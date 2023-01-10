ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

U.S. Vinyl Sales Grow for 17th Consecutive Year

Vinyl album sales were still on the rise in 2022. According to Luminate, which started monitoring music sales in 1991, vinyl sales increased by 4.2 percent in 2022. While still having upward momentum, that’s a sharp drop from 2020 and 2021, perhaps signaling less demand or supply issues. Vinyl sales in 2020 saw a 46.2 percent year-over-year increase and in 2021, a 51.4 percent year-over-year boost.
Pitchfork

Taylor Swift Albums Account for 1 in 25 Vinyl LPs Sold in 2022

Last year, one of every 25 vinyl LPs sold in the United States was a Taylor Swift album, Billboard reports, citing Luminate’s year-end music roundup. Driven by the bonanza release of Midnights, which encouraged fans to buy multiple copies with different sleeves, Swift’s 1.7 million LP sales made her the runaway top-seller in the vinyl market. Based on total album-equivalent consumption, however, Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti was 2022’s biggest album in the United States. It pulled ahead with massive streaming numbers: 4.3 billion audio streams to Midnights’ 1.8 billion.
ComicBook

Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade

A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
Popculture

Rock Band Breaks up After 41 Years Together

Influential Japanese hardcore punk band Gauze, which first formed in 1981, is breaking up after 41 years. The band – comprised of vocalist Fugu, guitarist Momorin, bassist Shin, and drummer Hiko - announced the news to fans in a post to their official Twitter account back on Nov. 26. The announcement came just hours after the band performed the 176th edition of their Disinfection GIG live shows at the Shinjuku ANTIKNOCK in Tokyo on Nov. 25 in what is now believed to have been their final performance as a band.
msn.com

Most Valuable Vinyl Records Worth Money

Vinyl record culture has come back from near extinction to 41.72-million vinyl record sales in 2021. That's up 51.4 percent from 27.55 million in 2020 and the 16th consecutive year vinyl album sales grew. While that's a fraction of the world's estimated $16 billion recording-industry revenue (most from cheap digital...
NME

Gerard Piqué mocks Shakira’s viral break-up song with Casio partnership

Former Spanish and Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué has responded to Shakira’s viral break-up song about him, by partnering with Casio. Shakira and Piqué separated last year after being together for over a decade, with the footballer already involved in a new relationship. Earlier this month, Shakira released...
NME

Kele shares new song ‘True Love Knows No Death’

Kele has released a new song, ‘True Love Knows No Death’. The song is the second single to be taken from the Bloc Party frontman’s upcoming sixth solo album, ‘The Flames Pt 2’, which will arrive on March 24. Kele – ‘The Waves Pt. 1’...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 10 Songs of 1978

Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
NME

Acts hit out at lack of R&B representation at BRIT Awards

Numerous artists have criticised the BRIT Awards for the lack of representation of R&B amongst the nominees. The nominees for this year’s awards were revealed yesterday (January 12), with Cat Burns, Charli XCX, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles and Sam Smith all up for the Best Pop/R&B category. R&B has also been overlooked in other non-genre specific categories.
Hypebae

SZA Teases Dropping a Deluxe Version of 'SOS' Soon

It hasn’t been long since SZA released her sophomore album, SOS, and already, she’s teasing dropping a deluxe version. The “Kill Bill” singer revealed her plans for the deluxe album during a recent interview with Most Requested Live. She mentioned she recorded a lot of songs,...
NME

‘M3GAN’ review: robot on the rampage is a new horror icon

Can you create an icon, or does an icon have to be anointed by fans? This grisly and hilarious horror flick – already a huge hit in the US – suggests the former is possible with the right ingredients and a light touch. Director Gerard Johnstone recently told NME that he wanted the title character, a killer doll who follows in the footsteps of genre legends Annabelle and Chucky, to be “an icon in her own right”. This could easily have smacked of trying too hard, but Johnstone really seems to have pulled it off.
NME

Government urged to tackle musicians’ “pitiful” earnings from streaming

More should be done by the government to tackle the “pitiful” earnings musicians receive from streaming services, MPs say. Acting DCMS committee chair and Conservative MP Damian Green said that “too many” artists receive “pitiful returns despite making successful music,” adding that the “main players” in the streaming world “need to get together to remedy this in a sustainable way”.

