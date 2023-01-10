On January 17th, at 7 p.m., Bruce Adams will be discussing his book You’re With Stupid in the Busey Mills Reading Room at Urbana Free Library. According to the event description, the book is an “insider’s look at the role Chicago’s underground music industry played in the transformation of indie rock.” Host Lisa Bralts-Kelly will join in the conversation, and there will be musical offerings from Matt Talbott, singer and guitarist from Hum and owner of the Loose Cobra. An after party will follow at the Rose Bowl.

URBANA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO