It's called a "Gun & Knife Show" but there is a lot more to it than that!. Nothing quite compares to the ambiance of a gun and knife exhibition, with its rows of sellers displaying their goods on tables and booths positioned all over the place. Each claiming to have what you're searching for. They'll be selling surplus army equipment, firearms, ammunition, hunting gear, memorabilia, and more!

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO