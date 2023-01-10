ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

restaurantbusinessonline.com

Red Robin to invest in new grills as part of turnaround effort

Red Robin will start cooking its burgers on flat-top grills in a bid to improve its food and provide a better experience for customers, CEO G.J. Hart said Monday. The upgrade is part of a five-point turnaround plan that Hart detailed during a presentation at the ICR investor conference in Orlando, Fla.

