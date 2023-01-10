Read full article on original website
Complex
U.S. Vinyl Sales Grow for 17th Consecutive Year
Vinyl album sales were still on the rise in 2022. According to Luminate, which started monitoring music sales in 1991, vinyl sales increased by 4.2 percent in 2022. While still having upward momentum, that’s a sharp drop from 2020 and 2021, perhaps signaling less demand or supply issues. Vinyl sales in 2020 saw a 46.2 percent year-over-year increase and in 2021, a 51.4 percent year-over-year boost.
Taylor Swift Albums Account for 1 in 25 Vinyl LPs Sold in 2022
Last year, one of every 25 vinyl LPs sold in the United States was a Taylor Swift album, Billboard reports, citing Luminate’s year-end music roundup. Driven by the bonanza release of Midnights, which encouraged fans to buy multiple copies with different sleeves, Swift’s 1.7 million LP sales made her the runaway top-seller in the vinyl market. Based on total album-equivalent consumption, however, Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti was 2022’s biggest album in the United States. It pulled ahead with massive streaming numbers: 4.3 billion audio streams to Midnights’ 1.8 billion.
Netflix viewers say movie is making them cry so much they're almost throwing up
Many of you may enjoy a light sob after sticking on an emotional film, but there’s a movie currently on Netflix that is so heartbreaking that people are saying it’s almost making them ‘throw up’. Watch the trailer here:. Yep, while some film fans might be...
ComicBook
Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade
A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
The Beatles Song That the Group Abandoned Because They ‘Just Couldn’t Sing it’
The Beatles weren’t the most dynamic singers ever, and they once wrote one song that was too advanced for their own vocal talents
The long-awaited season 2 of a Netflix fan favorite returns on Thursday
Fans of the Netflix mother-daughter drama Ginny & Georgia have been waiting for almost two years now to get a resolution to that Season 1 cliffhanger — but, come Thursday, the wait will finally be over. Season 2 of the series is set to debut on the streaming giant...
"I can’t work with these guys. They're falling down drunk" - the story of Thin Lizzy's Dancing In The Moonlight
How Thin Lizzy took a funky Phil Lynott bass riff and “a gamble” to make their classic Dancing In The Moonlight
Popculture
Rock Band Breaks up After 41 Years Together
Influential Japanese hardcore punk band Gauze, which first formed in 1981, is breaking up after 41 years. The band – comprised of vocalist Fugu, guitarist Momorin, bassist Shin, and drummer Hiko - announced the news to fans in a post to their official Twitter account back on Nov. 26. The announcement came just hours after the band performed the 176th edition of their Disinfection GIG live shows at the Shinjuku ANTIKNOCK in Tokyo on Nov. 25 in what is now believed to have been their final performance as a band.
New Documents Show Paul McCartney Was Never Going to be Replaced on James Bond Theme
While there have been speculations that Paul McCartney was almost replaced on his James Bond song, new documents contradict that story
msn.com
Most Valuable Vinyl Records Worth Money
Vinyl record culture has come back from near extinction to 41.72-million vinyl record sales in 2021. That's up 51.4 percent from 27.55 million in 2020 and the 16th consecutive year vinyl album sales grew. While that's a fraction of the world's estimated $16 billion recording-industry revenue (most from cheap digital...
NME
Gerard Piqué mocks Shakira’s viral break-up song with Casio partnership
Former Spanish and Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué has responded to Shakira’s viral break-up song about him, by partnering with Casio. Shakira and Piqué separated last year after being together for over a decade, with the footballer already involved in a new relationship. Earlier this month, Shakira released...
NME
Kele shares new song ‘True Love Knows No Death’
Kele has released a new song, ‘True Love Knows No Death’. The song is the second single to be taken from the Bloc Party frontman’s upcoming sixth solo album, ‘The Flames Pt 2’, which will arrive on March 24. Kele – ‘The Waves Pt. 1’...
NME
KISS have an “awful lot of material” for more ‘Off The Soundboard’ releases
KISS’ official bootleg series ‘Off The Soundboard’ doesn’t seem likely to end any time soon, as Gene Simmons has revealed the band still have an “awful lot of material” to mine from. The series was kicked off in June of 2021, when KISS released...
Top 10 Songs of 1978
Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
NME
Acts hit out at lack of R&B representation at BRIT Awards
Numerous artists have criticised the BRIT Awards for the lack of representation of R&B amongst the nominees. The nominees for this year’s awards were revealed yesterday (January 12), with Cat Burns, Charli XCX, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles and Sam Smith all up for the Best Pop/R&B category. R&B has also been overlooked in other non-genre specific categories.
Hypebae
SZA Teases Dropping a Deluxe Version of 'SOS' Soon
It hasn’t been long since SZA released her sophomore album, SOS, and already, she’s teasing dropping a deluxe version. The “Kill Bill” singer revealed her plans for the deluxe album during a recent interview with Most Requested Live. She mentioned she recorded a lot of songs,...
Asia to release Live In Tokyo triple vinyl set
Asia's Fantasia: Live in Tokyo 2007 album to be released on triple vinyl in February
NME
‘M3GAN’ review: robot on the rampage is a new horror icon
Can you create an icon, or does an icon have to be anointed by fans? This grisly and hilarious horror flick – already a huge hit in the US – suggests the former is possible with the right ingredients and a light touch. Director Gerard Johnstone recently told NME that he wanted the title character, a killer doll who follows in the footsteps of genre legends Annabelle and Chucky, to be “an icon in her own right”. This could easily have smacked of trying too hard, but Johnstone really seems to have pulled it off.
NME
Government urged to tackle musicians’ “pitiful” earnings from streaming
More should be done by the government to tackle the “pitiful” earnings musicians receive from streaming services, MPs say. Acting DCMS committee chair and Conservative MP Damian Green said that “too many” artists receive “pitiful returns despite making successful music,” adding that the “main players” in the streaming world “need to get together to remedy this in a sustainable way”.
dancehallmag.com
Bugle Says There Should Be ‘No Comparison’ Between Dancehall And Afrobeats Song Sales
Recording artist Bugle says there should be no comparison between sales of Dancehall songs and Afrobeats, as the African genre has a continental marketplace of hundreds of millions, in comparison to Jamaica’s three million. “It hard fi meck even dah kinda comparison deh. Cause when yuh look pan di...
