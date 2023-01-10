ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

No Way These Fast Food Places Are Iowa’s & Iowa State’s Favorites

Apparently, today is the day when all of these ridiculous studies come out that are just insanely incorrect. If you've gone to college or visited your friends in college, you know where you would get late-night drunk food at. 99.9999% of the time it was a fast food chain because it was cheap and tastier AF. A new study shows the Top Public U.S. Colleges' favorite fast-food chain and the two picked for the University of Iowa and Iowa State are 1,000% not true.
IOWA STATE
Win a Free Oil Change at the Rod & Custom Show

The 40th Annual Rod & Custom Auto Show presented by Weber Auto Group is happening this weekend, Friday, January 13-Sunday, Jan 15 at the Bend XPO Center in East Moline. Weber Auto Group is offering free oil changes for 8 lucky car show participants. You can enter to win Friday,...
EAST MOLINE, IL
One Pile of Dog Poop Can Cost Davenport Pet Parents A Lot of Money

Dog owners in Davenport, for the sake of your bank accounts, you need to make sure you're always cleaning up your pet's poops. My apartment building has had a seemingly worsening problem of people letting their dogs go number two outside in the parking lot and not taking the time to clean it up. So then unless I want to step in a steaming pile of ew, I have to hopscotch my way to my car.
DAVENPORT, IA
Iowa One Of The Top Schools For Alumni In The NFL Playoffs

The NFL Playoffs kick off this weekend with play in the Wildcard round. The league has games scheduled for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday night. Even if your favorite team didn't make it in...cough, cough, the Packers...Iowa fans will still be able to cheer as the Hawkeyes are one of the best-represented colleges with alumni playing in this year's playoffs.
IOWA CITY, IA
US 104.9 plays the best new country delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Quad Cities, Iowa and Illinois.

