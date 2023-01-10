ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise

Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
The Hill

Death toll rises in Russian attack on Ukrainian city of Dnipro

The death toll in the city of Dnipro in east-central Ukraine has risen to 21 after a Russian missile strike hit a nine-story residential building, according to local officials.  Another 73 people were injured, including 14 children, said the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, Mykola Lukashuk, in a Telegram post. One child is among the…

