Bounce the Mall tour of elaborate inflatables coming to Tyrone Square

Bounce the Mall, a tour of elaborate inflatables, will be setting up shop at Tyrone Mall in St. Petersburg Jan. 28-Feb. 19. Photo courtesy XL Event Lab [ XL Event Lab ]

A tour of elaborate inflatables called Bounce the Mall will be setting up shop at Tyrone Square in St. Petersburg Jan. 28-Feb. 19.

The tour, produced by XL Event Lab, will contain eight different interactive inflatables, including an obstacle course, a “bottomless ball pit” and an inflatable silent disco dome with live DJs, lights and special effects.

Tickets start at $23 for a 90-minute pass and can be purchased in advance at bouncethemall.com.

The inflatables will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the mall at 6901 22nd Ave. N, St. Petersburg.