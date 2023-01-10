ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, IA

One Pile of Dog Poop Can Cost Davenport Pet Parents A Lot of Money

Dog owners in Davenport, for the sake of your bank accounts, you need to make sure you're always cleaning up your pet's poops. My apartment building has had a seemingly worsening problem of people letting their dogs go number two outside in the parking lot and not taking the time to clean it up. So then unless I want to step in a steaming pile of ew, I have to hopscotch my way to my car.
Momma Joy's pups have all been adopted...Now, it is HER turn at the ARL of Iowa

Tristen Haag, Foster and Transfer Assistant -ARL of Iowa, visits Iowa Live with Momma Joy... who raised her pups at the ARL. All her pups have been adopted...Now, it is her turn to get a new home. We also learn about TheraPets Training that happens Saturday at ARL Main. You can now order Gourmet Apples for both people AND pets as well as getting some new 2023 CatFlix & DogFlix shirts as part of a Valentine's Day gift package. Learn about training classes and how you can help foster an animal. Visit www.arl-iowa.org for more information!
Animal Rescue League Of Iowa Reports Record Year For Adoptions

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Animal Rescue League of Iowa reports a record year for adoptions. According to their annual Impact Report, nearly 8,500 pets were adopted in 2022—up 13 percent from 2021. 4,811 cats. 2,661 dogs. 706 small animals. 303 barn animals. In total, 8,481 animals were adopted.
Soaring egg prices impacting local Iowa restaurants

DES MOINES, Iowa — David Stone has been running his Waveland Café since 1984. He’s seen some price increases over the years, but the recent egg prices have been a shock. “Eggs used to cost me $500 a week for what we use at the store, now it costs me $2,550 a week,” said Stone. […]
13 Very Unlucky Things The Quad Cities Should Never Do

We experienced our first Friday the 13th of 2023. Friday, January 13th was our first one of the year and there's no better time to get all of the unlucky things out of the way than the beginning of the year. We still have one more Friday the 13th to get to this year but to make sure you don't have bad luck and can avoid it, I've done 13 very unlucky things so you essentially don't have to.
These Are The Funniest Towns In Illinois

Does a funny name of a town make you laugh? If the answer is yes, then you came to the right place. Today we are looking at the funniest town names in Illinois. Now I'm not sure how funny the people are in these towns, but I'm sure a few readers are from the listed towns, and they can let us know.
Suspect tried to sell stolen items on Facebook, police allege

Suspect took photos of items in victim's residence, then tried to sell them on Facebook Marketplace, police allege. A 34-year-old Davenport suspect who allegedly violated his pretrial release was back in jail Saturday to face burglary-related charges. William Taylor earlier pleaded guilty to a felony charge of third-degree burglary, along...
King’s Material worker shares story

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For a man who nearly lost his life, he’s become a medical miracle. Derek Oldfather, 31-year-old, was identified as the man stuck in a conveyor belt at King’s Material last month, has now returned home from the hospital in good spirits. “She’s like it’s...
Recent January warmth and the impacts in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — After a bitterly cold stretch to end of December, the new year came roaring in with unseasonably warm temperatures. So far this January, the mean monthly temperature in Des Moines (a combination of all highs and lows) has been 30.3 degrees, which is 7.6 degrees above average. Jan. 1 through Jan. 12 has been the 18th warmest start to this month on record in Des Moines which places us on the warmer end of the spectrum out of 145 years of records.
Illinois’ & Iowa’s Favorite Disney Channel Movies Are Very Wrong

We get studies sent to us all the time. Most of them are true, but there are a few that come out that make me do a solid "WTF" at the top of my lungs in my office. A recent study was sent to us naming each state's favorite Disney Channel Original Movie (DCOM). Iowa's and Illinois' "favorite" DCOMs are two movies I have never heard of and I'm pretty sure no one else has either.
ARC or PLC?

IARN — It’s that time of year when farmers are making their selections for which program they are going to use to keep their operations protected for the 2023 growing season. The Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and the Price Loss Coverage (PLC) programs are the two key safety net programs we use under the Farm Bill. Farmers have to make sure they are choosing the program that gives them the best edge.
