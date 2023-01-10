Read full article on original website
Indigenous and proud
5d ago
His appearance doesn't make him a monster his actions do. He is clearly a monster as well as many others that wear suits and ties, lab coats, and large bank accounts. Monsters come in all forms.
kisswtlz.com
Scammer Arrested in Genesee County
The Mount Morris Township Police Department has arrested a man accused of scamming several people. The department has received numerous complains Robert Gill was posing as a contractor and would do odd jobs, but never complete the work after being paid. Gill allegedly targeted elderly people in his scams. Police say there may be many more victims besides the ones who have file complaints. They ask anyone who may be a victm to call the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department.
Multiple people arrested after alleged organized theft at an Ulta in Livingston County
Multiple people are in custody after allegedly stealing merchandise from an Ulta in Greek Oak Township.
The Oakland Press
Area man arrested 3 times in matter of weeks on drug charges
A Chesterfield Township man was arrested three separate times by undercover police officers who seized thousands of dollars worth of illegal pills, along with packaging materials and weapons from his house. Nino Morrison, 24, was arraigned in 42-2 District Court in New Baltimore Jan. 5 on a variety of charges...
State Police: Shots fired at Livingston County mall, five in custody
State Police said shots were fired during an attempt to stop “an organized retail fraud” at an Ulta Beauty store around 8 p.m. Thursday. There were no injuries to the officers, suspects or public, Michigan State Police said.
abc12.com
Genesee County is suing 17 former sheriff's department employees
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - It's getting harder and harder for police agencies across the country to hire officers. Genesee County is suing 17 former sheriff's department employees for breaking their employment contracts. Currently, the county pays about $25,000 to train each recruit in exchange for a five-year commitment to...
UpNorthLive.com
Woman accused of embezzling from mother to face trial
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Saginaw woman accused of embezzling money from her vulnerable mother has been bound over to circuit court, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday. Valda Cork, 59, has been charged with the following:. Two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult over $100,000. Two counts...
Police arrest third suspect in 2021 killing of talented Saginaw man ‘aiming to be a superstar’
SAGINAW, MI — Two years after gunfire claimed the life of a young man in Kochville Township, a third suspect has been arrested and charged with murder. Authorities on May 27, 2022, issued a warrant for Koryion D. Welch Jr. in connection with the prior year’s homicide of 21-year-old Darius T. Jackson. Welch, who just turned 18 on Jan. 5, remained at large until a police fugitive team located and arrested him in Saginaw on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
WILX-TV
5 women arrested following Brighton mall shooting
GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Five women were taken into custody Thursday night following a police shooting at Green Oak Village Place Mall. According to authorities, Green Oak Township police responded to the Ulta Store just after 8 p.m. on reports of five women who had entered the store and were filling bags with merchandise. Michigan State Police troopers from the Brighton Post came to assist.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan woman accused of stealing mom's money to buy condo ordered to trial
SAGINAW, MIch. (FOX 2) - A Saginaw woman accused of stealing her mother's money to buy a condo in Florida will stand trial. Valda Cork, 59, was granted guardianship of her mother. She allegedly used this power to steal more than $1 million and made nearly $900,000 in unauthorized purchases.
Saginaw County woman, 44, injured in Upper Peninsula snowmobile crash
ALGER COUNTY, MI – A woman was hospitalized Friday, Jan. 13 after her snowmobile struck several trees in the Upper Peninsula. The Alger County Sheriff’s Office responded around 9:30 p.m. to the snowmobile accident on Trail 8 near Shingleton, according to a news release. Wendy Batterbee, 44 from...
WNEM
Police: Missing man found dead, killed in hit and run
DAVISON, Mich. (WNEM) - The Davison Township Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run crash they say killed a missing man. On Friday, Jan. 13, officers were dispatched for a welfare check around 6:42 a.m. The caller said they saw someone walking through a field toward a car with its hazard light flashing on I-69.
Evidence in 2019 Lapeer homicide case argued before Michigan Court of Appeals
LAPEER, MI – The Michigan Court of Appeals will weigh in on whether Facebook posts and messages made by a man accused of a fatal shooting at a Lapeer gas station in December 2019 should be admitted as evidence at a potential trial. Attorneys for the Lapeer County Prosecutor’s...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Jan. 12th
Genesee County deputies with the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (G.H.O.S.T.) have arrested and charged a man after a Flint student revealed to a teacher that she was sexually abused by a relative. |. A 4-year-old Michigan girl who was reported missing has been found safe. Video by Ohio State...
New Shiawassee County Sheriff Douglas Chapman was convicted of drunk driving in 2018
The county recently appointed Chapman as the new sheriff because the previous one got elected to the Michigan legislature.
Police looking for man who stole puppy from Novi pet store that 'needs constant care and feeding'
The search is on for a puppy that was stolen from a pet store in Novi Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say a man stole a female Chihuahua puppy from Petland Novi at the Twelve Oaks Mall around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
wkzo.com
Clinton County teenager involved in sextortion case
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A Florida man is accused of coercing a mid-Michigan teenager into sending him explicit sexual content in what federal prosecutors in west Michigan called a sextortion scheme with other potential victims nationwide. Twenty-one-year-old Brandon Le of Maitland, Fla., is facing federal charges for allegedly having...
Lansing Police release video of deadly officer shooting
The body cam footage of the incident shows the moments leading up to the shooting that killed 35-year-old Nicolas Micko.
Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Davison Township
DAVISON TOWNSHIP, MI – Police are investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Davison Township this week. The investigation shut down Gale Road between Lapeer Road and Chatwell Drive around 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. Davison Township Police Chief Jay Rendon told MLive that a...
wsgw.com
Lapeer County Couple Dead after Apparent Murder-Suicide in Davison
A couple from Lapeer County are dead after what investigators say appears to be a murder-suicide Wednesday afternoon in Davison. According to police, a 67-year-old man arrived at a residence in the 100 block of West Third Street where his wife was visiting a family member. Police say an argument broke out and the man shot his wife before turning the gun on himself.
The Oakland Press
Pontiac man sentenced for double murder
A 23-year-old Pontiac man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for killing two men in 2021. Judge Nanci Grant handed down the mandatory sentence to Dazon Louis Mathis at a morning hearing in Oakland County Circuit Court. Mathis was convicted last month of murdering Christopher Cintron-Mateo, 30, and Jonathan...
