Michigan State

Three Michigan Cities Among The 'Most Miserable' In America

By Logan DeLoye
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Would you consider your city a miserable place to live? Many residents in these cities would. 24/7 Wall St. put together a list of the top 50 cities where residents are the most miserable around the country according to the general population of residents living in that city.

According to the list, the most miserable places to live in all of Michigan are Battle Creek, Jackson, and Muskegon.

Here is what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about compiling the data to discover the most miserable cities in the country:

"To identify the most miserable city in America, according to residents, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the happiness score of all 383 metro areas in the U.S. from digital health company Sharecare’s Community Well-Being Index. The index measures communities’ overall health on the basis of 10 domains. Five represent individual well-being factors: physical, community, social relationships, financial, and sense of purpose. Another five are social determinants of health: health care access, food access, resource access, housing and transportation, and economic security. Sharecare surveyed more than 450,000 U.S. adults on the 10 domains as well as analyzed more than 600 elements of social determinants of health from additional data sources.

For more of the most miserable cities in the country visit 24/7wallst.com .

Comments / 31

It is not what it seems...
4d ago

All areas “Sold out by the Big 3”. Excellent paying jobs to Mexico,China. People who lived in these cities went to work and were told “See ya”. Hundreds of thousands of jobs.

Reply
6
A W
4d ago

Every place has bad areas. Look at places in California. People living in tents - doesn't make for a decent place. Virginia and their crime. I could go on and on. No place is perfect in this world we leave in. Even places we think are decent have things going on. Sometimes the only difference is that the people try to keep it hidden. That's why when crimes happen we hear people say, "I never thought it would happen here." Crime, no matter the extinct, financial situations, whatever is Everywhere. So, lets not let Michigan be the only state on the radar for having miserable places to live.

Reply
6
default-avatar
annieh60630
3d ago

Dumb article. I live in Muskegon and have most of my life except for brief periods in other cities and towns, but I always came back to Muskegon. Muskegon will ALWAYS be home to me. If you want bad, you're going to find bad. If you want good, you're going to find good. BTW, it's obvious you've never been here or even bothered to talk to anyone who lives here. There are lots of us who like living in Muskegon.

Reply
2
nomadlawyer.org

07 Best Affordable Places To Live In Michigan

Places To Live In Michigan: Michigan is always famous for its beautiful and grand lakes, industries, lighthouses, big towns, gorgeous views from the coast area and landscape. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“. But apart from this, Michigan is also a quiet affordable city to live,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan's $81M opioid settlement distribution to begin

Some Michigan municipalities will receive a share of $81 million as early as this month, part of more than $1.45 billion in settlements the state is set to receive from three drug distributors and one drug-maker in two multi-state opioid settlements, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday. The majority...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan faces mild recession ahead with huge budget surplus, economists say

LANSING − Michigan and the U.S. will experience a recession in the next year, but it will be a mild one and only last six to nine months, state economic experts agree. And though Michigan typically gets hit harder by a recession than the rest of the country, that won't be the case this time, partly because of pent-up demand in the automotive sector as a result of a microchip shortage that is expected to continue to...
MICHIGAN STATE
gandernewsroom.com

Who are the Richest Billionaires in Michigan?

MICHIGAN—The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%.
MICHIGAN STATE
wmuk.org

Three Southwest Michigan counties say they rank among the highest in the state for xylazine deaths

Health officers in Berrien, Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties hope to fight xylazine with information about its potentially deadly effects. The animal sedative, which also goes by street names including “tranq,” is sometimes used on its own. It’s also being added to opioids like fentanyl in the illicit drug trade. In many ways a xylazine high resembles that of opioids, but it starts faster and lasts longer, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Michigan Advance

Democratic leaders detail tax plans they say will lift Michiganders out of poverty

Hundreds of thousands of Michigan families could soon see thousands of more dollars in their pockets if the state legislature backs Democrats’ plan to repeal the state retirement tax and expand Michigan’s Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other Democratic leaders said during a press conference on Thursday. “Rolling back the retirement […] The post Democratic leaders detail tax plans they say will lift Michiganders out of poverty appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

Democrats say 700,000 Michigan households could save thousands under tax cut plan

LANSING, MI — Half a million retired Michiganders could allegedly save an average of $1,000 per tax year under a Democratic-backed plan unveiled Thursday. The plan seeks to raise a tax credit for low- and moderate-income working families while rolling back tax on certain retirement pensions. As part of that, proponents say another 700,000 at-need households could see an average of $3,000 in returns if implemented as written.
MICHIGAN STATE
WKQI Channel 955

WKQI Channel 955

Detroit, MI
