ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

7 men arrested in online predator operation in Fairfax County

By Brian Farrell
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XmyNL_0k9jDxFS00

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said several men face charges after a sting operation in December 2022 meant to catch online predators.

The Fairfax County Police Department said Tuesday that detectives arrested seven people who used internet platforms to have explicit conversations and solicit sex from people whom they thought were children. Those people, in fact, were police officers who were posing as children.

Police said when each man arrived at an agreed upon location, detectives took him into custody. The ages of the men ranged from 26 to 52. Combined, they face 49 felony charges.

The men arrested were:

  • Danial Siridavong, 33, of Woodbridge
  • Edil Yovani Galvin-Dubon, 35, of Fairfax
  • Moh Shakib Stanikzai, 30, of Alexandria
  • Gilberto Antonio Jarquin-Medina, 26, of Alexandria
  • Zim Mohammad, 23, of Springfield
  • Ozgur Ozcelik, 35, of Alexandria

The Fairfax County Police Department added that during the operation, detectives received communication from David M. Thompson, 52, of Harrisonburg, who was attempting to solicit sex from police officers who were posing as children. Detectives identified Thompson’s home and coordinated with Virginia State Police (VSP) and the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Thompson was arrested on Friday (Jan. 6, 023) and charged. VSP took him into custody and took him to the Rockingham County Adult Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA9

Police ask for help identifying suspect in Northwest DC armed robbery

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect involved in an armed robbery in Northwest D.C. on Friday night. Just before 10:30 p.m., police say a man entered a building in the 1300 block of L Street, Northwest, brandished a handgun, took money from the cash register and one of the employees.
WASHINGTON, DC
theriver953.com

FCSO warns of impersonation of an officer scam

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam involving the impersonation of an officer. The person states that they are a member of the department and need to speak with you regarding a legal matter. The number regularly used in the scam is 540-268-0424 and the...
theriver953.com

FCSO searches for wanted man

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Billy Lee Frye. He is wanted for several warrants including failure to appear in court, reckless driving, dumping trash, and a few other charges. He may be driving a newer style blue Ford F150 with Virginia plates reading TVT8536. If you...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Woodbridge man arrested for attempting to hit police officer with his car in 2022

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Woodbridge man has been arrested nearly a year after attempting to hit a police officer with his car. On April 5, 2022, Prince William County Police officers were patrolling the area of Jefferson Davis Highway and Neabsco in Woodbridge at around 12:31 a.m. when they saw a silver Chrysler 300 speeding. Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver of the Chrysler ignored the officers and continued driving, leading officers to disengage.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
fox5dc.com

2 women shot during rideshare trip in Northwest DC: police

WASHINGTON - Two women were shot while riding in a rideshare vehicle in Northwest D.C. early Saturday morning, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the incident at the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Morton Street around 12:38 a.m. Once at the scene, officers found evidence...
WASHINGTON, DC
fredericksburg.today

Wanted NoVA man found in Spotsylvania

On January 10th at approximately 9:15 PM, Spotsylvania Deputies assisted the Arlington County Police Department in locating a wanted fugitive. Arlington. Police Officers observed Nigere Dominic Willingham in the 11000 block of Newbury Court. While Spotsylvania Deputies were responding to the area, the Arlington Officers observed the suspect injuring a dog. As officers attempted to take Willingham into custody, he fled into the home barricading himself.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
alxnow.com

Fairfax County man arrested after residential burglary near Fort Ward

A 24-year-old Fairfax County man faces assault and battery charges after allegedly breaking into an apartment near Fort Ward early Monday morning, according to Alexandria Police. The incident, which police describe as domestic in nature, occurred at around 12:30 a.m. in an apartment in the 2500 block of N. Van...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
NBC12

Sheriff’s office arrests Spotsylvania man on multiple drug charges

SPOTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WWBT) -A Spotsylvania man is now behind bars after sheriff’s deputies say they found him with capsules of suspected heroin and fentanyl. On Wednesday, Jan. 10, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit surveilled the Partlow/Beaverdam area of the county after multiple drug complaints from locals.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Upper Marlboro teen charged in deadly gas station carjacking

A 17-year-old boy from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, has been arrested and charged as an adult in connection to a fatal shooting at a Largo gas station last December. Prince George’s County officers were called to a gas station in the 10000 block of Campus Way South around 11 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

70K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy