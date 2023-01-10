Ex-parole officer pleads to civil rights offense in sex case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former West Virginia parole officer pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to violating the civil rights of a female parolee by sexually assaulting her.

Anthony Demetro faces up to 15 years in prison when he’s sentenced on April 20.

Prosecutors said Demetro, 44, was a parole officer with the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation when the assault occurred in April 2021. At the time, the woman was in a residential drug and alcohol treatment program as a condition of her parole.

“The defendant abused his position of power and trust by sexually assaulting a vulnerable woman who was trying to re-enter society,” U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said in a statement.

