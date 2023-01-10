Ant-Man may repeat Spider-Man’s greatest error in ‘Quantumania,’ and it could have even graver consequences

New DCU boss James Gunn finds himself in hot water after dismantling much of the SnyderVerse and other supposed plans to resurrect Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel, not to mention Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 3 — though admittedly, he didn’t have much to do with that beyond what damage the director had already caused the franchise with 1984. Still, all of us are probably wondering the same thing about Gunn these days: How far is he willing to push his luck when it comes to acclaimed flicks like The Batman? Well, it looks like we’re going to learn the answer to that question soon enough.

1 DAY AGO