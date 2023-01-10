Read full article on original website
Related
9 of the fastest-growing industries to start a business, according to the founders of Ritual, Feed, and Kaiyo
Founders surveyed by Insider said AI technology, healthcare, wellness, and cannabis were among the industries poised to gain market value in 2023.
thepennyhoarder.com
Hims & Hers, a Telehealth Platform, Is Hiring a Customer Experience Agent
Hims & Hers, a telehealth platform, is hiring a customer experience agent. This is a full-time remote position. You must live in the United States to be considered. You’ll be required to respond to customer questions via email, phone, chat and messaging systems. Questions must be resolved quickly and accurately. You also should be knowledgeable about Hims & Hers products.
Radio Ink
Willoughby Joins Futuri
Futuri has announced that Bob Willoughby has joined the company as SVP, Sales and Marketing. Willoughby will lead Futuri’s sales, marketing, and sales support functions. He was most recently President for SummitMedia Richmond and has also worked for Cox.
Ken Kerrigan Joins The Bliss Group as Co-Leader, Professional Services Practice
NEW YORK & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Leading-edge marketing communications agency The Bliss Group announced the appointment of Ken Kerrigan as Senior Vice President and co-leader of the firm’s Professional Services Practice Group. In this role, Ken will share responsibility with Keri Toomey for spearheading public relations and communications programs for professional services clients, driving growth, and overseeing strategic counsel. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005219/en/ Ken Kerrigan Joins The Bliss Group as Co-Leader, Professional Services Practice (Photo: Business Wire)
Save A Lot Appoints Retail Executive Cathy Skula to Board of Directors
SAINT ANN, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- Moran Foods, LLC (Save A Lot) today announced that Cathy Skula has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors as an Independent Director, effective immediately. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005838/en/ (Photo courtesy of Cathy Skula)
Cleveland Is Recruiting HBCU Students To Be Cops To Police Black Communities
Cleveland's Department of Public Safety is turning to HBCUs to fill positions in law enforcement to help police Black communities. The post Cleveland Is Recruiting HBCU Students To Be Cops To Police Black Communities appeared first on NewsOne.
wealthinsidermag.com
Andy Overstreet Helps Brands Scale with Overstreet Marketing Group
Digital marketing has not only helped brands reach global customers but has also boosted customer interaction and engagement to keep brands in the limelight. Furthermore, it is the most cost-effective, efficient, and rapid marketing medium for reaching highly targeted customers. Given all of the advantages of digital marketing, it is understandable that brands will flock to digital platforms to grow their businesses, making it an extremely competitive space for any new brand to gain recognition. This is where proven marketing techniques and expert strategies work to help businesses go from zero to global brands. Overstreet Marketing Group is one such marketing agency that offers customized services to businesses of all sizes and niches.
boatingindustry.com
Teakdecking Systems appoints directors of sales and marketing
Teakdecking Systems has announced the appointment of John Shinske as Director of Sales & Business Development, Europe and Anella Alcott as Director of Marketing. Canadian Shinske has been in the yachting industry for more than two decades. He started his career on the refit side, before becoming a Captain for five years. Once he returned shoreside, he founded one of Spain’s leading yacht agencies, before spending 4 years in the teak decking world. He then moved to a global yacht agency as COO, before taking the decision to return to TDS.
OneRail Adds Freight Tech Heavy-Hitter Shawna Baker to Its High-Performing Executive Leadership Team
ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- OneRail, an innovative leading provider of solutions in last mile delivery fulfillment, today announced the addition of Shawna Baker as its new VP of Partnerships & Business Development. Baker will be responsible for defining the strategy and framework for both functions, as well as onboarding the teams to support them. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005616/en/ Shawna Baker, VP of Partnerships & Business Development (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
FourKites Recognized as a 2023 Best Place to Work, Bolsters its C-Suite
Built In recognizes the company for the third straight year as FourKites continues to attract industry veterans to its leadership team. Leading supply chain visibility company FourKites announced it has earned a place on Built In’s list of 2023 Best Places to Work in Chicago for the third consecutive year. Building on another year of rapid growth, FourKites has also strengthened its executive team with the appointment of a Chief Strategy Officer and a Vice President of Global Customer Success.
csengineermag.com
WSP USA Honored for Business, Engineering and Sustainability Contributions
WSP USA, a leading engineering, environment and professional services consultancy, secured six top honors for its outstanding products, services and leadership from five preeminent organizations: Fast Company magazine, Bentley Systems, Environment + Energy Leader magazine, SEAL Awards and Verdantix. “We are thrilled that our innovation and expertise are being recognized...
csengineermag.com
New job roles to be created as engineering company grows
AN ENGINEERING company is preparing for a year of significant growth and expansion to complement an increase in demand for its bespoke services. Purchase orders for work carried out by Cumbrian-based engineering specialists Forth are flooding in and the increase in workload will lead to the creation of new jobs and further collaborative work opportunities with local companies.
boatingindustry.com
GOST names new sales and marketing coordinator
GOST (Global Ocean Security Technologies), a provider in marine security, tracking, monitoring and video surveillance systems, announced the hiring of Dayene Gibson as sales and marketing coordinator. In her new role, Gibson will take over a portion of the sales and marketing process as an assistant to GOST’s global sales...
Comments / 0