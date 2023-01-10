Effective: 2023-01-15 12:10:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-17 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California. Target Area: Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET * WHAT...Snow showers today becoming steady snow tonight and Monday, heavy at times. Windy with 20 to 30 mph winds gusting to 50 mph. Snow levels will vary between 5000 and 7000 feet. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County Mountains. * WHEN...Through 4 AM Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Total snow accumulations by Tuesday morning...3 to 8 inches from 5000 to 6000 feet, 8 to 15 inches from 6000 to 7000 feet, and 1 to 2 feet above 7000 feet.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO