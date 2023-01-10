Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
CES 2023: Citizen’s newest smartwatch puts part of NASA on your wrist
The latest smartwatches from Citizen feature an app that utilizes research into alertness and fatigue pulled from NASA plus A.I. models created by IBM Watson Studio to help you better understand the way your body performs each day. The app is called YouQ, and rather than only looking back at how you’ve performed, it also looks ahead.
notebookcheck.net
DJI RS 3 Mini launches as a lighter gimbal option for a range of mainstream cameras
DJI has sprung yet another Mini variant on a potentially more price-conscious world, although it is one of the OEM's gimbals this time rather than a drone. It is hyped to offer the same "intuitive design" with "enhanced control" of the RS 3 series, albeit in a more "compact" and affordable form-factor.
petapixel.com
The DJI RS 3 Mini Stuffs Pro-Tier Stabilization into a Compact Package
DJI has announced the RS 3 Mini, an expansion of the RS 3 series of stabilizers that weighs 1.7 pounds but can carry a camera and lens weight of up to 4.4 pounds. The RS 3 Mini uses an “all-in-one” design which DJI boasts is both compact and portable. At only 795 grams (1.7 lbs) in vertical shooting mode, the RS 3 Mini is around 50% lighter than the RS 3 Pro and 40% lighter than the RS 3. DJI says this makes the device much easier to carry and allows it to achieve great results with just one hand.
Fstoppers
DXO Releases 1,693 Optics Modules for New Canon, Sony, and Fujifilm Cameras
DXO has a significant release today for pro and semi-pro users of their software. The DXO optical correction technology updated today appears in their PureRAW, PhotoLab, FilmPack, and ViewPoint software. These latest modules include the following cameras and lenses, each optimized for specific camera and lens combinations:. Canon EOS R6...
petapixel.com
A Guide to Camera Lens Features
There’s more to consider than focal length and price when buying a new lens. Lenses come with an assortment of features such as stabilization and weather sealing, plus issues like distortion and bokeh. Here is a guide to help you understand some of the topics and help you make...
LG teases the smartphone camera module to rule 2023
LG has announced a new camera module that promises to deliver true optical, telephoto zoom while still reducing the size of the camera bump. The new LG Innotek module includes a 4-9x optical zoom pericope-style lens with the ability to maintain image quality throughout that zoom range. “The main advantage...
LG A2 OLED TV price slashed at Best Buy to just $570
The LG A2 OLED can't quite match its pricier C2 and G2 siblings but it still packs a punch, especially at over $700 off...
CNET
Save $250 On Samsung's Powerful S7 Plus Tablet Today Only at Woot
Slimmer and lighter than a typical laptop, tablets are great for scrolling through social media, streaming movies and even taking care of some light work while you're on the go. And if you're looking to get your hands on one at a discount, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Today only, Woot is offering a whopping $250 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, dropping the price down to $450. Plus, it comes with an S Pen stylus, a $60 value on its own. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, or until it sells out, so be sure to get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
Samsung's MicroLED TVs will be the future of television... eventually
If you thought mini-LED TVs were great, prepare to have your eyes well and truly popped
OnePlus 11 — what can OnePlus do to beat Samsung and Google?
The OnePlus 11 is official and coming to the West next month. While we wait to get our hands on it, I wondered: what can OnePlus do to beat Samsung and Google in 2023?
Fstoppers
A Landscape Photographer’s Look at the New Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2 Lens for Sony E
Tamron has updated their ever-popular 28-75mm lens with a new second-generation version that packs a punch for Sony E mount users. Read on to see how it performed in the field when challenged by a variety of subjects and lighting conditions. As a professional photographer using Sony mirrorless camera systems,...
Olympus 8x42 Pro binoculars review
The Olympus 8x42 Pro are a great choice for bird watchers and nature lovers.
Samsung's newest Galaxy smartphone is $200 and it's available for pre-order today
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Samsung announced a new affordable smartphone at CES 2023. The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is designed to be an affordable,...
Crappy cameras from the past are back! Would you use a 2000-era camera?
Gen Z is bringing back cheap, low-res cameras from the noughties… but I think they should stay there
Fstoppers
A Review of the Highly Affordable Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG OS HSM Lens
Traditionally, decent image quality from a supertelephoto focal length costs a pretty penny, which is what makes the Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG OS HSM, which costs less than $1,000, a particularly intriguing lens for many creatives. Can it offer performance and image quality that punch above that budget price, though? This excellent video review takes an in-depth look at what you can expect from the lens.
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 Ultra gets improved speakers, more stable cameras
Smartphone enthusiasts are now counting down to Samsung‘s Galaxy S23 launch. The new flagships will debut on February 1, 2023. And as the day comes closer, leaks are coming thicker with more information. Reputed tipster Ice Universe recently shared some details about the Galaxy S23 Ultra that we haven’t heard before. The new Ultra flagship from Samsung will reportedly come with improved speakers, an improved microphone, and better camera autofocus and stabilization.
Petcube Cam review: a decent budget pet camera
Quick to set up and easy to use, the Petcube Cam is a solid no-frills pet camera at a competitive price
Samsung is using the Galaxy Watch 5, Buds 2 Pro to enhance your camera experience
Samsung is updating its Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Galaxy Watch series with new 360 Autio Recording and remote zoom features for Galaxy smartphone cameras.
Sigma launches world's first 60-600mm lens for Sony and L Mount
This incredibly versatile zoom lens is marketed as the perfect lens for wildlife, landscape, sport or close-up photography
Android Authority
Samsung Galaxy phones get 'Matter Easy Pair' for quick smart home setups
A pop-up should appear when a Matter-enabled device is nearby. Samsung has enabled Matter Easy Pair on Galaxy Phones via its Nearby Device Scanning app. Galaxy users will now see a pop-up when a Matter-enabled device is nearby. Samsung is updating its Nearby Device Scanning feature with the ability to...
