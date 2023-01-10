Read full article on original website
smilepolitely.com
The VFW #630 restaurant is closed
Effective today, the restaurant inside Urbana’s VFW #630 is closed. The kitchen was run by Chefs Zachary Bronson and Katrina Downes, who previously worked in the kitchen at Radio Maria. The chef duo competed in last October’s 7th Artisan Cup & Fork event with a pork tenderloin roulade with local vegetables and polenta.
smilepolitely.com
Fernando’s restaurant is coming to North Champaign
The beloved taco truck Fernando’s will soon open a restaurant in North Champaign across the street from Las Palmas Mexican Grill and Menard’s. Fernando’s added a second truck in September, and last month, Shrivatsa reviewed the truck’s delicious tacos, torta, and more. In 2019, Fernando’s opened...
25newsnow.com
You Gotta Eat: Pop-Up Chicken Shop
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - I’m looking for a fried chicken feast, and let me tell you - there’s a spot in town serving up some of the best around. We popped into Pop-Up Chicken Shop back in 2020. It started as a part-time grab-n-go at the local VFW hall four years ago, and now, owner Aaron Francis is taking it to the top of the pecking order.
WAND TV
New sports bar and grill coming to Decatur this spring
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Decatur residents will soon get to experience, "All the games. All the time," at Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill. Opening up at 237 North Main Street, the restaurant will feature dart boards, pool tables, Golden Tee Golf, and over 20 flat-screen TV's. The new franchise...
WAND TV
Good Samaritan Inn launches donut business
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Good Samaritan Inn in Decatur has launched Do Good Donuts. The Good Samaritan Inn's kitchen is busy with workers frying up fresh donuts every Friday morning. Do Good Donuts started when Executive Director Nicky Besser noticed that Decatur was "donut undeserved". "It started as a...
smilepolitely.com
H Mart to open in Urbana’s former Save A Lot location
According to Chicago Korea Times (translated to English from Korean), the popular Korean grocery store H Mart is taking over the space previously occupied by Save A Lot in Urbana. The store is considered a premier Asian food grocery in the United States. For a minute there, that vacant Save...
smilepolitely.com
Weekender: January 13-15
Drink a hot buttered rum, Bentley’s Pub, 3 p.m. to 2 a.m., $7. If you’ll be out and about in Downtown Champaign on this chilly Friday night, sip this warm seasonal adult beverage from Bentley’s Pub. Made with clove, cinnamon, and ginger spices, the drink has a delicious buttery taste with a finish of rum and brown sugar. Read more about this cocktail (and four foods) in my January list of things to eat or drink in C-U. (AB)
videtteonline.com
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Bloomington-Normal area:. Iron Coyote Challenge Park is bringing "Fortnite" to life with a Nerf war based on the popular video game. Nerf darts and blasters will be provided, but players may bring their own masks. Free...
wglt.org
Normal’s 2nd cannabis dispensary plans to open in Chinese restaurant building
Bloomington-Normal could soon see the opening of its third cannabis dispensary. And then a fourth. The Normal Zoning Board of Appeals on Jan. 19 will hear a proposal to open High Haven at 106 Mall Drive, Normal, in the building now occupied by the Mandarin Garden restaurant. Mandarin Garden has operated in that location since 1990, though recently it’s only done carryout in part due to hiring challenges, according to the Bloomington-Normal Restaurant Scene blog.
Central Illinois Proud
Egg prices affecting small businesses in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Egg prices have more than doubled in just a month and with that increase comes a struggle for small businesses. “Compared to last year, it’s about a 30% increase so far,” said part owner of Le Bakery Kevin Palermo. “Having the eggs go...
smilepolitely.com
Hear from author Bruce Adams at the Urbana Free Library next week
On January 17th, at 7 p.m., Bruce Adams will be discussing his book You’re With Stupid in the Busey Mills Reading Room at Urbana Free Library. According to the event description, the book is an “insider’s look at the role Chicago’s underground music industry played in the transformation of indie rock.” Host Lisa Bralts-Kelly will join in the conversation, and there will be musical offerings from Matt Talbott, singer and guitarist from Hum and owner of the Loose Cobra. An after party will follow at the Rose Bowl.
WCIA
Champaign County Humane Society is on the move
Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA) The Champaign County Humane Society is getting ready to move to their new location in Champaign in the next few months. It’s getting very exciting! The new address will be 4003 Kearns Drive, phone number and website will remain the same. Champaign County Humane Society.
Gibson City jewelry store updates community following July explosion, fire
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Hustedt Jewelers recently gave an update to the Gibson City community on its store after it and several surrounding buildings were damaged by an explosion and fire in July. The jewelry store shared on Facebook that cleaning up the interior of the building has been an “extremely lengthy and stressful […]
Central Illinois Proud
Experience ‘One Night of Queen’ in Bloomington this spring
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Experience a blast from the past this March when the world’s “premiere Queen tribute band” brings a night of music to the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts. For one night only, you can see Gary Mullen & The Works perform a...
City of Champaign announces Kirby Ave. closures beginning Monday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign has announced multiple closures for Kirby Ave. starting on Monday. Kirby Ave. lane closure at I-57 Overpass 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 16 and 17 The work will close one lane of Kirby Ave. to traffic between Cobblefield Dr. and Maynard Dr. Traffic will be […]
Three Illinois Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Mystery lemur found in Bloomington family’s garage
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington family had quite the surprise Thursday when they discovered “King Julian,” a ring-tailed lemur, hiding out in their garage. The family had heard suspicious sounds Wednesday night but didn’t investigate right away. When they found the lemur, they reached out to the Illinois Conservation Police to rescue their surprise […]
videtteonline.com
ISU prepares to rock the house with 'Stars & Guitars' country concert
Coming to Illinois State University is the country “Stars & Guitars” concert. The concert will be at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Braden Auditorium. The lineup includes country singers Levi Hummon, Drew Baldridge, Filmore, Morgan Myles, King Calaway, Clayton Anderson, Eric Van Houten and Adam James. Tickets...
WAND TV
Temporary emergency housing provided to displaced tenants of Champaign Park Apartments
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign City Council will be considering the approval of up to $350,000 to provide temporary emergency housing for tenants displaced from Champaign Park Apartments. The council will take up the measure on January 17 for discussion. The City has been helping tenants at the apartment...
1470 WMBD
State Farm moves to outside company for IT work
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. – Bloomington-based State Farm insurance is essentially laying off workers as it switches to an outside entity that will manage its Information Technology infrastructure. India-based HCLTech says it’s been selected by State Farm to “reimagine” its IT service desk and modernize IT services and infrastructure....
