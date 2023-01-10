Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Sneaker convention comes to Middletown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A sneaker convention is hitting the streets in Middletown this weekend. Saturday, January 14 Devin Faulkner of SNKR Culture is hosting a buy, sell and trade event of exclusive sneakers. Faulkner says sneaker lovers can find everything from New Balance to Jordans. Faulnker travels around...
wdrb.com
Tickets on sale for 2023 USA Gymnastics Winter Cup in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tickets are now available for the 2023 USA Gymnastics Winter Cup being held Feb. 24-26 at Freedom Hall in Louisville. The event also includes the Nastia Liukin Cup and Elite Team Cup. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster by clicking here. All-session tickets start at $69 for...
wdrb.com
Interactive dinosaur experience being held at Kentucky Expo Center this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People have a chance to see some of earth's most famous dinosaurs this weekend at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. Jurassic Quest, an interactive dinosaur experience, is being held at the South Wing A for fans of prehistoric animals. "We actually have 165 million years...
wdrb.com
Louisville Vietnamese restaurant opening new location in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Vietnamese restaurant is coming to Bullitt County. Paris Banh Mi announced it's opening a location in Mt. Washington this April. There's already one location in Louisville on Bardstown Road in the Highlands. The bakery serves Vietnamese sandwiches along with a full menu of coffee and...
wdrb.com
Carmichael's Kids bookstore 'closed indefinitely' after severe flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local children's bookstore is closed indefinitely after severe flooding at the store. Carmichael's Kids on Bardstown Road announced on Facebook that it's closed due to flooding. "We're doing all we can to get back up and running, but much of that is out of our...
wdrb.com
Liquor Barn holds lottery for rare Pappy Van Winkle bottles
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of people gathered at liquor stores around Louisville on Saturday morning for a chance to purchase a rare bourbon. Liquor Barn held a lottery for rare bottles of Pappy Van Winkle, a bourbon made in Frankfort. Seven outlets around the state held the lottery with...
wdrb.com
Neighborhood Nest now offering free products for Louisville parents twice a month
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new resource for parents is now open twice a month at the Shawnee Library. Neighborhood Nest was created in collaboration with Louisville's health department. It's a hub that provides free essential pregnancy, postpartum and early-childhood products to the community. Items available include diapers, wipes, formula...
wdrb.com
KHS waiving adoption fees for adult dogs as Louisville groups work to combat shelter overcrowding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville groups are stepping up to help dogs find their forever homes in an effort to combat overcrowding in the city's animal shelters. The Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) will waive adoption fees for a week for those wanting to bring home a new family member. The...
wdrb.com
Visitation for Scottsburg radio station owner scheduled for Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A visitation is scheduled for Sunday for a local radio station owner who had a stroke while on a cruise. Ray Rice originally suffered a stroke while on a Caribbean cruise aboard a Virgin Voyages ship. He had to wait until the next day for an ambulance to take him five hours to a hospital in Playa del Carmen.
wdrb.com
Elizabethtown cancels downtown event, replaces it with upcoming fall festival
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The City of Elizabethtown is cancelling a downtown event and replacing it with another. Amy Inman, who works in public relations for the city, said the annual BBQ, Bands, and Bikes event is not on the 2023 calendar. Instead, the city is planning a fall festival for late September called the Heartland Harvest Festival.
wdrb.com
Funeral services, visitation for Linkin' Bridge’s Jeremiah Buckner happening Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The community will soon gather to say goodbyes to a founding member of Louisville music group Linkin' Bridge. Jeremiah Buckner, also known as Ekoe, was shot and killed on Jan. 3. Buckner took the stage with fellow bandmates on America's Got Talent in 2016. In 2018,...
wdrb.com
NYT puts Louisville on list of 52 places to visit in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Horseracing, bourbon, and a rising LGBTQ scene are just some of the reasons Louisville just landed on the New York Times' list of 52 places to go in 2023. The city comes in at number 40 on the list. The listing says Louisville is among the...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana business owner becomes victim of check washing, nearly losing thousands of dollars
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A small business owner in southern Indiana said thieves almost caused him to lose thousands of dollars after they were able to gain access to his checking account. Last week, New Albany chiropractor Dr. Thomas Briscoe put his rent check in the mailbox. But the...
wdrb.com
KY WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/. * WHAT...Wintry mix of snow and some light freezing rain. Snow. accumulations of a coating up to three quarters of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of and south central Indiana and east. central, north...
wdrb.com
Louisville girl who relies on blood donations wants to play part in solving issue of lack of donors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Since the pandemic, blood donations have lagged behind demand, according to The Kentucky Blood Center. But a 13-year-old Louisville girl is trying to help change that. At first glance, Jillian Striet appears to be a normal 13-year-old girl, with a love of stuffed animals and shoes.
wdrb.com
14-year-old shot, killed in the Wyandotte neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 14-year-old was shot and killed in the Wyandotte neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Brentwood Avenue around 3 p.m. Police found a boy who had been shot.
wdrb.com
LMPD: Man dies after shooting on Baxter Avenue in the Highlands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot on Baxter Avenue in the Highlands on Sunday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Baxter Avenue, near Highland Avenue and Bardstown Road, around 5 p.m. Police found an adult male who had been shot.
wdrb.com
Maine gets 1st Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35B grand prize
Louisville's financial literacy programs build confidence, help people save for the future. Rent, groceries and gas are busting a lot of people's budgets. But the city of Louisville has new programs in place to help people manage their money better.
wdrb.com
Celebrating the anniversary of a vacated championship, Louisville to walk a fine NCAA line
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On the 10th anniversary of winning the NCAA Tournament in men’s basketball, the University of Louisville faces a tricky situation. The school wants to commemorate the accomplishment. But the NCAA has vacated the title as part of the sanctions handed down in the Katina Powell sex-for-recruits scandal, and part of that penalty is prohibiting the university from recognizing the championship in any official way.
