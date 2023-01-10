ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Digital Trends

CES 2023: Citizen’s newest smartwatch puts part of NASA on your wrist

The latest smartwatches from Citizen feature an app that utilizes research into alertness and fatigue pulled from NASA plus A.I. models created by IBM Watson Studio to help you better understand the way your body performs each day. The app is called YouQ, and rather than only looking back at how you’ve performed, it also looks ahead.
notebookcheck.net

DJI RS 3 Mini launches as a lighter gimbal option for a range of mainstream cameras

DJI has sprung yet another Mini variant on a potentially more price-conscious world, although it is one of the OEM's gimbals this time rather than a drone. It is hyped to offer the same "intuitive design" with "enhanced control" of the RS 3 series, albeit in a more "compact" and affordable form-factor.
petapixel.com

The DJI RS 3 Mini Stuffs Pro-Tier Stabilization into a Compact Package

DJI has announced the RS 3 Mini, an expansion of the RS 3 series of stabilizers that weighs 1.7 pounds but can carry a camera and lens weight of up to 4.4 pounds. The RS 3 Mini uses an “all-in-one” design which DJI boasts is both compact and portable. At only 795 grams (1.7 lbs) in vertical shooting mode, the RS 3 Mini is around 50% lighter than the RS 3 Pro and 40% lighter than the RS 3. DJI says this makes the device much easier to carry and allows it to achieve great results with just one hand.
Fstoppers

DXO Releases 1,693 Optics Modules for New Canon, Sony, and Fujifilm Cameras

DXO has a significant release today for pro and semi-pro users of their software. The DXO optical correction technology updated today appears in their PureRAW, PhotoLab, FilmPack, and ViewPoint software. These latest modules include the following cameras and lenses, each optimized for specific camera and lens combinations:. Canon EOS R6...
petapixel.com

A Guide to Camera Lens Features

There’s more to consider than focal length and price when buying a new lens. Lenses come with an assortment of features such as stabilization and weather sealing, plus issues like distortion and bokeh. Here is a guide to help you understand some of the topics and help you make...
Trusted Reviews

LG teases the smartphone camera module to rule 2023

LG has announced a new camera module that promises to deliver true optical, telephoto zoom while still reducing the size of the camera bump. The new LG Innotek module includes a 4-9x optical zoom pericope-style lens with the ability to maintain image quality throughout that zoom range. “The main advantage...
CNET

Save $250 On Samsung's Powerful S7 Plus Tablet Today Only at Woot

Slimmer and lighter than a typical laptop, tablets are great for scrolling through social media, streaming movies and even taking care of some light work while you're on the go. And if you're looking to get your hands on one at a discount, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Today only, Woot is offering a whopping $250 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, dropping the price down to $450. Plus, it comes with an S Pen stylus, a $60 value on its own. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, or until it sells out, so be sure to get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
Fstoppers

A Review of the Highly Affordable Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG OS HSM Lens

Traditionally, decent image quality from a supertelephoto focal length costs a pretty penny, which is what makes the Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG OS HSM, which costs less than $1,000, a particularly intriguing lens for many creatives. Can it offer performance and image quality that punch above that budget price, though? This excellent video review takes an in-depth look at what you can expect from the lens.
Android Headlines

Galaxy S23 Ultra gets improved speakers, more stable cameras

Smartphone enthusiasts are now counting down to Samsung‘s Galaxy S23 launch. The new flagships will debut on February 1, 2023. And as the day comes closer, leaks are coming thicker with more information. Reputed tipster Ice Universe recently shared some details about the Galaxy S23 Ultra that we haven’t heard before. The new Ultra flagship from Samsung will reportedly come with improved speakers, an improved microphone, and better camera autofocus and stabilization.
Android Authority

Samsung Galaxy phones get 'Matter Easy Pair' for quick smart home setups

A pop-up should appear when a Matter-enabled device is nearby. Samsung has enabled Matter Easy Pair on Galaxy Phones via its Nearby Device Scanning app. Galaxy users will now see a pop-up when a Matter-enabled device is nearby. Samsung is updating its Nearby Device Scanning feature with the ability to...

