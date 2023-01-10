The film “A Man Called Otto” is a story adapted from the novel “A Man Called Ove written by Fredrik Backman. The film directed by Marc Forster starts with a man named Otto (Tom Hanks) whose wife has just passed away and he’s having a difficult time being without her. He lives in a little community and he does his rounds in the town every day checking up on the gates and recycling bins while his neighbors particularly Jimmy (Cameron Britton) try to make conversation. He turns into a grumpy old man who doesn’t like people that much and begins a series of suicide attempts. Otto can’t wait to join his wife on the other side, but his frequent suicide attempts get interrupted in episodes that are sometimes awkwardly funny, and other times, just plain awkward. Then one day he gets a new clumsy but sweet couple named Marisol (Mariana Treviño) and Tommy (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) as new neighbors who have two little kids and another on the way and starts trying to help them even tho he doesn’t to. He does little things for them like parallel parking and lending them a ladder, teaching Marisol to drive, and watching the kids. Otto would soon find out that they would be the ones to help him when he needs it most. Otto finally lets his guard down and starts to repay and redeem himself, even while suffering a rare heart condition on the side which caused the military to deny him. First, he becomes a local hero when he inadvertently saves someone’s life in front of a group of unhelpful people too preoccupied with their phones to help. He then becomes forced to become roommates with a stray cat who required help after almost freezing to death outside. He soon falls in love with his new furry roommate. Later on, Otto does another amazing good deed when he takes Malcolm (Mack Bayda) into his home after his parents kicked him out of the house for coming out with his identity. In between scenes of his time now trying to find a way to go on with life without his wife, we get flashbacks from his younger years and his life with his wife and when he met her. It is then that you begin to see how he became the man he was now and who he ends up becoming.

