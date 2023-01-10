Project.co has been designed to simplify project management, but still manages to cram in a bunch of features that you might not expect from a fairly affordable product. It’s an easy platform to use, and whichever device you use to access it, it’ll look the same. That said, integrations could be handled a little better - they currently require Zapier to work while some data can be pulled with embed codes, which some users may find a little challenging.

