Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett Finally Reunite — and Walk Hand-in-Hand! — on the Set of AJLT
"Shh. Don’t tell anyone," the And Just Like That… Instagram account shared alongside first-look photos of Parker and Corbett filming the HBO Max revival of Sex and the City And just like that… Carrie and Aidan have reunited! On Friday, the official And Just Like That... Instagram account shared several photos of Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett holding hands as they walked down the street in New York City while filming the series. The post was captioned, "Shh. Don't tell anyone." "Shhhh. X, SJ," Parker, 57, replied in...
Kirstie Alley's Daughter Pens Tribute to Her Late Mom on Her 72nd Birthday: 'Wish You Were Here'
Kirstie Alley died on Dec. 5 after a short battle with colon cancer Kirstie Alley's daughter Lillie Price Stevenson is keeping the spirit of her mom alive. On Thursday, Stevenson, 28, posted a sweet tribute on Instagram, wishing her mother a happy birthday on what would have been her 72nd birthday. "happy birthday mama ❤️ wish you were here," Stevenson wrote alongside four black and white photos of her mother. In the old pictures, Alley wears a sleeveless top as she is snapped in various poses. In one shot, she stares at the camera...
All About Bella Ramsey, the 19-Year-Old Star of HBO's 'The Last of Us'
Bella Ramsey stars alongside Pedro Pascal in the new post-apocalyptic drama Bella Ramsey has come a long way since playing a pint-sized ruler on Game of Thrones. The 19-year-old English actress is costarring alongside fellow GoT alum Pedro Pascal in the highly anticipated video game turned original series, The Last of Us, on HBO. Ramsey plays Ellie Williams, a teenager who is immune to the fungus that has turned the world into a post-apocalyptic landscape filled with "infected." Joel Miller, portrayed by Pascal, is a smuggler on a journey...
Pamela Anderson on Finally Telling Her 'Whole Story' in Her Own Words: 'It's Been a Healing Process'
"I had no idea how much anger I had inside," the actress tells PEOPLE Pamela Anderson is finally telling her story. In a new documentary and memoir (both out Jan. 31), the actress shares her life story in her own words. Last year, when the Hulu series Pam & Tommy dramatized her love affair and marriage to rocker Tommy Lee and the theft of their personal tapes, Anderson didn't say a word. But now she's ready to set the record straight. As she explains in an interview and...
Al Brown, The Wire Actor Known for His Role as Stan Valchek, Dead at 83
Brown played the role of a top law enforcement officer for the Baltimore Police Department in the hit HBO show for 20 episodes from 2002 to 2008 The Wire actor Al Brown, known for his portrayal of Stan Valcheck in the iconic HBO series, has died. He was 83. Brown died on Friday in Las Vegas following his battle with Alzheimer, his daughter Jenny confirmed, according to TMZ, which was the first to report the news. According to Deadline, his manager also posted a Facebook message announcing his...
Melissa Rauch Says She Lost a Commercial After Director Saw Her Hands: 'I Sort of Have Hobbit Hands'
The Big Bang Theory star opened up about her experience during an episode of The View Melissa Rauch is reflecting on a negative audition experience from her early career days, acting in commercials. The Big Bang Theory star, who appeared on The View this week to promote her upcoming role in bringing together NBC's Night Court revival series, told the show's hosts about having her hands shamed during an audition. "When I was first auditioning and going out for commercials, my hands really stood in the way. I sort of have Hobbit...
Jamie Lee Curtis Turned Co-Star Michelle Yeoh's Golden Globes Win Moment Meme Into a Shirt
"A moment of natural exuberance and joy, became some sort of a symbol for women supporting other women," Curtis wrote on Instagram Some moments are worthy of being worn! Jamie Lee Curtis showed off a new shirt on Instagram Saturday — featuring an image of her reaction to Michelle Yeoh's Golden Globes win earlier in the week. The image, of course, went viral after Yeoh's victory in the category for best performance by an actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy. Before taking her trophy for...
Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Final Weeks Supporting the Elvis Movie and Her Father's Legacy
Presley was busy and active in the two weeks before her death, promoting the biopic about her father's life with events across the U.S. Lisa Marie Presley was busy with a variety of activities all the way up to her death on Thursday, promoting her father's legacy along with the award-winning biopic detailing his life. Just days earlier, Lisa Marie made the trek to Memphis, Tennessee, where she appeared at an annual Graceland celebration on Jan. 8 for what would have been her dad's 88th birthday. Pictures...
Michael Levin, Ryan's Hope Soap Opera Star, Dead at 90
Michael Levin played reporter Jack Fenelli on all 13 seasons of Ryan's Hope Michael Levin, an actor best known for playing reporter Jack Fenelli on the ABC daytime soap opera Ryan's Hope, has died. He was 90. Levin's son, Jason Levin, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the actor died on Jan. 6 at Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, New York, due to natural causes. The popular drama Ryan's Hope followed characters Johnny and Maeve Ryan, who ran a bar called Ryan's, along with their children in New...
