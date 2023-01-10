Writing for Houston Public Media, Adam Zuvanich outlines the city of Houston’s efforts to build better bike and pedestrian infrastructure and improve its public transit. The city has built 400 miles of bike lanes since passing its bike plan in 2017, and is expanding and improving its bus services and facilities. Zuvanich lists major projects in the works, including safety improvements on North Main Street and new bike lanes in Third Ward, among others.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO