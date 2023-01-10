ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinton, WV

Ex-parole officer pleads to civil rights offense in sex case

 5 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former West Virginia parole officer pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to violating the civil rights of a female parolee by sexually assaulting her.

Anthony Demetro faces up to 15 years in prison when he’s sentenced on April 20.

Prosecutors said Demetro, 44, was a parole officer with the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation when the assault occurred in April 2021. At the time, the woman was in a residential drug and alcohol treatment program as a condition of her parole.

“The defendant abused his position of power and trust by sexually assaulting a vulnerable woman who was trying to re-enter society,” U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said in a statement.

Ex-parole officer pleads to civil rights offense in sex case

Save the date for 4-H Camp 2023

The date for the 2023 Summers County 4-H Camp has been announced. According to the announcement, the camp will take place during the week of June 11. Registration will open in April. For more information, reach out to the Summers County 4-H Facebook group or Lesley Woodrum.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Williamsburg shooting match to be held Jan. 21

WILLIAMSBURG (Hinton News) – The next Williamsburg shooting match will be on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Williamsburg Community Building. The match begins at 7 p.m. with food concessions open at 6 p.m. The matches will be eight rounds, 12-gauge guns only, full choke, .660 inch minimum. Screw-in chokes must be from a recognized supplier […]
WILLIAMSBURG, WV
Join us for Concord University’s annual Ground Hog Day Breakfast

ATHENS, W.Va. (Hinton News) Join– Concord Charlie, the weather prognosticator for The Campus Beautiful, is excited to welcome this year's Grand Groundhog Watcher, Rusty Sarver, to the annual breakfast to be held on Thursday, February 2 in the Pais Fellowship Hall beginning at 8 a.m.   Rusty Sarver is a native of Princeton, WV.  He is a 1989 graduate of Princeton Senior High School and a 1993 graduate of Concord, where he majored in Business Administration with a concentration in Marketing.  Rusty is co-owner of Main Street Builders, Eastern Door and Glass, Cloverleaf Properties, Eastern Aluminum Fabrication, Longview Properties and Melrose Enterprises.  Rusty has...
ATHENS, WV
Summers County ARH and the City of Hinton partner for The Biggest Loser contest

HINTON, W.Va. (Hinton News) – Summers County ARH Hospital and the City of Hinton are joining forces to encourage area residents to prioritize their health in 2023 by participating in Hinton's Biggest Loser competition. Modeled after the popular weight loss program The Biggest Loser, the contest, now in its second year, will include weekly weigh-ins, mini-challenges […]
HINTON, WV
SMS Lady Bobcats Paint Night

An upcoming Paint Night event is set to benefit the Summers County Middle School Lady Bobcats. The community is invited to attend the event, which is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 28 at 6 p.m. in the Summers County Memorial Building. The cost is $25 per person.  In addition to the painting, finger foods and drinks will be available for participants. Participants will work on a project depicting a snowman on a snow-covered backdrop including evergreen trees and a small redbird.   All proceeds from the Paint Night event go to support the SMS Lady Bobcats Basketball Team.
HINTON, WV
Hinton Area Foundation announces Community Impact Grant Deadline

SUMMERS COUNTY, (Hinton News) – Hinton Area Foundation is now taking Grant Applications for our 2023 Community Impact Fund grant cycle. Applications are due by January 31, 2023. Applications are available on our website at: https://hintonareafoundation.org/wpcontent/uploads/2019/08/Grant_Application.pdf You may pick up an application by visiting our Parmer Center office at 104 James Street, Hinton. You may […]
HINTON, WV
Jan. meetings in Summers County

SUMMERS COUNTY, (Hinton News) - Here is a comprehensive list of January meetings taking place in Summers County. Summers County Board of Education - Regular Meeting - Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. in the Summers County Comprehensive High School Auditorium. Summers County Commission - Regular Meeting - Jan. 11 at 9 a.m. in the Commission Room at the Summers County Courthouse. Library Board of Directors - Regular Meeting - Jan. 12 at 5 p.m. in the library. Hinton City Council - Regular Meeting - Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. at City Hall. Summers County Board of Education - Regular Meeting - Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. in the Summers County Comprehensive High School Auditorium. Friends of the Summers County Public Library Book Group - Regular Meeting - Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. in the library. *This list is subject to change. **If you would like to add a meeting to this list, send an email to news@hintonnews.com
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Winners of the 2022 Summers County Student Writing Contest

SUMMERS COUTY, (Hinton News) - Congratulations to the winners of the Summers County Student Writing Contest. All first-place winners received $40, all second-place winners received $20, and all third-place winners received $10. All winners also received a certificate and a ribbon.  Also, thanks to our judges for taking the time to read each anonymous entry.  Third-grade short story winners include first place for Isaiah Fitts (Talcott), second place for Kobe Wynes (Talcott), and third place for Anniston Ward (Talcott). Fourth-grade short story winners include first place for Aria Buckland (Jumping Branch), second place for Payton Mauro (Jumping Branch), and third place for...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Harpers Ferry park requires masks due to high COVID-19 level

HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (AP) — Harpers Ferry National Historical Park is again requiring visitors to wear masks if they are indoors. An update on the National Park Service's website posted last week said guests are required to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, WBOY-TV reported. "Because the park is in an area with a high […]
HINTON, WV
Library Board of Directors to meet

The Summers County Public Library Board of Directors will hold a regular meeting on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 5 p.m. in the library. For more information, contact the library at 304-466-4490.
HINTON, WV
Summers County Board of Education to meet

The Summers County Board of Education will hold two regular meetings in January. The first will be on January 10 at 6 p.m. in the Summers County Comprehensive High School Auditorium. Another meeting will take place on January 24 at 6 p.m. in the Summers County Comprehensive High School Auditorium. Agendas and board minutes are […]
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Obituary: Elmore Lee Patton Jr., 88

PATTON Elmore Lee Patton Jr., 88, of Bluefield, WV, formerly of Cross Lanes, WV, passed away December 27, 2022, at Mercer Nursing and Rehab Center in Bluefield, WV. He was born January 29, 1934, in Hinton, WV, to Elmore Lee Patton Sr., and Lena (Shiplette) Patton. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Betty Jo (Maddy) Patton, and his parents. Lee was a 1952 graduate of Hinton High School, where he was senior class president. He was a veteran and served in the US Army Security Agency in Germany. He graduated from Marshall University with a degree in Chemistry. In...
BLUEFIELD, WV
Annual Holiday Event raises $1,250 for Hinton area civic, educational, and social organizations

Five community organizations will each receive a $250 check from donations generated by the 20th Annual PracticeLink - MountainPlex friends & family Christmas event at the McCreery Banquet and Event Center in the Hinton National Historic District. Beneficiaries of the 2022 event include: The Summers County Comprehensive High School Bands, Hinton Area Foundation, The Summers County Toy Fund, The Yummy Bags Ministry, Summers County Library, and the Hinton Area Foundation. These funds come from cash donations by more than one hundred fifty event attendees and are matched by the Allman family.  The dinner and festivities were provided and sponsored by the...
HINTON, WV
Happy New Year to Beyond Wishes from Skewes Family Foundation with a $10,000 Donation

Skewes Family Foundation has been a major donor to Beyond Wishes Therapeutic Riding Program since its beginning. This year is no different with their very generous donation of $10,000. Skewes Family Foundation has been a cornerstone to Beyond Wishes' success. This donation will be used for horse care, sponsorship, continuing education, facility upkeep, and insurance to mention a few. This donation is used wherever it's needed. The Skewes Family Foundation was started in 2004 by William G. Skewes, Sr. to provide charitable financial support to community development projects in the coal fields of Southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia.  With the...
HINTON, WV
Free writing workshop coming to Hinton

Instructor: Belinda Anderson, Author and WV Literary Treasure Course Description: Lights, camera, action! Directing Your Manuscript Date: January 14, 2023 Time: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Cost: Free - This workshop is sponsored by grants from the Literacy Fund and the Hinton Area Foundation. Workshop Description: You have an idea. Or a lot of material that could become a manuscript. Or the beginning of a manuscript. Or a draft that is yet to be fully realized. Join us for this workshop and walk away with a game plan. Just like movie directors, writers benefit from having their characters and setting ready before the plot starts...
HINTON, WV
Summers County Courthouse News Dec. 14 – 20

SUMMERS COUNTY, (Hinton News) - Summers County Courthouse news for Dec. 14 - 20. Marriages None. Fiduciaries Debora June McNeer, Administrator of the Michael D. McNeer estate; Pamela Cayton, Administrator of the Jean Ann Ballengee estate; Gerald Brennan, Administrator of the Dorothy Jean Boley estate; Charles W. Rodes III and Debora R. Cyrus, Administrators of the Opal Juanita Rodes estates: Bobbie Rex Ratliff, Administrator of the Garnett Imogene Ratliff estate; Johnnie M. Plumley, Administrator of the Freddie Amos Plumley estate. Land Transfers Melissa Renee (Buckland) Richmond to Jesse J. Moore, Lot Number 85, Talcott District; Emily Fox to Solar Mosaic LLC, 1 Lot, City of Hinton District; Myrtle E. Grimmett to Gary F....
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Health Department closed

This morning, the Summers County Health Department announced that the facility is closed for the day, Friday, Dec. 23. According to the announcement, SCHD will reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
City of Hinton demos first of 20 properties

Earlier this year, the City of Hinton announced that the City received a $170,500 grant from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection to demolish dilapidated structures. According to an announcement on Monday, Dec. 19, the first property on the list has come down. The remaining buildings will be demolished over the coming four to […]
HINTON, WV
Alderson fireworks rescheduled

ALDERSON, (Hinton News) – Because of the rain in the forecast for New Year's Eve, the fireworks display planned for Alderson has been re-scheduled to Saturday, January 7 at 9:00 p.m.  Presented by the Alderson Volunteer Fire Department with the support of the Town of Alderson, Alderson Main Street, and the James F. B. Peyton […]
ALDERSON, WV