Bryan Cranston Says a Malcolm in the Middle Reunion Movie 'Would Be Fun to Do'
"We had such a great family on that," Bryan Cranston said of playing Hal, a bumbling father of four rowdy boys, on Fox's Malcolm in the Middle, which ran for seven seasons from 2000 to 2006 Bryan Cranston is open to getting back in touch with his roots. The Academy Award nominee, 66, said he "certainly would be open" to a Malcolm in the Middle revival as he spoke to E! News this week, after his onscreen son Frankie Muniz teased that Cranston is helming the potential project. "There...
Lisa Marie Presley Once Worked in a Fish and Chips Van in England — and She Loved It
Presley moved to England in 2010 with her then-husband Michael Lockwood, where she befriended owners of a local pub and fish and chips van While Lisa Marie Presley was well known for her career in music — following in her father Elvis' footsteps — she wasn't afraid to pitch in with some more ordinary work over the years. Presley moved from California to Rotherfield in East Sussex, England with her then-husband Michael Lockwood in 2010. While she lived there, she befriended local pub owner Justin Scales, who says...
Janelle Monáe's Killer 'Glass Onion' Tour Style: See All The Photos
From sleek pantsuits to fiery gowns, bright dresses and bold accessories, Janelle Monáe has been bringing the drama while promoting the Netflix hit film. See all her fierce looks ahead of her receipt of the SeeHer Award at the Critics' Choice Awards Sunday night. Sep. 11, 2022. Janelle Monáe...
Christina Applegate Prepares for First Awards Show Since MS Diagnosis: 'Nervous but Grateful'
"Grateful to the @CriticsChoice for including me," Christina Applegate wrote ahead of Sunday's 28th Critics' Choice Awards, where she's nominated for best actress in a comedy series Christina Applegate's red carpet walk at the 28th Critics' Choice Awards will be a special one. The Dead to Me star, 51, who is nominated for best actress in a comedy series at the awards ceremony, shared that Sunday's show will be the first she's attended since she revealed in 2021 that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS). "So this...
Chelsea Handler Says She 'Didn't Know Until I Was 40' That the Sun and Moon Are Not the Same
Chelsea Handler isn't afraid to admit that she doesn't know everything when it comes to outer space. Ahead of hosting Sunday's 28th Critics' Choice Awards, the comedian, 47, detailed a slightly embarrassing, yet absolutely hilarious anecdote from her new Netflix standup special Revolution as she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week.
James Gunn Debunks Rumors Jacob Elordi Will Play Superman: 'No One Has Been Cast'
"We'll announce a few things in not too long," James Gunn said of speculation about the new Superman movie, adding that casting "won't be one of them" James Gunn is keeping tabs on the rumor mill around Superman's onscreen future. After taking over as DC Studios co-CEO with producer Peter Safran in October, the Guardians of the Galaxy and Suicide Squad filmmaker, 56, responded to speculation that Euphoria star Jacob Elordi will play the Man of Steel in his next big screen iteration. "My thoughts are no one has...
Nick Jonas Says He and Wife Priyanka Chopra Celebrated Daughter Malti's First Birthday 'in Style'
The musician revealed during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show that he and his wife recently celebrated their daughter just days ahead of her official birthday on Jan. 15 Nick Jonas is sharing how he and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated their daughter's first birthday. The Jonas Brothers musician, 30, revealed during a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show that baby Malti celebrated her special day with a big party "over the weekend," just days ahead of her official birthday on Jan. 15. "We had to celebrate," Jonas told host...
Dax Shepard Tells Anna Kendrick She Is the 'Single Human' of Whom Wife Kristen Bell Is 'Jealous'
"She monitored you, recognized how brilliant you were, lost some roles to you," the actor shared with Anna Kendrick during her appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast Dax Shepard confessed to Anna Kendrick that his wife Kristen Bell is envious of her. While appearing recently on Shepard and Monica Padman's podcast Armchair Expert, the Pitch Perfect star was given a "quick compliment" by the co-host while discussing her new role in the upcoming movie, Alice, Darling. "I've known Kristen [Bell] for fifteen years, she has only had jealousy over...
TV Stars at the 2023 TCAs in Los Angeles
Looking for something new to watch? See the casts of this year's hottest series at their Television Critics Association panels Lizzy Caplan & Joshua Jackson of Fatal Attraction Alyssa Jirrels & Amanda Peet of Fatal Attraction ...
Maude Apatow to Make Her New York Stage Debut in Off-Broadway Little Shop of Horrors
Apatow's Euphoria character Lexi produced and starred in a play during the second season of the hit HBO Max series Maude Apatow is going from starring in a make-believe play in Euphoria to actually starring in a real-life production. The Euphoria actress, 25, will make her theater debut as Audrey in the Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors. She will appear in the production from Feb. 7 to April 2., taking over the role from Tony Award winner Lena Hall, who departs on Feb. 5. "I have long...
LL Cool J Asks Fans If He Should Do a Biopic, Mack Wilds Throws His Hat in the Ring to Star
LL Cool J tweeted a throwback Thursday of photos from his early rapping days and asked his followers if he should do a biopic If a movie is ever made about LL Cool J, one actor is ready to play the lead role. On Thursday, the NCIS: Los Angeles actor, 55, asked his Twitter followers if he should do a biopic on his life. He posed the question alongside a trio of throwback photos during his rapping career in his younger days. One of the photos shows a screenshot...
