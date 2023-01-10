Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
'Wednesday' Season 2 Fate Revealed at Netflix
Wednesday has been one of Netflix's biggest shows of all time, after only one season. Now, we have an update on the Tim Burton-created series' Season 2 fate at the streamer. In a new video, Netflix shared clips from Wednesday Season 1 along with footage of fans who've been rallying around the series. near the end of the clip, Netflix reveals that "the global phenomenon will return for Season 2."
Digital Trends
The Drop review: let it go
Sometimes you can bring together a group of very funny people and still have a tough time getting a laugh. That’s the lesson that bubbles to the surface in The Drop, director Sarah Adina Smith’s awkward comedy about a couple whose plans for a romantic, tropical getaway take a turn when one of them accidentally drops a friend’s baby and sets a series of unfortunate events in motion. It’s a unique, attention-grabbing premise for a film, and with a cast filled with talented comedic actors, it has plenty of potential. Unfortunately, the laughs are few and far between in The Drop, which never quite settles on the sort of film it wants to be and quickly loses momentum after its early, baby-dropping hook.
Collider
'The Last of Us' Review: Everything a Great Adaptation Should Be
Whenever a video game gets adapted into a movie or TV show, the same question always comes up: how do you adapt a video game into a new medium? Of course, a major reason why this gets asked is that the list of decent video game adaptations is quite short—although it’s seemingly getting better every year. But the answer to this question seems both obvious and essential in the case of The Last of Us. On one hand, Naughty Dog’s game is one of the most cinematic games ever released, and it’s easy to see how this story could translate into another medium. But on the other hand, so much of what made The Last of Us work was our interaction with the characters of Joel and Ellie.
Popculture
Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend
Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
Box office preview: MLK Jr. weekend offers new movies from Tom Hanks and Gerard Butler, plus a ‘House Party’ remake
After a great start to the New Year, the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend offers another four-day weekend, which has often been the best week in the month of January to have a substantial hit. Read on for Gold Derby’s box office preview. Three years ago, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reunited for “Bad Boys for Life,” a movie that opened with $73 million over the four-day weekend. Two months later, COVID hit and movie theaters shut down, allowing that buddy comedy to become the biggest hit of 2020 with just $204.5 million in North America. Even before that, this holiday...
Paul Mescal Set to Star in Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator’ Sequel
Are you not entertained? Paul Mescal is in talks to lead “Gladiator 2,” helmed by original director Ridley Scott, a source confirmed to IndieWire. After Scott revealed that the sequel to the Oscar-winning 2000 film will take place 20 years later, with Mescal’s role as part of the next generation of the ruling Roman family. The estimated era for the film is 200 B.C.E. The “Aftersun” actor is set to star as lead character Lucius, the nephew of since-deceased Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) who was killed by Russell Crowe’s Maximus. Lucius is the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) and grandson of Marcus Aurelius. “Gladiator 2”...
Shudder Debuts ‘Sorry About The Demon’ Trailer; ‘You Can Live Forever’, ‘Falling Higher: The Story Of Ampage’, ‘They Wait In The Dark’ Acquisitions – Film Briefs
EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has an exclusive trailer and poster for the horror-comedy Sorry About the Demon, written and directed by Emily Hagins (V/H/S), which is slated to premiere on Shudder on January 19. The film world premiering at FrightFest 2022 follows the brokenhearted Will (Jon Michael Simpson), who after being dumped by his girlfriend Amy (Paige Evans), is offered a massive house at a very low rent. The catch is that the restless spirit haunting the place needs a human sacrifice and the prior owners must find one or else their young daughter is toast. So, Will must figure out how to...
Bustle
28 Years Later, Twister Is Getting A Sequel With A Fitting Title
There’s a lot to love about the 1996 cult favorite disaster film Twister: its Oscar-nominated visual effects, flying cows, and an epic declaration of love in the middle of a storm. In the film, Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton play spouses Jo and Bill, storm-chasers who designed a device (aka Dorothy) to revolutionize tornado research together. But, Bill leaves both the marriage and the design process, leaving Jo to work on Dorothy all alone. In the middle of asking Jo to sign their divorce papers, they end up chasing a massive tornado and reconnecting.
Daily Collegian
The worst movies of 2022
In honor of 2022 coming to a close, I thought it would be fitting to compile a list of some of the worst movies I watched this year. I know, commemorative year-end lists are typically a collection of the year’s best moments. However, in good conscience, I can’t bring myself to write such a list when most of the films I watched this year were downright horrendous. Therefore, in order to protect moviegoers everywhere, I’ve decided to curate a list of five films that one should avoid at all costs, in no specific order.
Collider
'Fatal Attraction': Paramount+ Sets Spring Release Date for Series Reimagining
As Paramount+’s Television Critics Association presentation today made clear, the next three months will bring some must-watch content to the streaming platform that will more than make up for the long hiatus that Yellowstone just entered. During the panel, it was revealed that the streamer will send April off with one of their most anticipated titles: Fatal Attraction. Based on the modern classic thriller starring Glenn Close and Michael Douglas, the series will re-imagine the story factoring in mental health, toxic relationship, and female empowerment conversations that we weren’t having as a society back when the movie premiered in the late '80s.
‘Dark Winds’: Nicholas Logan & Jeri Ryan Join Season 2 Cast Of AMC Series
EXCLUSIVE: Nicholas Logan and Jeri Ryan have joined the cast of Dark Winds, AMC’s Western noir thriller series based on Tony Hillerman’s popular Leaphorn & Chee book series. Logan joins as a Season 2 series regular and Ryan in a recurring role opposite Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon in the series from creator Graham Roland and executive producers George R.R. Martin and Robert Redford. The castings reaffirm AMC’s commitment to Dark Winds, which has been a critical and commercial breakout, following a string of pickup reversal decisions by the network in the past few weeks done as a cost-cutting move. Set in 1971...
Hitmaker of the Month: Zach Bryan Producer Ryan Hadlock on Defying Nashville Norms With ‘Something in the Orange’
Nestled among 10 acres of lush green in Woodinville, WA, Ryan Hadlock’s Bear Creek Studio — built by his father in 1977 to record advertising jingles — is the unlikeliest of hit factories. But that’s where the producer brought Zach Bryan’s “Something in the Orange” to life. As minimal and forlorn as modern country gets, the steel guitar-propelled tearjerker not only conquered Nashville, but slowly seeped into the mainstream — landing a Grammy nomination and peaking at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100. To date, the single has logged more than 3.3 million on-demand streams, per data by Luminate,...
hubpages.com
“A Man Called Otto” (2023) Movie Review
The film “A Man Called Otto” is a story adapted from the novel “A Man Called Ove written by Fredrik Backman. The film directed by Marc Forster starts with a man named Otto (Tom Hanks) whose wife has just passed away and he’s having a difficult time being without her. He lives in a little community and he does his rounds in the town every day checking up on the gates and recycling bins while his neighbors particularly Jimmy (Cameron Britton) try to make conversation. He turns into a grumpy old man who doesn’t like people that much and begins a series of suicide attempts. Otto can’t wait to join his wife on the other side, but his frequent suicide attempts get interrupted in episodes that are sometimes awkwardly funny, and other times, just plain awkward. Then one day he gets a new clumsy but sweet couple named Marisol (Mariana Treviño) and Tommy (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) as new neighbors who have two little kids and another on the way and starts trying to help them even tho he doesn’t to. He does little things for them like parallel parking and lending them a ladder, teaching Marisol to drive, and watching the kids. Otto would soon find out that they would be the ones to help him when he needs it most. Otto finally lets his guard down and starts to repay and redeem himself, even while suffering a rare heart condition on the side which caused the military to deny him. First, he becomes a local hero when he inadvertently saves someone’s life in front of a group of unhelpful people too preoccupied with their phones to help. He then becomes forced to become roommates with a stray cat who required help after almost freezing to death outside. He soon falls in love with his new furry roommate. Later on, Otto does another amazing good deed when he takes Malcolm (Mack Bayda) into his home after his parents kicked him out of the house for coming out with his identity. In between scenes of his time now trying to find a way to go on with life without his wife, we get flashbacks from his younger years and his life with his wife and when he met her. It is then that you begin to see how he became the man he was now and who he ends up becoming.
The Highest Grossing Kids’ Movie Every Year Since ‘Toy Story’ Came Out
Hollywood knows how to mine box-office gold, and since the release of the original “Toy Story” in 1995, worldwide grosses for children’s movies have soared. (These are the 40 most profitable kids’ movies of all time.) To compile a list of the top-grossing kids movies every year since “Toy Story” came out, 24/7 Tempo ranked […]
‘Rick & Morty’s Justin Roiland Battling Domestic Violence Charges; Faces Up To Seven Years Behind Bars If Found Guilty
Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland is facing some serious incarceration time over domestic violence charges. In a semi-sealed case kept out of the public until today, Roiland has been charged with one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit by the Orange County District Attorney’s office. The incident in question against a Jane Doe allegedly occurred in January 2020, according to a May 2020 complaint (read it here). Based on California sentencing guidelines, that means, the voice of the Adult Swim series’ scientist Rick Sanchez could be...
epicstream.com
Is Evil Dead Rise a Reboot or a Sequel?
A brand-new Evil Dead movie will be tearing its way into theaters this year, titled Evil Dead Rise (2023). It's the fifth movie in the Evil Dead franchise, but the brand-new trailer doesn't offer any clue as to whether or not it's connected to any of the previous movies. So, is Evil Dead Rise a reboot or a sequel?
Collider
10 Best Horror Movies From 'Down Under,' According to Rotten Tomatoes
Australia is infamous for its deadly wildlife and vast stretches of empty land where it is easy for one to get lost. This harsh environment makes the country perfect for a horror movie setting, and countless films have done just that. From serial killers to zombies, various sub-genres of horror have tackled the land down under, with more than a few proving to be breakout successes as they go on to conquer the rest of the world.
ComicBook
Cult 1980s Slasher Movie Getting Sequel Almost 40 Years Later
Almost 40 years after the 1984 release of the original, The Mutilator is getting a sequel in 2023. Surprisingly, writer/director Buddy Cooper is still at the helm after all this time, and he's bringing actors from the original back in a Wes Craven's New Nightmare-style meta horror exploration. In the film, The Mutilator is apparently a movie, but when someone decides to make a remake, real-world murders start up.
bleedingcool.com
New Dolby Cinema Poster for Knock at the Cabin
We have a new poster from Dolby Cinema for Knock at the Cabin. The new film by M. Night Shyamalan will be released on February 3rd. We have another new poster for the next film from M. Night Shyamalan, Knock at the Cabin. This time it's from Dolby Cinema, and it's also leaning into that old-school film noir look that Shyamalan liked from the previous poster release. The screenings for this one should be happening soon, so we'll have to see if this adaptation works out. Right now, the source material sounds very up Shyamalan's alley, but sticking the landing can sometimes be the hard part for him.
ComicBook
M3GAN Producers' Next Horror Movie Gets Cast and Release Date
Now that M3GAN is a critical and commercial success, Blumhouse and Atomic Monster have their eyes set on their next collaboration. Tuesday, the production houses announced Night Swim, a feature film based on the short film of the same name. According to a brief synopsis shared by Deadline, the picture is a supernatural thriller examining the "hidden source of terror" surrounding a family's backyard swimming pool.
Comments / 0