemies of the SnyderVerse-supporting subset of DCU fans, for two major reasons above all. The first is that he released a lengthy Instagram...
Miss Minutes of all people reveals there are only 3 genders in the grand calculus of the multiverse
One of the most quietly fun Marvel Cinematic Universe-related accounts to follow on Twitter is that of Miss Minutes, the mischievous Time Variance Authority employee who’s always ready to hop online and dish out some grade-A sass. Most recently, the holographic favorite has been bowing down to Jonathan Majors’...
Tom Cruise created G-Force acclimation system so his ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ co-stars would stop throwing up
If you’ve seen Top Gun: Maverick, and let’s be honest most people have (it made like a billion dollars), then you know how incredible and also uncomfortable some of those jet scenes were in the movie. Turns out they were so bad that Tom Cruise found a way to help his fellow actors with G-force induced nausea.
An Oscar-nominated fantasy classic sinks its teeth into the hunt for streaming immortality
Pairing Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt together in any movie is a guarantee of success if ever there was one, but the superstar duo were only two of the many factors contributing to the glory found by Neil Jordan’s 1994 Gothic classic Interview with the Vampire. Youngster Kirsten Dunst...
Latest Sci-Fi News: DCU fans pre-emptively condemn James Gunn for ruining ‘The Batman’ and the director demolishes those ‘Superman’ casting rumors
New DCU boss James Gunn finds himself in hot water after dismantling much of the SnyderVerse and other supposed plans to resurrect Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel, not to mention Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 3 — though admittedly, he didn’t have much to do with that beyond what damage the director had already caused the franchise with 1984. Still, all of us are probably wondering the same thing about Gunn these days: How far is he willing to push his luck when it comes to acclaimed flicks like The Batman? Well, it looks like we’re going to learn the answer to that question soon enough.
Gina Carano’s new movie labeled ‘too woke’ for some, proving we live in the strangest timeline
Having been relatively quiet by her standards recently, Gina Carano has suddenly decided to dust off her infamously antagonistic Twitter persona to go on something approximating a rampage over the last week or so. After going on an unprompted blocking spree, the former Star Wars star then launched into a...
An R-rated knockoff crime caper that imploded at the box office tries to go legit on Disney Plus
Thanks almost entirely to Quentin Tarantino – who inadvertently created an entire subgenre through back-to-back classics Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction – the 1990s ended up being swamped by thinly-veiled imitations that featured complex plots and a star-studded ensemble cast. Very few of them found success, but even less fared worse than Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead.
The arrival of a viral horror sensation splits opinion straight down the middle
Imagine a director asking for a list of the scariest things that could give an audience nightmares, and then with only a $15,000 budget doing it in the weirdest way. Kyle Ball has done that in his new horror Skinamarink, which is now in theaters before heading to Shudder. The...
DCU detractors already supremely confident that James Gunn will ruin ‘The Batman’ universe
James Gunn has barely even gotten his feet wet as the co-CEO of DC Studios, but the knives of his critics just keep on getting sharper and sharper, to the extent we’ve already reached the point where his detractors are confident the Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran will single-handedly ruin Matt Reeves’ The Batman mythos.
A psychological horror shunned as part of a failed experiment goes it alone on streaming
Prime Video’s Welcome to the Blumhouse experiment sounded a lot better in practice than it proved to be in execution, with the horror hit factory giving up-and-coming filmmakers the chance to showcase their skills as part of a multi-film collection on a major streaming service. Releasing two at a...
