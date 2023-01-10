Read full article on original website
College students plant trees at future Virginia shelter for trafficked youth
Fifty volunteers from Samaritan House, Lynnhaven River Now and Virginia Wesleyan University gathered Saturday morning near what's going to be called "The Hallow."
Calls mount to stop offshore wind project as more whales wash up dead: 'Need to take a very hard look at this'
Seafreeze fisheries liaison Meghan Lapp echoed calls for an investigation into whether offshore wind projects are harming marine life after seven dead whales washed ashore.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams calls migrant surge at border a ‘national crisis’ during El Paso visit
New York City Mayor Eric Adams traveled to El Paso, Texas, this weekend to assess the state of the border crisis overwhelming city officials.
Budget cap battle brewing between GOP, Dems as debt limit looms
Democrats and Republicans in Congress are set to debate spending and the national debt as the federal government faces a looming deadline to raise the debt limit.
Federal government to evaluate national significance of Dearfield, Colorado
Buried deep within the massive 4,000-page omnibus spending bill President Biden recently signed is a provision that could change the future of one historic Colorado ghost town.
