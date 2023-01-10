Read full article on original website
Related
One Pile of Dog Poop Can Cost Davenport Pet Parents A Lot of Money
Dog owners in Davenport, for the sake of your bank accounts, you need to make sure you're always cleaning up your pet's poops. My apartment building has had a seemingly worsening problem of people letting their dogs go number two outside in the parking lot and not taking the time to clean it up. So then unless I want to step in a steaming pile of ew, I have to hopscotch my way to my car.
weareiowa.com
Momma Joy's pups have all been adopted...Now, it is HER turn at the ARL of Iowa
Tristen Haag, Foster and Transfer Assistant -ARL of Iowa, visits Iowa Live with Momma Joy... who raised her pups at the ARL. All her pups have been adopted...Now, it is her turn to get a new home. We also learn about TheraPets Training that happens Saturday at ARL Main. You can now order Gourmet Apples for both people AND pets as well as getting some new 2023 CatFlix & DogFlix shirts as part of a Valentine's Day gift package. Learn about training classes and how you can help foster an animal. Visit www.arl-iowa.org for more information!
iheart.com
Animal Rescue League Of Iowa Reports Record Year For Adoptions
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Animal Rescue League of Iowa reports a record year for adoptions. According to their annual Impact Report, nearly 8,500 pets were adopted in 2022—up 13 percent from 2021. 4,811 cats. 2,661 dogs. 706 small animals. 303 barn animals. In total, 8,481 animals were adopted.
We’re Teaming Up With KWQC For A Quad Cities Blessing Box Drive
Townsquare Media is proud to partner with KWQC TV6, Quad Cities Hy-Vee, the Davenport People Uniting Neighbors and Churches (P.U.N.C.H.) along with Friends of Martin Luther King to host a Blessing Box drive. When and where is the Blessing Box Drive?. On Martin Luther King Day from 8 a.m. until...
Blue Cat Opens Temporarily So Award Winning Beer Doesn’t Go to Waste
"Our kitchen may be closed, but we don’t want all of this award-winning beer to go to waste. We will be temporarily open next week 1/16-1/20 from 3pm-8pm for bar service only. $5 draft pours, $10 growler fills. Blue Cat Brewing Company Closes Its Doors. The Blue Cat Brewing...
Soaring egg prices impacting local Iowa restaurants
DES MOINES, Iowa — David Stone has been running his Waveland Café since 1984. He’s seen some price increases over the years, but the recent egg prices have been a shock. “Eggs used to cost me $500 a week for what we use at the store, now it costs me $2,550 a week,” said Stone. […]
The Top Five Must-Try Restaurants In The Quad Cities, According To A Travel Magazine
The Quad Cities has many good places to eat but five of them got special recognition. Food Wine Travel Magazine recently made a visit to the Quad Cities and selected their top five places to eat. The QC has a pretty good variety of restaurants for us to enjoy. Here are the ones that the publication picked out:
Food Network Says Iowa’s Best BBQ is this Place Full of Trophies
When you do something in your life and get a trophy, that's a pretty good sign that you're doing it well. If that's really true, Food Network may be right about the best place in Iowa to get BBQ as their walls are lined with shiny awards. Food Network recently...
13 Very Unlucky Things The Quad Cities Should Never Do
We experienced our first Friday the 13th of 2023. Friday, January 13th was our first one of the year and there's no better time to get all of the unlucky things out of the way than the beginning of the year. We still have one more Friday the 13th to get to this year but to make sure you don't have bad luck and can avoid it, I've done 13 very unlucky things so you essentially don't have to.
This Beloved QC Pancake House Will Be Opening Two Additional QC Locations
If you love some good old pancakes to start the day, you'll have two new places soon to get them in the QC. Flip's Pancake House, which already has a home in Bettendorf on Competition Drive and one on 27th Street in Moline, is gearing up to open two more locations in the Quad Cities.
Iowa woman raises awareness for radon-based cancer after 2020 diagnosis
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Radon one of the top causes of cancer in Iowa and the state leads the nation in results, according to the EPA. It's a chemical gas commonly found in homes, but experts say that can be avoided. "I quickly learned about Radon," said Maria Steele, lung...
Excess Tag January Antlerless Season Licenses On Sale at Midnight
(Undated) Deer licenses for the excess tag antlerless season go on sale at midnight. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says counties with unsold county antlerless licenses will sell them until their quotas are full. They will not be available online. Information about county quotas is available on the DNR’s website.
These Are The Funniest Towns In Illinois
Does a funny name of a town make you laugh? If the answer is yes, then you came to the right place. Today we are looking at the funniest town names in Illinois. Now I'm not sure how funny the people are in these towns, but I'm sure a few readers are from the listed towns, and they can let us know.
ourquadcities.com
Suspect tried to sell stolen items on Facebook, police allege
Suspect took photos of items in victim's residence, then tried to sell them on Facebook Marketplace, police allege. A 34-year-old Davenport suspect who allegedly violated his pretrial release was back in jail Saturday to face burglary-related charges. William Taylor earlier pleaded guilty to a felony charge of third-degree burglary, along...
KWQC
King’s Material worker shares story
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For a man who nearly lost his life, he’s become a medical miracle. Derek Oldfather, 31-year-old, was identified as the man stuck in a conveyor belt at King’s Material last month, has now returned home from the hospital in good spirits. “She’s like it’s...
Iowa Reminds Drivers That Deer Can’t Read After Public Demands Crossing Signs Be Moved To Safer Locations
You can’t make this up. If you grew up in the country, or anywhere with an abundant population of deer, you’ve undoubtedly had to deal with the fear of smashing into one on the road. In rural parts of the country, it’s just a way of life. If...
Rock Island Approves Recognition Of MLK Day As Official Holiday
The City of Rock Island made a major step forward as a city. On Monday, Rock Island City Council members on Monday unanimously approved the recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day as an official city holiday. About Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is...
KCCI.com
Recent January warmth and the impacts in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — After a bitterly cold stretch to end of December, the new year came roaring in with unseasonably warm temperatures. So far this January, the mean monthly temperature in Des Moines (a combination of all highs and lows) has been 30.3 degrees, which is 7.6 degrees above average. Jan. 1 through Jan. 12 has been the 18th warmest start to this month on record in Des Moines which places us on the warmer end of the spectrum out of 145 years of records.
Illinois’ & Iowa’s Favorite Disney Channel Movies Are Very Wrong
We get studies sent to us all the time. Most of them are true, but there are a few that come out that make me do a solid "WTF" at the top of my lungs in my office. A recent study was sent to us naming each state's favorite Disney Channel Original Movie (DCOM). Iowa's and Illinois' "favorite" DCOMs are two movies I have never heard of and I'm pretty sure no one else has either.
kiwaradio.com
ARC or PLC?
IARN — It’s that time of year when farmers are making their selections for which program they are going to use to keep their operations protected for the 2023 growing season. The Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and the Price Loss Coverage (PLC) programs are the two key safety net programs we use under the Farm Bill. Farmers have to make sure they are choosing the program that gives them the best edge.
US 104.9
Davenport, IA
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
696K+
Views
ABOUT
US 104.9 plays the best new country delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Quad Cities, Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://us1049quadcities.com/
Comments / 2