5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DavenportTed RiversDavenport, IA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Henry County Sheriff expresses opposition to Illinois assault weapons billSusan DeVilderHenry County, IL
Local Girl Scouts carry on holiday caroling traditionSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Iowa City store begins selling hilarious Caitlin Clark themed shirt after questionable technical foul
Caitlin Clark picked up a questionable technical foul call recently after letting an expletive slip during the Northwestern game. A store in Iowa City took advantage of the opportunity and thought of an interesting way to sell some Iowa hoops shirts. RAYGUN sells clothing and home goods with multiple stores...
The Restaurants & Stores Iowans Want to Come to the Corridor
Earlier this week, word got out that In-N-Out Burger would FINALLY be expanding east! The 75-year-old burger chain has lots of locations over on the west side of the country, but this is the first time that they will open a location as far east as Tennessee. There are several eateries set to arrive in Nashville in 2026.
Big Names Coming To Eastern Iowa Music Festival This Summer
An Eastern Iowa music festival is bringing in some big-time talent for their June concert series!. The lineup is all set for the 2023 Tailgate N' Tallboys music festival in Clinton, Iowa! The three-day event runs from June 8-10th at the Clinton Riverfront. All three days are packed with big-name country stars!
From Antique Guns to Custom Knives: Gun & Knife Show is This Weekend in Davenport Iowa
It's called a "Gun & Knife Show" but there is a lot more to it than that!. Nothing quite compares to the ambiance of a gun and knife exhibition, with its rows of sellers displaying their goods on tables and booths positioned all over the place. Each claiming to have what you're searching for. They'll be selling surplus army equipment, firearms, ammunition, hunting gear, memorabilia, and more!
Reviewing the 2023 recruiting class: What did Iowa do at quarterback?
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes' staff inked another solid class last month as the Hawkeyes signed their first wave of signees in the early signing period as part of the 2023 cycle. HawkeyeInsider.com will go position by position to break down Iowa's 2023 class and what this group could provide for the future.
Iowa One Of The Top Schools For Alumni In The NFL Playoffs
The NFL Playoffs kick off this weekend with play in the Wildcard round. The league has games scheduled for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday night. Even if your favorite team didn't make it in...cough, cough, the Packers...Iowa fans will still be able to cheer as the Hawkeyes are one of the best-represented colleges with alumni playing in this year's playoffs.
Cedar Rapids rail company purchases lot for loading facility in Iowa City
Iowa Interstate Railroad LLC will be purchasing roughly 30 acres in Iowa City’s southeast industrial campus. In an announcement from the company and the City, the purchase will allow for the creation of a new rail-to-truck transloading facility. The plot of land is located about 1,000 yards east of 420th Street’s intersection with Highway 6.
Former Iowa DL Bruce enters name into portal
(Iowa City) -- Former Iowa defensive lineman Isaiah Bruce has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Bruce played at Iowa in 2020 and 2021, appearing in one game in 2021 and posting one tackle. Bruce is a Lena, Illinois native and was a first team all-state and all-conference...
King’s Material worker shares story
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For a man who nearly lost his life, he’s become a medical miracle. Derek Oldfather, 31-year-old, was identified as the man stuck in a conveyor belt at King’s Material last month, has now returned home from the hospital in good spirits. “She’s like it’s...
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Davenport
Davenport might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Davenport.
Blue Cat Opens Temporarily So Award Winning Beer Doesn’t Go to Waste
"Our kitchen may be closed, but we don’t want all of this award-winning beer to go to waste. We will be temporarily open next week 1/16-1/20 from 3pm-8pm for bar service only. $5 draft pours, $10 growler fills. Blue Cat Brewing Company Closes Its Doors. The Blue Cat Brewing...
Gov Kim Reynolds Announces $4 Million for the Rehabilitation of Housing in Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington
DES MOINES, IOWA (January 12, 2023) — Governor Kim Reynolds has announced a total of $4 million in grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program.
University of Minnesota researchers visit Rock Island's Watch Tower Plaza for soil samples
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A pair of researchers visited Watch Tower Plaza in Rock Island on Thursday, Jan. 12 as part of a study to determine how the Mississippi River's flow changes over time. Eric Barefoot, a Geologist with the University of Minnesota Twin Cities and Jimmy Wood, a...
12th-annual hockey benefit to help local heroes
The Quad City Blues are gearing up for an icy showdown against the Cedar Rapids Roughriders as they battle for the coveted Heroes Cup in the 12th-annual Blues Benefit Hockey Games on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. The puck drops at the Vibrant Arena at The MARK, Moline, at 11 a.m....
This Beloved QC Pancake House Will Be Opening Two Additional QC Locations
If you love some good old pancakes to start the day, you'll have two new places soon to get them in the QC. Flip's Pancake House, which already has a home in Bettendorf on Competition Drive and one on 27th Street in Moline, is gearing up to open two more locations in the Quad Cities.
You Won’t Believe What’s Coming To The Former Schnuck’s In Bettendorf
We know the future of the former Schnuck's and Marshall's location in Duck Creek Plaza in Bettendorf. Did you want a Trader Joe's in that spot in Bettendorf? Prepare yourself for this bombshell. The Schnuck's in Duck Creek Plaza has sat empty for over two years after it closed back...
Edward Stone Staff member suffers allergic reaction
Burlington, IA- A Staff Member at Edward Stone Intermediate School in Burlington Tuesday suffered an allergic reaction to body spray. The Hawk Eye reports that an ambulance was called to Edward Stone at 11:32 AM Tuesday, January 10th, after the staff member was exposed to body spray that a student had reportedly sprayed in class.
Downtown Moline Brewing Company Has Permanently Closed It’s Doors
This downtown Moline bar has permanently closed its doors to the public, and its handcrafted beer will no longer be served in the Quad Cities. "What happened to the Moline location? One week they were about to start serving food then the next week they were closed…gone….see ya!" -Facebook Comment.
Rain and Snow Headed to Central Illinois Wednesday Night & Thursday
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A storm system moving out of California will bring rain and a period of snow to Central Illinois Wednesday night and Thursday. Increasing winds and falling temperatures are expected on the backend of the storm sending temperatures closer to average for the weekend. Key Takeaways.
