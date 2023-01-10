Pizza maven Roberta’s has been plotting a wine bar restaurant in the East Village since at least 2019, and now the spot has a name. What initially seemed like another Roberta’s outpost, is now a new concept called Foul Witch, the team confirms. The restaurant will open at 15 Avenue A, near East Second Street, this year. Back in 2018, Roberta’s team unleashed a temporary restaurant at Frieze Art Fair dubbed Foul Witch by Blanca (the latter being the New York Times-reviewed fine dining restaurant Roberta’s team operated in Bushwick). At the time, Eater reported that the pop-up restaurant included “an all-day menu of natural wines and dishes like wagyu tartar, scallop ceviche, and a double cheeseburger.” It is unclear whether any of those dishes will appear in the East Village. Meanwhile, Foul Witch was approved for its beer-wine license, and, according to EV Grieve, a community board application lists the menu as Italian. Roberta’s declined to comment.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO