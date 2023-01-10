ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
Q98.5

The Restaurants & Stores Iowans Want to Come to the Corridor

Earlier this week, word got out that In-N-Out Burger would FINALLY be expanding east! The 75-year-old burger chain has lots of locations over on the west side of the country, but this is the first time that they will open a location as far east as Tennessee. There are several eateries set to arrive in Nashville in 2026.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Q98.5

Big Names Coming To Eastern Iowa Music Festival This Summer

An Eastern Iowa music festival is bringing in some big-time talent for their June concert series!. The lineup is all set for the 2023 Tailgate N' Tallboys music festival in Clinton, Iowa! The three-day event runs from June 8-10th at the Clinton Riverfront. All three days are packed with big-name country stars!
CLINTON, IA
97X

From Antique Guns to Custom Knives: Gun & Knife Show is This Weekend in Davenport Iowa

It's called a "Gun & Knife Show" but there is a lot more to it than that!. Nothing quite compares to the ambiance of a gun and knife exhibition, with its rows of sellers displaying their goods on tables and booths positioned all over the place. Each claiming to have what you're searching for. They'll be selling surplus army equipment, firearms, ammunition, hunting gear, memorabilia, and more!
DAVENPORT, IA
US 104.9

Iowa One Of The Top Schools For Alumni In The NFL Playoffs

The NFL Playoffs kick off this weekend with play in the Wildcard round. The league has games scheduled for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday night. Even if your favorite team didn't make it in...cough, cough, the Packers...Iowa fans will still be able to cheer as the Hawkeyes are one of the best-represented colleges with alumni playing in this year's playoffs.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Cedar Rapids rail company purchases lot for loading facility in Iowa City

Iowa Interstate Railroad LLC will be purchasing roughly 30 acres in Iowa City’s southeast industrial campus. In an announcement from the company and the City, the purchase will allow for the creation of a new rail-to-truck transloading facility. The plot of land is located about 1,000 yards east of 420th Street’s intersection with Highway 6.
IOWA CITY, IA
kmaland.com

Former Iowa DL Bruce enters name into portal

(Iowa City) -- Former Iowa defensive lineman Isaiah Bruce has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Bruce played at Iowa in 2020 and 2021, appearing in one game in 2021 and posting one tackle. Bruce is a Lena, Illinois native and was a first team all-state and all-conference...
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

King’s Material worker shares story

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For a man who nearly lost his life, he’s become a medical miracle. Derek Oldfather, 31-year-old, was identified as the man stuck in a conveyor belt at King’s Material last month, has now returned home from the hospital in good spirits. “She’s like it’s...
IOWA CITY, IA
rcreader.com

Gov Kim Reynolds Announces $4 Million for the Rehabilitation of Housing in Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington

DES MOINES, IOWA (January 12, 2023) — Governor Kim Reynolds has announced a total of $4 million in grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program.
GRINNELL, IA
ourquadcities.com

12th-annual hockey benefit to help local heroes

The Quad City Blues are gearing up for an icy showdown against the Cedar Rapids Roughriders as they battle for the coveted Heroes Cup in the 12th-annual Blues Benefit Hockey Games on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. The puck drops at the Vibrant Arena at The MARK, Moline, at 11 a.m....
MOLINE, IL
KBUR

Edward Stone Staff member suffers allergic reaction

Burlington, IA- A Staff Member at Edward Stone Intermediate School in Burlington Tuesday suffered an allergic reaction to body spray. The Hawk Eye reports that an ambulance was called to Edward Stone at 11:32 AM Tuesday, January 10th, after the staff member was exposed to body spray that a student had reportedly sprayed in class.
BURLINGTON, IA
B100

Downtown Moline Brewing Company Has Permanently Closed It’s Doors

This downtown Moline bar has permanently closed its doors to the public, and its handcrafted beer will no longer be served in the Quad Cities. "What happened to the Moline location? One week they were about to start serving food then the next week they were closed…gone….see ya!" -Facebook Comment.
MOLINE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Rain and Snow Headed to Central Illinois Wednesday Night & Thursday

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A storm system moving out of California will bring rain and a period of snow to Central Illinois Wednesday night and Thursday. Increasing winds and falling temperatures are expected on the backend of the storm sending temperatures closer to average for the weekend. Key Takeaways.
ILLINOIS STATE
US 104.9

US 104.9

Davenport, IA
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
695K+
Views
ABOUT

US 104.9 plays the best new country delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Quad Cities, Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://us1049quadcities.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy