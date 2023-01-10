ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Bounce the Mall tour of elaborate inflatables coming to Tyrone Square

By Sharon Kennedy Wynne
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04vGC9_0k9jHfB600
Bounce the Mall, a tour of elaborate inflatables, will be setting up shop at Tyrone Mall in St. Petersburg Jan. 28-Feb. 19. Photo courtesy XL Event Lab [ XL Event Lab ]

A tour of elaborate inflatables called Bounce the Mall will be setting up shop at Tyrone Square in St. Petersburg Jan. 28-Feb. 19.

The tour, produced by XL Event Lab, will contain eight different interactive inflatables, including an obstacle course, a “bottomless ball pit” and an inflatable silent disco dome with live DJs, lights and special effects.

Tickets start at $23 for a 90-minute pass and can be purchased in advance at bouncethemall.com.

The inflatables will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the mall at 6901 22nd Ave. N, St. Petersburg.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

St. Petersburg bulldozed a Black community on Trop site. What’s next?

ST. PETERSBURG — The Tropicana Field site may appear as little more than a downtown ballpark, with big stretches of blacktop parking and a slanted dome. But for many residents, including St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch, the land still holds the ghostly pulse of a former African American community, where homes and churches, bars and theaters, and the first library that Black residents were allowed to visit, used to stand. A majority of the land was owned by African American families.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa’s Mosaic Co. sells Streamsong golf resort for $160M

Tampa phosphate and potash mining company Mosaic Co. has unloaded one of its highest-profile Florida assets — and it has little to do with mining. The company has sold Streamsong Resort, an acclaimed golf getaway that sits on 7,000 acres of former phosphate mining land near the Hardee-Polk county border, for $160 million, it announced Friday. Polk County’s clerk’s office had not yet recorded the deed transfer by Friday afternoon, but a Mosaic spokesperson said the deal had gone through.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Top 15 Tampa Bay area events for the week of Jan. 16-22

St. Petersburg Power and Sailboat Show: Find a comprehensive display of vessels from fishing boats to luxury yachts and a 40,000-square-foot tent housing all types of marine gear. Also, a free fishing clinic for kids ages 4 to 16 at noon and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $21, 15 and younger free. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Yacht basin, Albert Whitted Park and Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S, St. Petersburg. 954-463-6762.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Common Dialect Beerworks opening in Tampa’s Seminole Heights

A new brewery hoping to connect people over beer is opening this week in Seminole Heights. Common Dialect Beerworks will open Friday on Florida Avenue, complete with a taproom and brewery that makes India pale ales, lagers, stouts, sours and seltzers. The owners hope the brewery can help introduce people to the art of craft beer. They’ll also serve non-alcoholic beverages and wines.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa’s Florida Aquarium just had its best attendance since it opened in 1995

The Florida Aquarium just saw its best attendance since it opened at the edge of downtown Tampa 27 years ago. In 2022, nearly 925,000 people poured into the conservation-based facility along Tampa’s port, according to a news release this week. That’s closing in on the 992,000 visitors that came through the doors in the first 12 months after the facility made its debut back in 1995.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

St. Petersburg plastic surgeon Christopher Newman dies at age 48

A St. Petersburg plastic surgeon died Thursday, six days after deputies responded to a double shooting call at a home he owns in Brooksville. Dr. Christopher Newman, 48, died Thursday in an area hospital, according to a note posted on his private practice’s social media accounts. The note, signed by Christopher Newman’s wife Rose, said he was admitted to the intensive care unit of a Tampa Bay area hospital during the late evening of Jan. 6 “due to substantial injuries.”
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
yovenice.com

Large Waves Slam Venice Pier

Last week a large swell sent some of the biggest waves seen in years to the Venice Pier. Check out the surfing action in this video!. @yovenicenews The biggest swell is years sent great waves to Venice Pier recently. Here are some highlights from Friday morning #venice #venicebeach #surf #surfing #losangeles #california #sports #news ♬ Wipe Out – The Surfaris.
VENICE, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Expect heavy Tampa traffic, road closures ahead of Bucs vs. Cowboys playoff

The Bucs face the Cowboys Monday and a crowd of more than 60,000 people is expected to head to Raymond James Stadium to watch the playoff game. Tampa officials are advising drivers and pedestrians to allow for extra travel time and encouraging those not attending the game to avoid the main routes around the stadium. Heavy traffic is anticipated on roads including Dale Mabry Highway, Himes Avenue, Columbus Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
89K+
Followers
28K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy