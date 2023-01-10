Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Latest Samsung Galaxy S23 leak reveals how much you'll pay for each phone
We know that the Samsung Galaxy S23 phones are launching on February 1, but we're not sure yet how much they're going to cost. A new leak sheds some light on what the starting prices might be for these handsets in the US. Well-known tipster @RGcloudS (opens in new tab)...
TechRadar
The Super Bowl is less than a month away - here are the 9 best TV deals so far
Super Bowl TV deals are live, as the big game is less than a month away, which means huge discounts on a range of displays from retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon. To help you find all the hottest bargains, we've rounded up the best Super Bowl TV deals happening right now.
TechRadar
PNY XLR8 SSD Gaming Kit review
The PNY XLR8 SSD Gaming Kit is one of the best-value PS5 drives in 2023. While it may no longer be top of the pack in terms of raw numbers, aggressive pricing, an excellently-designed heatsink, and consistent performance make this console-focused CS3140 bundle worth considering for your machine. Pros. +
TechRadar
Don’t miss Currys epic floorcare January Sales
Currys has launched the New Year in style with its epic floorcare January Sales (opens in new tab), offering major price cuts on some of the biggest brands in the world, including Samsung, Vax and Hoover. Keeping your floors clean - be they carpet, hardwood, laminate or lino - doesn’t...
TechRadar
This thin-and-light RTX 4090 laptop could be the best laptop of 2023
The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is surprisingly thin and lightweight, considering that it can include up to a Ryzen 9 CPU and RTX 4090 GPU. Combined with the fun AniME Matrix feature and you have potentially the best laptop of the year. Pros. +. Excellent specs. +. Thin and light...
TechRadar
Bagged vs bagless vacuums: which is best for you?
This bagged vacuum cleaner is the smallest canister vacuum in the Numatic Henry range. On test, we found that no mess was too big for it, with the vacuum remaining unfazed by even by the rubble that landed in front of it. It comes with crevice, dusting and brush tools for detailed cleaning, although we mainly use it with the combi floor tool on carpeted and hard floors.
TechRadar
Best free email services for 2023
Since the first email systems were invented decades ago, one thing has been relatively consistent; most of the biggest services on the planet remain free to use. You can get started without spending cash, whether it's Gmail, iCloud, Outlook, or Yahoo Mail. That doesn't mean all email services are the same because they are not.
TechRadar
Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti vs AMD RX 7900 XT: the best card for gamers might surprise you
With the release of the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti, the battle between Teams Red and Green is now joined in the more "affordable" segment of gaming graphics cards, and gamers have two great options to choose from in the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti and AMD RX 7900 XT. Both cards...
TechRadar
ATSC 3.0 is our 4K TV broadcasting future, so why don’t more sets support it?
One expectation I had going into CES 2023 was that many of the TVs launched at the show would feature built-in ATSC 3.0 tuners. But after parsing the specs of the sets announced by key manufacturers, it became clear that 2023 will not be the year that ATSC 3.0 becomes a mainstream feature in new TVs – 2024, or even 2025 now seems a more likely bet.
TechRadar
How we test, review and rate on TechRadar Pro: printers
Our mission is simple: to be the source of professional-grade tech buying advice, offering everything you need to buy and maximize the tech you and your business rely on. We take great satisfaction in our impartiality and meticulous review-testing procedure, examining the products we choose in great depth. We keep our reviews current and well maintained if the product in question is still available.
TechRadar
LG G3 OLED TV: everything you need to know
The LG G3 OLED TV is here, bringing another dose of brightness-boosting excellence to the OLED TV market. We got our first look at the new G Series OLED on the showroom floor at CES 2023, alongside the rest of LG’s 2023 OLED range, which includes the LG C3, LG B3, LG Z3, and the new wireless M3.
TechRadar
Best Buy Super Bowl TV deals: $700 off LG, Samsung, Sony and more
Super Bowl Sunday is a month away, which means Super Bowl TV deals are heating up with massive savings on stunning displays from brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, and more. Best Buy is offering some of the best bargains we've spotted, like the LG 65-inch C2 OLED TV on sale for $1,799.99 (opens in new tab) (was $2,099.99). That's just $100 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday and one of the best Super Bowl TV deals we've seen so far.
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy S23 colors: every rumored shade, including the S23 Plus and Ultra
A new year means a new series of Samsung Galaxy S phones, and with them a new selection of colors. But Samsung seems to be doing things slightly differently with the Samsung Galaxy S23 line compared to previous years. With the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, we saw one set of...
TechRadar
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 might come with a key design upgrade
We would always expect smartphones to get better year on year, but if the latest rumors around the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 are to be believed, the foldable handset is going to come with a key improvement in terms of its design. According to South Korean outlet Naver (opens...
TechRadar
Acer Chromebook 516 GE review
Though the title of the first gaming Chromebook is a bit overstated, the Acer Chromebook 516 GE is an excellent gaming machine when paired with streaming services. However, it's still not capable of direct Steam gaming, which is unfortunate. Pros. +. Excellent performance. +. Light and easy to carry around.
TechRadar
How French schools gave us Das Keyboard, the most hardcore keyboard ever made
If you have ever experienced typing on a Das Keyboard product, you might think that it was the work of some German engineer obsessed with the mechanical art of translating a perfect keystroke into the platonic ideal of a font in a word processing app. In reality, it's because nobody tought Das Keyboard's founder how to actually type.
TechRadar
Amzchef ZM5003 Smoothie Countertop Blender review
An affordable blender, the Amzchef ZM5003 is a great option that will happily cope with most of your basic blending tasks. However, its blades aren’t as effective at handling frozen food, and its travel container keeps popping off the base. Nevertheless, it’s worth considering if you’re on a budget.
TechRadar
I adore the Meta Quest Pro, but what I really want is an Oculus Quest 3
I can’t put down the Meta Quest Pro. Ever since I first slipped the headset on to test it out I’ve been blown away by its performance, and my Quest 2 – once the best among the gadgets I own – now sits gathering dust as I ignore it in favor of this new champion of VR. Yet even as I sit here, impatient and longing for the Quest Pro on its charging station, I know the real truth of the situation: I’m not in love with the Meta Quest Pro. I’m in love with the Oculus Quest 3 hiding inside of it.
TechRadar
Microsoft 365 Basic could be everything you need to get your start-up moving
In a world where subscriptions are either getting more expensive, or higher-end features are becoming the reserve of pricier tiers, Microsoft 365 has announced plans to offer its software customers more, free of charge. Above the 5GB free plan sits what the company currently refers to as ‘OneDrive Standalone 100GB’....
TechRadar
How to use Safari's Tab Groups in macOS Ventura
Back in 2003, it was almost unthinkable that Apple would bring out its own web browser, as it was a time when Internet Explorer on Mac was the best choice. However, twenty years on and Safari has become the web browser to go to when you load up macOS. Features...
Comments / 0