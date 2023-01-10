ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andy Cohen Says He Hopes To Sit Down With Jen Shah “This Weekend” And Teases “Excellent” Cast Changes For Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City

 5 days ago
Now that Jen Shah is going away to prison for 78 months, or 6.5 years , we can finally move on from her, her lies, and her schemes . Literally. Was she great TV for the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City during its first season? Absolutely. And even during the second season, when the world assumed she was guilty but still decided to give her the benefit of the doubt because she was adamant about her innocence. But after her guilty plea , everything changed.

To watch her continue to lie throughout Season 3 and cry in vain really sickens me. Because she knew she was guilty, and she knew the evidence the prosecution would present against her. She continued to film a reality show so she could milk her 15 minutes of fame before becoming a nobody in prison. I know she already knows this, but I’m going to add it for emphasis: Jen should be ashamed of herself!

One of the things I was definitely upset about this season was the fact that we got NOTHING related to Jen’s legal case. I get that she couldn’t share much because it was ongoing, but jeez, could the other ladies chat about it a bit? Oh, I forgot, they didn’t even want to think about the possibility of her being guilty. Either way, after Jen pleaded guilty and was disinvited from BravoCon , Andy Cohen mentioned he had hoped to have a sit down with the convict — similar to what he did with Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice .

In a new statement since her sentencing, Andy revealed he’s “hopeful” he will be able to sit down with her as soon as the weekend rolls around. That means an exclusive Jen Shah interview could be coming our way for the first time EVER in just a few short weeks. On Radio Andy , the Watch What Happens Live host said he’s “hoping to go talk to Jen this weekend.”

“I’m hopeful that I can do that sit down with her in front of some cameras and deliver that to you,” he continued. “I’m really hoping to do that.” Whew. I’m hoping so too. It’s the least you could do for this lackluster, confusing season of RHOSLC .

After a brief discussion on how long Jen would actually serve in prison, Andy admitted that Jen’s absence will be a “big loss for the show,” however, they have “excellent casting” for season four. I’m calling it now, that means Mary M. Cosby is coming back. I can feel it in my bones. She’s coming back. All of the ladies, with maybe the exception of Lisa Barlow , have said the vibe feels totally different without Mary. And I agree. Love her or hate her, Mary gave us great moments, and she deserves to be there. Andy finished by saying he’s “feeling good” about the future of the series but maintains Jen’s loss will impact the show.

TELL US – ARE YOU HAPPY TO SEE JEN SHAH GO? DO YOU THINK THE SHOW CAN SURVIVE WITHOUT HER ON IT? AND DO YOU THINK MARY M. COSBY WILL RETURN?

[Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images]

The post Andy Cohen Says He Hopes To Sit Down With Jen Shah "This Weekend" And Teases "Excellent" Cast Changes For Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City appeared first on Reality Tea .

