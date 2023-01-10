ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

msu.edu

Podcast: Setting a culture of health and wellbeing

In leading the University Health and Wellbeing division, Dr. Alexis Travis will provide strategic vision and leadership for a comprehensive health and wellness approach that meets the diverse needs of students, staff, and faculty. “I'm originally from the United Kingdom, born and raised in England, and I've lived in the...
MSU Board of Trustees elects new officers

The Michigan State University Board of Trustees today elected Trustee Rema Vassar as its next board chair, a historical moment that makes Vassar the first Black woman to serve as chair of the board. Trustee Dan Kelly was elected vice chair during today’s first meeting of 2023. Vassar and...
MSU student earns Churchill Scholarship

Samuel Sottile, an Honors College senior majoring in advanced mathematics in the College of Natural Science, has been named a Churchill Scholar. The 18th Churchill Scholar from Michigan State University, Sottile places MSU in the top 10 nationally (tied for No. 7) and No. 1 in the Big Ten for Churchill Scholars.
The week in photos: Jan. 3-10, 2023

A courageous duck takes a polar plunge in the chilly waters of the Red Cedar River. Photo by Jacob Templin-Fulton. Monday marked the first day of classes for the Spring 2023 semester. To all our Spartan students, welcome back and GO GREEN! Photo by Jacob Templin-Fulton. After a sleepy winter...
Faculty voice: Moving the needle of justice

Brian Johnson is the assistant dean for diversity, equity and inclusion in James Madison College. The following content was originally published in January 2022 and has been edited and updated for 2023. As we honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this holiday weekend, I am reminded of the historical underpinnings...
Call for Applicants: Spring 2023 Graduate Teaching Assistantship

Do you have a background in teaching fitness or sports courses? Do you enjoy coaching college students through physical activity? Are you interested in receiving a tuition waiver, stipend, and health benefits?. The Department of Kinesiology is currently seeking Graduate Teaching Assistants to teach several of its 1-credit undergraduate physical...
